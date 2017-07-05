Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/5/17

Estate of Van Fossen

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of CLIFFORD VAN FOSSEN, decedent

Case Number PR17-00027

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CLIFFORD VAN FOSSEN

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Nicholas Van Fossen in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Nicholas Van Fossen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 10, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104 Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 West Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Alice M. King, Post Office Box 3926, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-2159, SBN: 144687

Endorsed June 13, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By P. Marchetti, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

June 21, 28, July 5, 2017|

Westwood Property Sale

Manzanita Way

T.S. No.: 9948-2785 TSG Order No.: 730-1701348-70 A.P.N.: 104-384-002-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/20/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/30/2013 as Document No.: 2013-0009210, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: DAWN CAMERON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/31/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 519 MANZANITA WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $240,396.91 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-2785. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0310026 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 06/28/2017, 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017

Published FRB

June 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

REQUEST FOR FUNDING

PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Community Corrections Partnership (CCP) is seeking proposals to provide rehabilitative and reintegrative services to adult offenders, including those sentenced under provisions of 1170 (h) of the Penal Code as well as individuals released from state prison terms and returning to the community under provisions outlined in AB 109 (Public Safety Realignment), these services may include but are not limited to the following:

• Supervised and Sober Living

• Mental Health Counseling

• Drug and Alcohol Counseling

• Literacy

• Self Help and Independent Living

• Transportation

• Education

• Vocational Training and Counseling, Employment Search and Development Skills and Job Support Counseling

• Anger Management Counseling

These services are to be provided during the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. Proposals will be reviewed by the Partnership’s Budget Subcommittee and recommendations for funding provided to the full CCP Executive Committee for approval. All funding will remain within the sole discretion of the CCP and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. The CCP reserves the right to waive any irregularities within a proposal or to reject any proposal. Proposals are due at the Plumas County Probation Department, 270 County Hospital Rd., Suite 128, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business July 14, 2017. For an Application Packet and further information please contact Erin Metcalf at (530)283-6200 or visit the Probation Department’s webpage at countyofplumas.com

Published FRB

June 28, July 5, 2017|

Budget Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Meadow Valley Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1)Salaries and Wages, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, which preliminary budget can be inspected during week days at the FIRE HOUSE between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and that the said Board of Commissioners of the said District will meet at the FIREHOUSE on July 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM for the purpose of fixing the final budget for the District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item in the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

Peter Beck

Secretary or Commissioner of

Meadow Valley Fire Protection District

Published FRB

July 5, 2017|

Sloat Property Sale

Poplar Valley Road

T.S. No.: 9550-4000 TSG Order No.: 160238623-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 122-220-006-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 09/07/2006 as Document No.: 2006-0007941, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: ERIC P RIFFICE AND LORI J. RIFFICE, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/26/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 340 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, SLOAT, CA 96103 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $78,442.44 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-4000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0310525 To: FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017, 07/19/2017

Published FRB

July 5, 12, 19, 2017|