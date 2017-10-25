Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 46, Donald Cunningham, 213 Mill St., Greenville, CA 95967.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m., at 638 Highway 89, Greenville, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published IVR

Oct. 18, 25, 2017|