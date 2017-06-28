Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 6/28/17

Notice of Public Hearing

Indian Valley Ambulance Service Authority

Notice is hereby given that the IVASA will conduct a meeting on July 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the IVCSD office at 127 Crescent Street #1, Greenville, CA. 95947.

Clerk of the Board can be reached at 530.284.7224 for special needs or requests. This meeting will approve the annual budget and tax assessments for the year.

by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

Indian Valley Community Services District Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the IVCSD Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on Public Hearing July 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Community Town Hall, 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, CA. 95947

Review and Comments on the proposed 2017-18 IVCSD budget document. Plumas County. The public hearing is to review and approve the district’s preliminary budget for FY 2017-18. Public hearing posted in the community and the local news media as required at least ten days before the hearing by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

PLUMAS COUNTY DRAFT

CANNABIS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING and OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS

There will be a public meeting held July 6, 2017 starting at 6:00 pm at the Town Hall in Greenville, CA.

Information will be presented regarding the proposed Plumas County Cannabis ordinance and public comments will be taken.

This meeting is sponsored by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, Plumas County Cannabis Working Group and the Plumas County Growers Coalition.

For further information on this meeting, please contact Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

