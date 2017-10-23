Highway crash kills Nevada woman

A 62-year-old Sparks, Nevada woman was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 395 south of Pozzolan Road about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, Kevin Gustafson, 52, of Reno, Nevada, was traveling southbound on Highway 395 at a reported speed of 65 miles-per-hour in a 2016 Dodge when he passed a slower moving vehicle, but he did not see a 1992 GMC driven by Deborah Grant, 62, in the opposing lane.

The two parties were unable to avoid a head-on collision. Even though he suffered major injury, Gustafson was able to exit his vehicle before it caught fire. Grant was unable to exit her vehicle, but passersby removed her from her vehicle. Attempts to revive Grant were unsuccessful, and she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Personnel from Sierra Valley Fire Truckee Meadows Fire, Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Lassen County Sheriff’s Department, REMSA, Careflight, and Caltrans assisted at the scene, as did a large number of passing motorists.

The collision is still under investigation by the Quincy Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.