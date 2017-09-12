The Lassen High School ASB has partnered with Gasper & Sons Trucking and Girls With Guns Clothing for the Hurricane Harvey Haul. The goal is to gather enough donations to fill a truck by Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Ideas for donations include:

Clothing

Baby supplies

Toys

Books

First aid kits

School supplies

Bedding

Hygiene products

Washcloths

Gift cards

Storage totes

Batteries

Pet supplies

Non-perishable food and drinks

ASB Vice President Lexie Gore said if you’re not sure what to donate it’s good to get into the mindset of someone who has gone through this. She said to imagine what you would need or want if you lost everything.

“This year we thought we’d broaden our outreach for service projects,” said Gore.

We found this and thought it was a great way for ASB and our community to help out those in need.

Those interested in donating can bring donations to the Lassen High School main office or Zaengles Carpet One Floor & Home.

Those with questions can call the Lassen High School ASB advisor at 251-1220.