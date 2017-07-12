Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/12/17

Westwood Property Sale

Manzanita Way

T.S. No.: 9948-2785 TSG Order No.: 730-1701348-70 A.P.N.: 104-384-002-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/20/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/30/2013 as Document No.: 2013-0009210, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: DAWN CAMERON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/31/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 519 MANZANITA WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $240,396.91 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-2785. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0310026 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 06/28/2017, 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017

Published FRB

June 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

Sloat Property Sale

Poplar Valley Road

T.S. No.: 9550-4000 TSG Order No.: 160238623-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 122-220-006-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 09/07/2006 as Document No.: 2006-0007941, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: ERIC P RIFFICE AND LORI J. RIFFICE, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/26/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 340 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, SLOAT, CA 96103 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $78,442.44 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-4000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0310525 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017, 07/19/2017

Published FRB

July 5, 12, 19, 2017|

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on November 7, 2017, within the boundaries of the Quincy Lighting District, to approve a measure for the purpose of obtaining voter approval by a two-thirds majority vote of the following measure:

“Shall the Quincy Lighting District be authorized to adopt a special tax on each parcel of real property within the District in an amount not to exceed $31.34 for the year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018, and then in an amount not to exceed $18.56 each year after July 1, 2019, to be effective and collected with Plumas County general property taxes with the proceeds from such taxes deposited to a special fund to be used to provide or enhance street lighting services within the District; and shall the appropriations limit of the District required by Article 13B of the California Constitution be increased by the amount of the annual proceeds of this special tax? The Board of Directors shall have the discretion to levy the special tax at a lower rate.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the dates for filing arguments for or against the measure is July 12, 2017 through July 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Arguments may not exceed 300 words each and must be accompanied by a “Form Statement” available at www.plumascounty.us , signed by each author. Rebuttals to Arguments in favor or against the measure may not exceed 250 words and must be filed with the County Clerk by August 2, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The office of the Plumas County Clerk located in the Courthouse at 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy will be the processing place for all ballots from October 27, 2017 through November 7, 2017. Equipment testing will be September 28, 2017. For more information, call (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129.

Kathy Williams,

Plumas County Clerk-Recorder

Registrar of Voters

Published FRB

July 12, 2017|

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE ELECTION OF

DIRECTORS FOR LAST CHANCE CREEK WATER DISTRICT

(Three positions of Director)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Last Chance Creek Water District will conduct a General District Election on the 7th day of November 2017 for the purposes of electing the position of Director. The term for the positions of director shall be for four (4) years or until the Director’s successor qualifies and takes office.

To be qualified as a candidate for the position of Director, a person must be a holder of title to land within District boundaries, or the Legal Representative of a holder of title to land within District boundaries, and an elector. If insufficient nominations are received and a petition for election is not filed within the time period stipulated in Election Code section 10515, appointment to each elective office will be made as prescribed within the Election Code section 10515. Declarations of Candidacy may be obtained at the Roberti Ranch, 7411 Dyson Lane, House #2, PO Box 693, Loyalton, CA 96118, and must be returned and filed at the same location no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2017, and no candidate shall withdraw his or her Declaration of Candidacy after that date. If the incumbent elective officers do not file Declarations of Candidacy by the indicated deadline, the time to file is extended to August 16, 2017. The election will be conducted by Last Chance Creek Water District and its designated representatives. Information regarding the election may be obtained by calling (530) 249-4014 or (530) 993-4690.

Dated: 6 – 22 – 17

Last Chance Creek Water District:

By: RICK ROBERTI, President

Published FRB, PR

July 12, 2017|

NOTICE OF ELECTION

AND FILING DATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provisions of the Uniform District Election Law of the State of California (commencing with Section 10500, et seq.) that a Uniform District Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 for the purpose of electing members to the following Boards of Directors.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that Declaration of Candidacy forms for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the Plumas County Clerk at 520 Main Street Room 102, Quincy and district secretaries beginning July 17, 2017. The filing period is from July 17, 2017 through August 11, 2017 at the hour of 5:00 p.m., in the office of the County Clerk. Deadline for withdrawal of declarations is August 11, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to Elections Code Section 13307, a candidate may withdraw (but not change) his/her Candidates Statement of Qualifications on or before August 14, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, if by the close of the filing period, only one person has filed a Declaration of Candidacy for any elective office to be filled at that election or; a signed petition requesting that the Uniform District election be held has not been presented to the County Clerk for filing, then a certification shall be submitted to the supervising authority – the Board of Supervisors, authorizing them to certify the appointments to the offices as declared. If no person files a Declaration of Candidacy for an office to be voted upon, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person qualified to hold office on NOVEMBER 7, 2017 or at a regular or special meeting held prior to December 1, 2017. The person appointed shall take office and serve exactly as if elected at a general district election for the office.

Qualified candidates for the Board of Directors shall be registered voters residing in the District pursuant to the following codes:

Fire Protection Districts – California Health and Safety Code Section 13841

LA PORTE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

MEADOW VALLEY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

QUINCY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Community Services Districts – Government Code Section 61040

LONG VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

EAST QUINCY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

FEATHER RIVER CANYON COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

GREENHORN CREEK COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

QUINCY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

Recreation and Park Districts – Public Resource Code Section 5522

CENTRAL PLUMAS RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT

Additional information: (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129

Or contact the secretary of your district

KATHY WILLIAMS,

PLUMAS COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER

DATED: JUNE 1, 2017

PUBLISH; JULY 12 & AUGUST 9, 2017, Feather River Bulletin

Published FRB

July 12, Aug. 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000159

(Expires: 6/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Verizon Wireless

Business Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618, County of Plumas

Mailing Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618

Air Touch Cellular, 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618;

State: CA-1147184

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/26/2007

Signed: /s/Karen M. Shipman, Assistant Secretary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/17

CNS-3026006#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

PLUMAS LOCAL AGENCY

FORMATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Monday, August 14, 2017

10:00 a.m.

(or as soon thereafter as possible)

in the Board of Supervisors Chambers Plumas County Courthouse –

520 Main Street, Quincy, Calif.

Notice is hereby given that the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) of Plumas County will hold public hearing to consider the following item:

Consolidation of the Quincy Community Services District and the East Quincy Community Services District and Formation of the American Valley Community Services District.

This proposal is to consolidate two Community Services District located in the Quincy area. The proposal has been jointly initiated and filed with the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission by the Quincy Community Services District and the East Quincy Community Services District. The proposal, if approved, would result in a consolidated district known as the American Valley Community Services District, which would include all the territory presently included within both current districts.

Both Districts have found the project to be categorically exempt to the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act under Class 20 (Changes of Organization or reorganization of local governmental agencies where the changes do not change the geographical area in which previously existing powers are exercised).

The Commission will consider oral and written testimony by any interested person or affected agency as well as the report of the Executive Officer. At the hearing, the Commission may approve or disapprove a proposal with or without amendment, wholly, partially, or conditionally, may include or exclude territory in a change of organization or may continue its consideration with or without amendment, as a whole, in part, or upon such conditions as the Commission may determine (For reconsideration requests the consideration may be continued from time to time but not to exceed 35 days from the date specified in this notice). The extension or continuation of any previously authorized charge, fee, assessment, or tax by a local agency or a successor local agency may be applied in the affected territory.

Persons may attend and be heard at the time and place of the hearing. If you challenge the action of the Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.

The Executive Officer’s report will be available for review at the Plumas County Planning Department located at 555 Main St. Quincy, California, and as practicable, the LAFCO website www.plumaslafco.org five (5) days prior to the hearing. The contact person is John Benoit, Executive Officer who may be reached at (530) 283-7069 or johnbenoit@surewest.net.

Published FRB

July 12, 2017|

Estate of Griffin

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of SHARON E. GRIFFIN, decedent

Case Number PR17-00031

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHARON E. GRIFFIN

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: SUSAN L. RIMBEY in the Superior Court of California, County of PLUMAS.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: SUSAN L. RIIMBEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 520 W. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: DAVID L. ADRIAN, P.O. Box 809, Quincy, CA, (530) 283-2090, SBN: 059060

Endorsed June 27, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By K. Green, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, 2017