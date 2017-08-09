Garnier pleads guilty in prison cellphone case
Jeff Garnier, the husband of Susanville Mayor Kathie Garnier, accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Lassen County Superior Court.
According to defense attorney Stephen King, in exchange for a guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a cellphone with the intent to deliver into a prison, the felony conspiracy charge was dismissed.
According to the plea bargain, Garnier was fined $250 and will serve 100 hours of community service and one-year probation.
10 thoughts on “Garnier pleads guilty in prison cellphone case”
Are you kidding me….time to drain this judicial swamp in Susanville.
ABSOLUTELY!!!
And yet, when we visitors go to see a loved one, we are the ones who have to be treated like we’re bringing in the contraband. Cdcr should look more closely to their own before always making the families seem like the ones doing wrong. Not saying there isn’t a few bad ones who makes us all look bad, but I know for a fact that the CO’s and others (example is this article) are bringing in the cellphones, drugs, etc
Interesting how Lassen County Times dropped the Mayor’s name in on the article, although she wasn’t the one who got busted. Anything to sell a paper, right? Even if it means ruining someone else not involved in the wrong doing.
You goooo!!!!
You are soooo right on target….it’s pathetic.
What’s sad is they do it for the almighty buck.
Greed, greed, greed like the state of Calif doesn’t pay them enough.
Ya……okay…..let’s rehash this, the few bad apples are CDCR employees, the family members who continually smuggle drugs and paraphernalia into the prisons, and then when confronted cry profiling and racism are the main culprits!
Who offered the plea? The D.A.?
I don’t get it, from what I understand this is not his first time!. So all the other staff that get caught for the same reason lose their jobs, go to court and end up in prison and ruin their future but he gets to make a deal??? Our system is broken and he put a lot of staff and inmates at risk……
My guess is that he will lose a lot more than $250. His job will probably go bye bye.
Money talks, the rest go to jail. Shame on lassen county.