Feather Rover Bulletin public notices for the week of December 21, 2016

Announcement of Availability of the Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project, FERC Project No. 619-158 (Project) Application for New License (License Application). As required by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulations, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the City of Santa Clara (City), collectively the Licensees, announce the filing of the Application to relicense the Project and the availability of the License Application. By regulation, the Licensees are required to file the License Application with FERC no later than December 31, 2016. The Licensees intend to file the License Application with FERC on December 12, 2016.

The 84.8-megawatt (MW) Project is located on Bucks, Grizzly, and Milk Ranch creeks, which are tributaries to the North Fork Feather River (NFFR) in Plumas County, California. The Project consists of two existing developments (Bucks Creek and Grizzly), which collectively include four reservoirs (Bucks Lake, Lower Bucks Lake, Three Lakes, and Grizzly Forebay), one conduit (Milk Ranch), two tunnels (Grizzly Forebay and Grizzly Powerhouse tunnels), two powerhouses (Bucks Creek and Grizzly powerhouses), and associated equipment and transmission facilities. At the current time, the Licensees are not proposing to add capacity or make any major modifications to the Project or its operation under the new license. The current license expires December 31, 2018.

The License Application filing includes:

Volume I: Executive Summary, Initial Statement, Exhibits A, B, C, D, F, G, and H (Public)

Volume II: Exhibit E, Environmental Exhibit (Public)

Volume III: Technical Memorandum (Public)

Volume IV: Biological Resource Technical Memorandum (Privileged)

Volume V: Cultural Resource Technical Memorandum and Draft Historic Properties Management Plan (Privileged)

Volume VI: Critical Energy Infrastructure Information (CEII)- Confidential Project Drawings

The License Application is being provided to state and federal resource agencies, Indian Tribes, and potentially interested parties. The public volumes of the License Application also may be viewed, and reproduced at the Plumas County Public Library, located at 445 Jackson St, Quincy, California, or downloaded from the Project relicensing website at:

http://www.bucksrelicensing.com/Public/

Questions about the License Application or relicensing of the Project should be directed to Mr. Alan Soneda of PG&E at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, 245 Market Street, San Francisco, California 94105. Mr. Soneda can also be reached by phone at 415-973-4054 or by email at AAS3@pge.com.

Dec. 14, 21, 2016|

ORDINANCE NO. 16- 11O5

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF

CALIFORNIA,

AMENDING THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE REGARDING

BUILDING PERMIT EXPIRATION

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1: Section 8-1.03 is hereby added to Chapter 1 of Title 8 of the Plumas County

Code to read as follows:

Sec. 8-1.03. – Permit Expiration.

Building permits shall expire twenty-four (24) months after issuance. A building permit shall become invalid if work authorized by the permit is not commenced with 180 days after issuance of the permit, or if work authorized by the permit is suspended or abandoned for a period of 180 days. Upon receipt of a written application and a showing of good cause, the Building Official is authorized, in the Building Official’s discretion, to grant, in writing, one or more extensions of time, for periods not more than 180 days each.

Section 2. Section 1 of this ordinance shall be codified. The remainder of the ordinance shall not be codified.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25 124 (a) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after its date of final

adoption.

The foregoing ordinance was introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the 15th day of November 2016, was amended on the 6th day of December 2016, and passed and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, on the 13th day of December 2016, by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors: ENGEL, GOSS, SIMPSON, SWOFFORD, THRALL

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

ATTEST:

Sharon J. Thrall

Chair, Board of Supervisors

Nancy Daforno

Clerk of said Board of Supervisors

Dec. 21, 2016|