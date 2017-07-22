Hobby stock racer Robertson wins trophy dash

Susanville native Shayna Robertson left the Diamond Mountain Speedway stock car trophy dash with the first place finish on Saturday, July 8, after speeding around the track fast enough to kick up quite the cloud of dust.

Robertson established a love of racing at a young age with summer weekends often spent watching the cars fly by on the track in Susanville.

She then made her childhood dreams come alive as she started racing more than 10 years ago.

Since making her racing debut, Robertson has raced at countless tracks.

“Honestly, this one’s my favorite to race on,” Robertson said, referring to the Diamond Mountain Speedway.

“I’d say my second favorite track is in Fernley,” she later continued.

Robertson stated that she has won track championships at the Diamond Mountain Speedway in Susanville and at the track in Quincy.

Robertson is joined on the track by her father, sports modified racer Craig Nieman, and her daughter, mini division racer Kate Robertson.

Both Robertson’s father and daughter started racing after she tried out the track. Sharing the sport with family is a whole other childhood dream come true for Robertson.

The trophy dash winner can be seen on the Diamond Mountain Speedway during stock car heat races and main events.

The next race night at the Lassen County Fair Grandstands will be the fair races held on Sunday, July 23.