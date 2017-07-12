Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/12/17

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on November 7, 2017, within the boundaries of the Crescent Mills Lighting District, to approve a measure for the purpose of obtaining voter approval by a two-thirds majority vote of the following measure:

“Shall the Crescent Mills Lighting District be authorized to adopt a special tax on each parcel of real property within the District in an amount not to exceed $45.95 for the year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, and then in an amount not to exceed $40.49 each year after July 1, 2019, to be effective and collected with Plumas County general property taxes with the proceeds from such taxes deposited to a special fund to be used to provide or enhance street lighting services within the District; and shall the appropriations limit of the District required by Article 13B of the California Constitution be increased by the amount of the annual proceeds of this special tax? The Board of Directors shall have the discretion to levy the special tax at a lower rate.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the dates for filing arguments for or against the measure is July 12, 2017 through July 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Arguments may not exceed 300 words each and must be accompanied by a “Form Statement” available at www.plumascounty.us , signed by each author. Rebuttals to Arguments in favor or against the measure may not exceed 250 words and must be filed with the County Clerk by August 2, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The office of the Plumas County Clerk located in the Courthouse at 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy will be the processing place for all ballots from October 27, 2017 through November 7, 2017. Equipment testing will be September 28, 2017. For more information, call (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129.

Kathy Williams,

Plumas County Clerk-Recorder

Registrar of Voters

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provisions of the Uniform District Election Law of the State of California (commencing with Section 10500, et seq.) that a Uniform District Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 for the purpose of electing members to the following Boards of Directors.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that Declaration of Candidacy forms for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the Plumas County Clerk at 520 Main Street Room 102, Quincy and district secretaries beginning July 17, 2017. The filing period is from July 17, 2017 through August 11, 2017 at the hour of 5:00 p.m., in the office of the County Clerk. Deadline for withdrawal of declarations is August 11, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to Elections Code Section 13307, a candidate may withdraw (but not change) his/her Candidates Statement of Qualifications on or before August 14, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, if by the close of the filing period, only one person has filed a Declaration of Candidacy for any elective office to be filled at that election or; a signed petition requesting that the Uniform District election be held has not been presented to the County Clerk for filing, then a certification shall be submitted to the supervising authority – the Board of Supervisors, authorizing them to certify the appointments to the offices as declared. If no person files a Declaration of Candidacy for an office to be voted upon, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person qualified to hold office on NOVEMBER 7, 2017 or at a regular or special meeting held prior to December 1, 2017. The person appointed shall take office and serve exactly as if elected at a general district election for the office.

Qualified candidates for the Board of Directors shall be registered voters residing in the District pursuant to the following codes:

Fire Protection Districts – California Health and Safety Code Section 13841

CRESCENT MILLS FIRE DISTRICT

Community Services Districts – Government Code Section 61040

INDIAN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

Recreation and Park Districts – Public Resource Code Section 5522

INDIAN VALLEY RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT

Additional information: (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129

Or contact the secretary of your district

KATHY WILLIAMS,

PLUMAS COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER

DATED: JUNE 1, 2017

PUBLISH; JULY 12 & AUGUST 9, 2017 Indian Valley Record

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Crescent Mills Fire District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and wages, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed assets, which preliminary budget can be inspected where posted by the door to the Crescent Mills Fire Hall at 36 Carter Street, Crescent Mills and the Indian Falls Fire Station at 238 Indian Falls Road, Indian Falls. The Board of Commissioners of the Crescent Mills Fire District will meet at the Crescent Mills Fire Hall at 36 Carter Street, Crescent Mills on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:00 am.. for purpose of fixing the final budget for Crescent Mills Fire District, at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease, or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items. For further information, contact Steve Allen, Secretary, Crescent Mills Fire District (530) 283-1139; Crescent Mills Fire District, PO Box 88, Crescent Mills CA 95934

