Garnier pleads guilty in prison cellphone case

Jeff Garnier, the husband of Susanville Mayor Kathie Garnier, accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Lassen County Superior Court.

According to defense attorney Stephen King, in exchange for a guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a cellphone with the intent to deliver into a prison, the felony conspiracy charge was dismissed.

According to the plea bargain, Garnier was fined $250 and will serve 100 hours of community service and one-year probation.

For the complete story, see the Tuesday, Aug. 15 issue of the Lassen County Times