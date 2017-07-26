Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/26/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000159

(Expires: 6/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Verizon Wireless

Business Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618, County of Plumas

Mailing Address: 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618

Air Touch Cellular, 15505 E. Sand Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618;

State: CA-1147184

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/26/2007

Signed: /s/Karen M. Shipman, Assistant Secretary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/17

CNS-3026006#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

Estate of Griffin

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of SHARON E. GRIFFIN, decedent

Case Number PR17-00031

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHARON E. GRIFFIN

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: SUSAN L. RIMBEY in the Superior Court of California, County of PLUMAS.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: SUSAN L. RIIMBEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 520 W. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: DAVID L. ADRIAN, P.O. Box 809, Quincy, CA, (530) 283-2090, SBN: 059060

Endorsed June 27, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By K. Green, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

July 12, 19, 26, 2017

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of KIMBERLY MORRISON, Seller, whose business address is 1591 Greenhorn Ranch Road, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Anna Jeffrey, Buyer, whose business address is 691 Main Street, Greenville, CA 959471, County of Plumas.

The location of the property to be transferred is 525 Main Street, Quincy CA 95971, Plumas County, Ca. 95971

Said property is described in general as: All inventory, Goodwill, Trade name, Fixtures and Equipment, Real Estate of that certain business known as Courthouse Café.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after August 15, 2017.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before August 14, 2017, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: July 19, 2017

/s/ Anna Jeffrey

ANNA JEFFREY

Published FRB

July 26, 2017|