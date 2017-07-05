Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/5/17

Notice of Public Hearing

Indian Valley Ambulance Service Authority

Notice is hereby given that the IVASA will conduct a meeting on July 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the IVCSD office at 127 Crescent Street #1, Greenville, CA. 95947.

Clerk of the Board can be reached at 530.284.7224 for special needs or requests. This meeting will approve the annual budget and tax assessments for the year.

by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

Published IVR

June 28, July 5, 2017|