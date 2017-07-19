Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/19/17

Sloat Property Sale

Poplar Valley Road

T.S. No.: 9550-4000 TSG Order No.: 160238623-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 122-220-006-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 09/07/2006 as Document No.: 2006-0007941, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: ERIC P RIFFICE AND LORI J. RIFFICE, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/26/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 340 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, SLOAT, CA 96103 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $78,442.44 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-4000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0310525 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017, 07/19/2017

Published FRB

July 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000159

(Expires: 6/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Verizon Wireless

Business Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618, County of Plumas

Mailing Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618

Air Touch Cellular, 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618;

State: CA-1147184

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/26/2007

Signed: /s/Karen M. Shipman, Assistant Secretary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/17

CNS-3026006#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

Estate of Griffin

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of SHARON E. GRIFFIN, decedent

Case Number PR17-00031

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHARON E. GRIFFIN

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: SUSAN L. RIMBEY in the Superior Court of California, County of PLUMAS.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: SUSAN L. RIIMBEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 520 W. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: DAVID L. ADRIAN, P.O. Box 809, Quincy, CA, (530) 283-2090, SBN: 059060

Endorsed June 27, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By K. Green, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, 2017

QUINCY COMMUNITY

SERVICES DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

APPLICATION

The Quincy Community Services District intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Quincy Community Services District at 900 Spanish Creek Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB

July 19, 2017|

Opportunity to Object

to Feather River Aquatic Organism Passage Project

The Feather River Aquatic Organism Passage Project Environmental Assessment has been completed and was mailed out on May 24, 2017 to those who have previously requested to be included on the project mailing list or have submitted specific written comments related to the project. The project proposes to provide aquatic organism passage at five tributaries on the North Fork Feather River, on the Mt. Hough Ranger District and Plumas National Forest. The Responsible Official who will issue a decision on this project is Mt. Hough District Ranger, Micki Smith. A copy of the EA and additional information regarding this proposed project can be obtained from: Kyla Sabo, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971, (530)283-7619, kylasabo@fs.fed.us.

This proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 Subpart B.

Eligibility to File Objections

Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on mew information arising after designated opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual, objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Contents of an Objection

Incorporation of documents by reference in the objection is permitted only as provided for at § 218.8(b). Minimum content requirements of an objection are identified in (§ 218.8(d) include

Objector’s name and address with a telephone number if available; with signature or other verification of authorship supplied upon request;

Identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed, along with verification upon request;

Name of project, name and title of the responsible official, national forest/ranger district of project, and

Sufficient narrative description of those aspects of the proposed project objected to, specific issues related to the project, how environmental law, regulation, or policy would be violated, and suggested remedies which would resolve the objection.

Statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on this project and the content of the objection, unless the objection issue arose after the designated opportunity(ies) for comment.

Filing an Objection

Written objections, including any attachments, must be filed (regular mail, fax, email, hand-delivery, or express delivery) with the Reviewing Officer Daniel Lovato, Forest Supervisor, c/o Katherine Carpenter, Environmental Coordinator, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971, fax 530-283-7746, within 45 days following the publication date of this legal notice in the newspaper of record. The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered objections are: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Electronic objections must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), and Word (.doc or .docx) to objections-pacificsouthwest-plumas@fs.fed.us. It is the responsibility of Objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (§ 218.9).

The publication date in the Feather River Bulletin, newspaper of record, is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Published FRB

July 19, 2017|