Grizzly track and field start season at John “O” Invite

The Lassen High Grizzly track and field teams started their 2017 season off with a bang at the John “O” Invite held on Thursday, March 23at Yuba College in Marysville, California.

Lassen broke many personal records at their first meet of the season, and with the passion seen from each event, the Grizzlies truly shined above the rest of the Division II competitors.

The boys’ 100-meter dash saw a great show from Lassen’s Xyler Elias and Colby Harris as the Grizzlies finished 21st and 27th, respectively. Elias finished with a personal record time of 12.57 seconds and Harris finished with a season record time of 12.75 seconds.

The girls’ 100-meter dash also saw some great Grizzly power at the hands of Gabriella Geoia, Charity Richards and Kirsten Lama.

Geoia finished 28th with a season record time of 15.40 seconds. Richards finished 36th with a personal record time of 16.11 seconds. Lama finished 40th with a personal record time of 17.09 seconds.

Derek Bettencourt and Sean Longabough represented Lassen High in the boys’ 200-meter dash and finished 16th and 29th, respectively. Bettencourt finished with a season record of 25.48 seconds, and Longabough finished with a personal record of 26.99 seconds.

Three Lassen ladies finished the 200-meter dash with flying colors. Erin Zubillaga finished 16th overall with a season record time of 30.57 seconds, Savannah Huskey finished 24th with a season record time of 31.85 seconds and Genesy Davis finished 39th with a personal record time of 37.56 seconds.

Josh Harlow and Landon Bennett finished 27th and 33rd in the boys’ 400-meter dash, respectively, with times of 1:02.30 and 1:10.19.

Caitlyn Crosby and Kirsten Lama finished 25th and 29th in the girls’ 400-meter dash, respectively, with times of 1:18.81 and 1:23.59.

During the boys’ 800-meter dash, Jack Mallery, Jacob Wilburn and Thomas Montoya finished with personal records. Mallery finished 20th with a time of 2:25.10. Wilburn finished 22nd with a time of 2:25.81. Montoya finished 28th with a time of 2:36.22.

For the 1,600-meter dash, Mallery, Deric Davenport, Trenton Morgan and Wilburn competed for the boys while Madee Cluck and Mary Cizin competed for the girs.

Mallery finished 16th with a personal record time of 5:10.37, Davenport finished 22nd with a personal record time of 5:16.30, Morgan finished in 27th place with a personal record time of 5:21.98 and Wilburn finished 29th with a season record time of 5:24.06.

Cluck finished in third place with a season record time of 5:49.25. Cizin finished 12th with a season record of 6:23.12.

Cizin was also the only Grizzly with a recorded finishing time for the 3,200-meter dash. She finished in fifth place with a season record time of 13:59.57.

The girls’ 100-meter 33-inch hurdle event saw great times from Jenna Monahan, Akilah Bussey and Chloe Lerusse.

Monahan finished 15th with a season record time of 23 seconds. Bussey finished 17th with a personal record time of 23.67 seconds, and Lerusse finished right behind with a personal record time of 23.72 seconds to land her 18th place.

Ben Watson and Drew Nickell finished 10th and 15th in the varsity boys’ 110-meter 36-inch hurdle event, respectively. Watson finished with a season record time of 20 seconds. Nickell finished with a season record time of 23.93 seconds.

Nate Acosta represented the Grizzlies in the junior varsity boys’ 110-meter 36-inch hurdle event with a final time of 23.38 seconds. Acosta finished seventh and set a personal record with his time.

Monahan was the sole Lady Grizzly to finish in the 300-meter 30-inch hurdle event. She finished 18th with a season record time of 1:01.18.

Nickell, Watson and Patrick McConnell each competed well in the varsity boys’ 300-meter 36-inch hurdle event. Nickell finished 10th with a personal record of 49.66 seconds. Watson finished 14th with a season record time of 51.02 seconds. McConnell finished 17th with a personal record time of 52.06 seconds.

Sterling Chandler and Tyler Schwagerl competed in the junior varsity boys’ 300-meter 33-inch hurdle event. Chandler finished in second place with a personal record time of 47.54 seconds. Schwagerl finished 11th with a personal record time of 58.17 seconds.

For the four-person relay with a distance of 100 meters each, Lassen’s boys’ team consisted of Elias, Bettencourt, Harris and Nickell. The Grizzly boys finished ninth overall with a total time of 48.51 seconds.

Lassen’s girls’ team for the relay consisted of Zubillaga, Taylor Fennel, Monahan and Kaylee McGuire. The Lady Grizzlies finished 12th overall with a final time of 58.52 seconds.

The four-person relay with a distance of 400 meters each, Lassen’s boys’ team consisted of Longabough, Chandler, McConnell and Neil Growdon. The boys finished 10th overall with a final time of 4:03.86.

The Lady Grizzly team consisted of Cluck, Bussey, Geoia and Huskey. With a sixth place finish overall, Lassen’s girls’ team had a final time of 4:45.79.

The boys’ 12-pound shot put event saw Keith McDaniel throw a distance of 33 feet and nine inches to set a season record and earn 30th place.

Bradley Woods finished 33rd with a personal record distance of 31 feet and 11.5 inches.

Rannon Nicholas finished 46th with a personal record distance of 25 feet and nine inches.

The girls’ 4-kilogram shot put event saw a great throw by Cynthia Melton. Her season record distance of 25 feet and six inches landed her 10th place.

Hannah Breitenstein finished in 37th place with a season record of 15 feet and 10.5 inches. Devyn Stamback was close behind with 38th place due to her personal record distance of 15 feet and three inches.

McDaniel, Woods and Growdon each set personal records in the boys’ 1.6-kilogram discus event. McDaniel finished 15th with a total distance of 98 feet and five inches. Woods finished 39th with a final distance of 75 feet and one inch. Growdon finished 40th with a final distance of 74 feet and seven inches.

Breitenstein, Melton and Stamback competed in the girls’ one-kilogram discus event. Breitenstein earned 23rd place with a personal record distance of 57 feet and three inches. Melton finished 24th with her season record distance of 55 feet and two inches. Stamback finished 38 after throwing her season record distance of 32 feet and one inch.

Dallin Lee and Bennett were the only two Grizzlies to place in the boys’ high jump event. Lee finished 12th overall with a season record height of five feet and two inches.

Bennett placed 18th with a personal record height of four feet and six inches.

Lassen had five Grizzlies place in the long jump events.

For the boys, Mark Trinidad tied for 18th place with a personal record distance of 17 feet and four inches. Nicholas finished 30th with a personal record distance of 14 feet and four inches.

For the Lady Grizzlies, Geoia finished 18th with a season record distance of 13 feet and 0.5 inches. Bussey finished 26th with a season record distance of 11 feet and 2.5 inches. Richards finished 28th with a personal record distance of nine feet and six inches.

Trinidad finished 20th in the boys’ triple jump event with a personal record distance of 31 feet and nine inches. Harlow finished 24th with a personal record distance of 26 feet and 11 inches.

McGuire was the sole Lady Grizzly to place in the girls’ triple jump event. She tied for 14th place with a personal record distance of 27 feet and one inch.