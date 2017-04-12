Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 4/12/17

Greenville Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No. 5341394 APN# 111-010-004; 111-010-005 On April 26, 2017 at 11:00a.m., Mid Valley Title and Escrow Company, Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Anthony W. Crandell and Dana J. Crandell, husband and wife, and recorded May 7, 2015 as Instrument No.2015-2488, of Official Records of Plumas County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default thereunder recorded November 18, 2016 as Instrument No.2016-7003, of Official Records of said County, will under and pursuant to said Deed of Trust sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, at the main entrance to the county courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all that right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: shown on said deed of trust (X)The street address or other common designation of said property: 18380 & 18295 Hwy 89, Greenville, CA 95947 (X)Name and address of the beneficiary at whose request the sale is being conducted: Gavin Cleary and Charles Kiper, c/o Jennifer McQuarrie, PO Box 1151, Quincy, CA 95971-1151 Directions to the above property may be obtained by requesting same in writing from the beneficiary within 10 days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, as to title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the unpaid balance due on the note or notes secured by said Deed of Trust, plus estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale: $151,861.95 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED APRIL 14, 2015 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the automated sales line at 916.939.0772 or check the website at www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number 5341394 assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned mortgagee, beneficiary or authorized agent for the mortgagee or beneficiary declares that the mortgagee or beneficiary has satisfied the requirements of California Civil Code 2923.5. DATED: 03/27/2017 MID VALLEY TITLE AND ESCROW COMPANY Address: 601 Main Street Chico, California 95928 Phone: (530) 893-5644 BY: GREG WOOD, FORECLOSURE OFFICER NPP0304788 To: INDIAN VALLEY RECORD 04/05/2017, 04/12/2017, 04/19/2017

April 5, 12, 19, 2017|