Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 10/4/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of STEVEN AND ANGELA CLARK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number:CV17-00153

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Steven and Angela Clark filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: TRISTIN CARAVALHO TORRES to Proposed name: TRISTIN CARAVALHO CLARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 23, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Indian Valley Recorder.

Date: Sept. 13, 2017.

/s/ Ira Kaufman, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 13, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By P. Marchetti, Deputy Clerk

Published IVR

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017

Tenant Notice

Ira Wallace last known address 300 Country Road, Greenville, CA vacated property 9/15/17. You are being notified that you have 18 days from vacating to remove your remaining items. You must contact Steve Carr, owner or Sharon Lewis, with Sierra Heritage Realty, to collect your items. Otherwise, they will be disposed off on the 19th day.

Published IVR

Oct. 4, 2017|

Proposed Timber Harvest

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES

A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) located in Plumas County will be submitted to the CaliforniaDepartment of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The proposed THP is located inportions of sections 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10 of Township 26 North, Range 9 East, MDBM, sections 33and 34 of Township 27 North, Range 9 East, MDBM and section 36 of Township 27 North, Range8 East, MDBM. The portion of the of THP nearest to Greenville, CA is approximately 1.5 milessouth of the intersection of Highway 89 and the Greenville-Wolf Creek Road in Greenville, CA.

This notice is to request information about domestic water supplies from Class I, II and IVwatercourses that receive surface drainage from the THP area and is within 1000 feetdownstream of the THP boundary. Watercourses that may be affected include North CanyonCreek, Clear Creek and unnamed tributaries to Wolf Creek and North Canyon Creek.

If you have any information about domestic water supplies from these sources, please contact(within 10 days of the date of publication):

Ryan Hilburn

W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc.

O. Box 1714

Susanville, CA. 96130

Any responses will be submitted with the THP to CAL FIRE for review. If any domestic suppliesare noted the THP shall contain mitigation measures necessary to protect the domestic water supply.

Published FRB, IVR

Oct. 4, 2017|