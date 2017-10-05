Highway 395 crash injures four

According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, a Reno man who crossed over double parallel yellow lines on Highway 395, south of Sunnyside Road, allegedly caused a three-vehicle accident that injured four people about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to the CHP, Dean Rogers, 53, of Reno, was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry southbound on Highway 395 where the “distant view is obstructed by a curve in the road.” The CHP reported Rogers crossed over the double yellow lines as he attempted to pass “several slower moving vehicles.”

Leslie Baker, 66, of Susanville, and his passenger, Suzanne Baker, 68, of Susanville, were traveling northbound on Highway 395 in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Baker and Rogers saw each other and attempted to avoid a collision by moving to the east shoulder of the highway, but the vehicles collided. Leslie Baker and Susanne Baker suffered major injuries in the crash.

The driver of the third vehicle, David Crowther, 31, of Reno, was traveling northbound on Highway 395 in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma. He observed the collision and attempted to stop, but he was unable to avoid colliding with the other vehicles. Crowther suffered major injuries to his leg.

Rogers declined medical attention and was “released at the scene,” according to the CHP. Leslie Baker was transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Suzanne Baker and Crowther were transported to Renown Medical Center in Reno.

The collision remains under investigation.