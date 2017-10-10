It’s Fire Prevention Week

The Susanville Fire Department hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the firehouse on Main Street.

The fire department also advises the public this is Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8 to 14), and this year’s theme is Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!

The fire department hopes to get the word out and better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with your loved ones and family members and then practicing it so everyone knows exactly what to do in the event of a fire.

The SFD, in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, hopes to reinforce this message that’s sure to save lives if practiced during an emergency.

Creating a plan and making sure everyone in your household knows what to do isn’t very difficult, and the SFD encourages all Susanville families to develop a plan together and then practice it.

According to the SFD, a home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, (in every bedroom, and near all sleeping areas), and it also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window with a clear path to an outside meeting place that’s a safe distance from the home.

Come meet your local firefighters during their open house Saturday, and take a ride on a vintage fire engine, participate in a bucket brigade, crawl through a tunnel maze, try out an obstacle course, learn about fire extinguishers and exit drills, then have a free lunch cooked by your local firefighters. You don’t want to miss it.

For more information, call the SFD at 257-5152.