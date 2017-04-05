Heartshine works to supply Veteran’s Food Locker

There are many veterans in the community in need of assistance. The Lassen County Veterans Food Drive will be taking place between April 1 and June 1.

Miss HeartShine USA Community Service Maddi Johnson and Miss HeartShine USA Teen Emily would like to invite those in the community to donate.

Johnson and Fluke said the items needed most are non-perishable food, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, washcloths or any other personal hygiene products.

“Anyone who has given time to serve our country should not have to go without,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she has several family members who are veterans so it’s a cause close to her heart.

Those interested in donating can drop off items at Pathways, CHP Susanville or Veterans Memorial Hall.

If you have items to donate but can’t deliver them, call 310-6882.

“HeartShine is an inner beauty pagent based on community service,” said Emily Fluke, “We focus strongly on giving back to our community.”

Johnson was able to earn her title for community service as she’s put in more than 800 hours of community service and continues

doing more.

Johnson will be competing in the Miss California HeartShine at the end of April and encourages any interested youth to visit heartshine.net.

Fluke said HeartShine offers inner beauty pageants for all ages.