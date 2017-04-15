Grizzly junior varsity teams win at track and field meet

The Lassen High School track and field teams took on Anderson High and Yreka High at an official Northern Athletic League meet held in Yreka, California on Wednesday, March 29.

Both the junior varsity girls’ and boys’ teams from Lassen placed first out of the three participating schools.

The junior varsity boys’ team finished first with a final point tally of 71. Yreka’s team was second with 62 points, and Anderson’s team finished with four points on the board.

The junior varsity girls’ team finished first with a final tally of 53 points. Yreka was second with 39 points and Anderson finished with 25 points in total.

While the varsity teams did not win first in their divisions, Grizzly athletes performed well across the board individually.

For the varsity boys’ 100-meter dash, Xyler Elias finished first with a personal record time of 11.60 seconds. Sammy Johnson finished 11th with a final time of 13.69 seconds.

Erin Zubillaga and Kaylee McGuire finished third and fourth in the varsity girls’ 100-meter dash with times of 14.17 seconds and 14.44 seconds, respectively. Zubillaga’s 14.17-second finish was a season record.

Nate Acosta finished first in the junior varsity boys’ 100-meter dash with a time of 11.97 seconds. Derek Bettencourt, Mark Trinidad, Bradley Woods and Sean Longabough finished second, fifth, 11th and 13th, respectively. Bettencourt had a

personal record time of 12.14 seconds. Trinidad finished in 12.71 seconds. Woods had a personal record time of 13.35 seconds. Longabough finished with 13.46 seconds on the clock.

For the junior varsity girl’s 100-meter dash, Taylor Fennel finished sixth with a personal record time of 14.82 seconds. Caitlyn Crosby finished with 15.86 seconds on the clock. Kirsten Lama finished with a personal record time of 15.98 seconds.

In the varsity girls’ 200-meter dash event, Zubillaga finished with a season record time of 29.63 seconds. Savannah Huskey finished with a season record time of 31.04 seconds.

The junior varsity boys’ 200-meter dash saw Acosta finish first with a final time of 24.54 seconds. Bettencourt finished second with a time of 24.97 seconds. Longabough finished fifth with a personal record time of 26.69 seconds. Josh Harlow finished sixth with a personal record time of 26.91 seconds. Eric Smith finished eighth with a final time of 30.22 seconds.

For the junior varsity girls’ 200-meter dash, Kirsten Lama finished fourth overall with a personal record time of 32.10 seconds. Crosby finished sixth with a final time of 34.10 seconds. Genesy Davis finished seventh with a personal record time of 35.35.

The varsity boys’ 400-meter dash saw Thomas Montoya finish third with a personal record time of 1:06.51.

The varsity girls’ 400-meter dash saw Madee Cluck finish second overall with a season record time of 1:05.92. Jenna Monahan finished with a personal record time of 1:16.64.

Neil Growdon finished second in the junior varsity boys’ 400-meter dash with a time of 59.12 seconds. Longabough was a close third with a 59.21-second time. Sterling Chandler finished fourth with 1:00.28 on the board, followed by Chandler Monahan in fifth place with 1:00.80, Jack Mallery in sixth with 1:00.96, Jacob Wilburn in seventh with 1:02.13 and Landon Bennett in 12th place with 1:09.76.

The varsity boys’ 800-meter dash saw Cole Stewart finish third overall with a final time of 2:17.16. Montoya finished sixth with 2:38.63 on the clock. Patrick McConnell finished seventh with a personal record time of 2:38.83.

For the junior varsity boys’ 800-meter dash, Wilburn finished fourth with a final time of 2:24.32. Deric Davenport finished fifth with 2:26.98. Growdon was next in with a personal record time of 2:32.15. Mallery finished seventh with a final time of 2:32.43.

Ariana Miranda finished first in the junior varsity girls’ 800-meter dash with a time of 2:47.58.

Stewart finished third overall in the varsity boys’ 1,600-meter dash with a final time of 5:15.56.

Cluck finished first overall with a final time of 5:54.76 in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter dash.

For the junior varsity boys’ 1,600-meter dash, Mallery finished third with a personal record time of 5:10.18. Davenport was next in with 5:16.32. Wilburn finished fifth with a time of 5:18.42. Trenton Morgan finished sixth with 5:22.30 on the clock.

The junior varsity girls’ 1,600-meter dash saw Miranda finish first overall with a final time of 6:05.09. Mary Cizin was right behind with a time of 6:26.23 to earn second place.

The junior varsity boys’ 3,200-meter dash saw Davenport finish with a personal record time of 11:35.67. Morgan finished with the personal record time of 11:42.87 to earn third place.

Cizin finished first overall in the junior varsity girls’ 3,200-meter dash with a time of 13:45.30.

The varsity boys’ 110-meter 39-inch hurdle event saw Ben Watson finish second with a personal record time of 19.20 seconds. Drew Nickell finished third with a personal record time of 19.62 seconds.

The varsity girls’ 100-meter 33-inch hurdle event saw Monahan finish fifth overall with a final time of 22.2 seconds. Chloe Lerusse finished with 22.72 seconds on the clock.

With a personal record time of 18.74 seconds, Dallin Lee finished first in the junior varsity boys’ 110-meter 39-inch hurdle event. Tyler Schwagerl finished fifth with a final time of 22.05 seconds. Smith finished sixth with a personal record time of 22.46 seconds.

Kirsten Lama finished first in the junior varsity girls’ 100-meter 33-inch hurdle event with a personal record time of 22.18 seconds. Crosby finished second with a 24.15 seconds on the clock.

Nickell finished second in the varsity boys’ 300-meter 36-inch hurdle event with a time of 48.52 seconds. Watson finished fifth with a time of 51.11 seconds. McConnell finished seventh with a final time of 54.59 seconds.

Monahan finished fifth in the varsity girls’ 300-meter 30-inch hurdle event with a time of 1:01.31.

For the junior varsity boy’s 300-meter 36-inch hurdle event, Lee finished first with a time of 48.05 seconds. Chandler finished second with a time of 48.78 seconds. Monahan finished third with 49.88 seconds. Schwagerl finished eighth with a time of 1:01.17.

Miranda and Cizin finished first and second, respectively, in the junior varsity girls’ 300-meter 30-inch hurdle event. Miranda finished with a personal record time of 1:03.13. Cizin finished with a personal record time of 1:06.84.

The Lassen team took second place in the varsity boys’ 4×100 relay. Nickell, McConnell, Watson and Elias made up the team and finished with a total of 49.20 on the clock.

The varsity girls’ team also finished second in the 4×100 relay. Zubillaga, McGuire, Huskey and Gabriella Geoia finished with a total time of 56.90 seconds.

Lassen’s junior varsity boy’s team finished second with a final time of 48.74 in the 4×100 relay. The team members were Acosta, Bettencourt, Monahan and Lee.

For the varsity boys’ 4×400 relay event, the Lassen team finished third. Johnson, Nickell, McConnell and Montoya worked together to finish with a time of 4:08.22.

The varsity girls’ team with members Akilah Bussey, Geoia, Cluck and Zubillaga finished third in the 4×400 relay event with a final time of 4:43.88.

The junior varsity boys’ team finished the 4×400 relay in first place with a final time of 4:09.14. The team members were Chandler, Longabough, Growdon and Harlow.

The varsity boys’ 12-pound shot put event saw Keith McDaniel finish seventh overall with a final distance of 30 feet and 3.5 inches.

The varsity girls’ four-kilogram shot put event saw Hannah Breitenstein, Devyn Stamback and Peak Pornkhunted finish 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively. Breitenstein threw a distance of 16 feet and seven inches. Stamback threw 14 feet and nine inches. Pornkhunted threw 11 feet and seven inches.

The junior varsity boys’ 12-pound shot put event saw Woods throw 34 feet and 0.5 inches to earn second place. Harlow earned sixth with a personal record distance of 28 feet and 0.5 inches. Bennett finished 10th with a distance of 25 feet and six inches.

Cynthia Melton finished first in the junior varsity girl’s four-kilogram shot put event with a season record of 26 feet and 6.5 inches.

Keith McDaniel finished fourth in the varsity boys’ 1.6-kilogram discus event with a final distance of 98 feet and nine inches.

The varsity girls’ one-kilogram discus event saw Breitenstein finish seventh with a personal record distance of 61 feet and three inches. Stamback finished 10th with a final distance of 32 feet. Pornkhunted finished 11th with a distance of 28 feet and six inches.

The junior varsity boys’ 1.6-kilogram discus event saw Woods earn first place with his personal record distance of 93 feet and seven inches. Growdon finished second with a distance of 80 feet and eight inches. Bennett finished eighth with a distance of 72 feet and one inch. Harlow finished 11th with a personal record distance of 69 feet and four inches. Rannon Nicholas finished 12th with a personal record distance of 63 feet and eight inches.

Melton finished sixth overall in the junior varsity girl’s one-kilogram discus event with a distance of 50 feet.

Breitenstein finished fifth overall in the varsity girls’ high jump event with a height of three feet and six inches.

Lee and Trinidad finished first and second, respectively, in the junior varsity boys’ high jump event. Lee finished with a height of five feet and six inches. Trinidad jumped a personal record height of five feet and two inches.

For the junior varsity girls’ high jump event, Crosby finished second overall with a height of three feet and 10 inches. Cizin finished third with a personal record height of three feet and eight inches.

Bussey finished fourth in the varsity girls’ long jump event with a distance of 12 feet and 10 inches. McGuire finished eighth with a distance of 12 feet and two inches. Geoia finished 10th with a distance of 12 feet and 1.5 inches. Lerusse finished 12 with a personal record distance of 11 feet and 0.75 inches.

For the junior varsity boys’ long jump event, Trinidad finished first overall with a distance of 16 feet and 11 inches. Bettencourt was close behind with a personal record distance of 16 feet and seven inches earning him second place. Mallery finished fifth with a personal record distance of 15 feet and nine inches. Johnson finished sixth with a personal record distance of 15 feet and five inches. Nicholas finished seventh with a personal record distance of 15 feet and two inches. Schwagerl finished eighth with a personal record distance of 14 feet and 3.5 inches.

In the junior varsity girls’ long jump event, Fennel finished first overall with a distance of 10 feet and 11.75 inches.

The varsity girls’ triple jump event saw Bussey win fourth place with her distance of 26 feet and two inches. Geoia finished fifth with a distance of 26 feet and 1.5 inches. McGuire finished seventh with a final distance of 24 feet and 3.5 inches.

Davis finished the junior varsity girl’s triple jump event in first place with her personal record distance of 22 feet and 9.5 inches.

The Grizzly track and field teams then took on West Valley and Anderson at an NAL meet held in Anderson, California on Wednesday, April 5. Results will be published in the Tuesday, April 18 issue.