Four inmates injured in prison riot

Four inmates at the California Correctional Center were injured when approximately 100 inmates were involved in a riot on the medium-custody Facility C yard on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The incident began at 2:52 p.m. with correctional staff giving multiple orders to inmates to stop fighting. When they did not immediately comply, staff deployed non-lethal rounds, chemical agents and two mini-14 rounds as warnings. The inmates continued to riot and staff deployed a third mini-14 round striking an inmate in the buttocks.

Four inmates sustained injuries (three were from other inmates and one was by use-of-force), and were transported to outside hospitals for treatment. Two of those inmates have since returned to the prison and two remain at the hospital in fair condition. No staff members were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Investigative Services Unit at the prison, along with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Internal Affairs as part of the Deadly Force Review Team. Additionally, the Office of the Inspector General was notified. Inmate movement on Facility C is being limited to facilitate the investigation.