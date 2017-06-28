Free fishing on July 1

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages all Californians to give fishing a try free on July 1 and Sept. 2.

CDFW annually offers two Free Fishing Days, typically around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. On these two days, people can fish without having to buy a sport fishing license. Free Fishing Days also provide an easy opportunity for licensed anglers to introduce nonangling friends and children to fishing and the outdoors.

All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead, sturgeon, spiny lobster or abalone anywhere in the state, or for salmon in the Smith and Klamath- Trinity river systems.

Anglers may find the rules and regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations for the waters they plan to fish. Wildlife officers will be on duty to enforce regulations. A fishing guide can be viewed at wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/guide.

More information on Free Fishing Days is available at wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing/free-fishing-days.