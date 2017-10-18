Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 10/17/17
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:
Unit No. 46, Donald Cunningham, 213 Mill St., Greenville, CA 95967.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m., at 638 Highway 89, Greenville, CA.
/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager
Published IVR
Oct. 18, 25, 2017|