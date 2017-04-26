Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 4/26/17

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CALIFORNIA HOME FINANCE AUTHORITY CLEAN ENERGY PROGRAM AND PACE PROGRAM:

Golden State Finance Authority (“GSFA”), formerly known as California Home Finance Authority (“CHF”) is seeking to amend the validation Judgment obtained in Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2015-00174212, which authorized the finance or refinance for acquisition, installation and improvement of energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements affixed to or on real property and in buildings, whether the real property or buildings are privately or publicly owned and whether the real property or buildings are used for residential, commercial, industrial, or other purposes (the “Clean Energy Program”) and authorized the CHF Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) Program to include the financing of the seismic strengthening infrastructure for all types of property located in GSFA jurisdictional areas..

GSFA is now seeking to amend the validation Judgment, to include (1) Resolution No. 2016-05, (2) to amend the Program Report for the PACE program to authorize the financing of seismic strengthening improvements that are permanently fixed to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural or other real property in California pursuant to AB 811, and (3) to authorize the levy of a special tax to finance or refinance Authorized Improvements which shall include seismic improvements pursuant to AB 2618.

Any person who wishes to challenge the amendment to the validation Judgment must provide written notice to Danielle Sakai at Best Best & Krieger LLP, 3390 University Ave., 5th Floor, Riverside, CA 92501, phone number (951) 686-1450, by May 22, 2017, or appear at the hearing on May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Department 54 of the Sacramento County Superior Court located at 720 9th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

PSREC 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2017. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Plumas County Behavioral Health

Plumas Bank, Property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a public service facility located at 424 North Mill Creek Road, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 117-350-022; T28N/R7E/Section 7, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2602(b).

The space is proposed to be occupied by Behavioral Health clinical and administrative offices and program storage.

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15301] as this project will occupy an existing permitted building. Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions as well as permitting requirements serve to address any possible impacts. The project is proposed to occupy a portion of an existing building (approximately 5,400 square feet with 2600 square feet of storage), served by community water, sewage disposal and structural fire protection services and a paved, maintained county road.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213 or email at beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Plumas Corporation

Plumas Bank, Property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a public service facility located at 424 North Mill Creek Road, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 117-350-022; T28N/R7E/Section 7, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2602(b).

Plumas Corporation is a private, non-profit group performing public benefit projects on public and private land.

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15301] as the proposed facility will occupy a portion of an existing permitted building. Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions as well as permitting requirements serve to address any possible impacts. The project is served by community water, sewage disposal and structural fire protection services and a paved, maintained county road.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213 or email at beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities

Plumas Bank, Property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a public service facility located at 424 North Mill Creek Road, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 117-350-022; T28N/R7E/Section 7, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2602(b).

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities is a private non-profit agency that operates Head Start, Early Head Start, and state preschool services. Administrative services to oversee the programs will be conducted at the project site.

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15301] as this project is located within an existing permitted building. Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions as well as permitting requirements serve to address any possible impacts. The project is proposed to occupy a portion of an existing building (approximately 3,500 square feet), served by community water, sewage disposal and structural fire protection services and a paved, maintained county road.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213 or email at beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR

MUSIC FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

Outdoor Music Festival applications have been received for the following events to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

Sunset Campout Music Festival – July 21st through July 24th, 2017

The Board will take public input and comments concerning these events, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for these permits.

For further information on these festivals and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

