Janesville welder appears on national TV

A local face will soon grace the screen during a few upcoming episodes of the Discovery Channel’s show, “Diesel Brothers.”

Janesville welder and fabricator Mark Winchester, of Winchester Metal Works, was plucked from the social media crowd to work on some episodes from the show, airing Monday, Oct. 2. His

Instagram following of more than 22,000 fans helped make him an attractive addition to the show.

“I’ve always had a love for it – the ability to construct something from nothing always intrigued me,” said Winchester, the son of Janette and Peter Talia, of Susanville.

Winchester established Winchester Metal Works in 2013. He began with custom transmission pans, but has become known as a “you dream it, I’ll make it,” fabrication and weld shop, according to his bio.

Winchester believes he’ll be featured in about three episodes, which has social media welding mavens coming together to completely rebuild a Chevrolet C10 pickup.

According to Winchester, he assisted the crew by building the fuel system and tank, the rear suspension, and exhaust and compound turbo systems.

After being selected to be on the show, Winchester traveled to Salt Lake City to help rebuild the pickup with others, forming a kind of “elite team.”

Winchester, who is a distant relative of William Winchester, the nephew of famed gun-maker Oliver Winchester, says his skill set and desire for creating anything started early on.

“Diesel Brothers” follows a crew at DieselSellerz, “as they trick out trucks, work hard and play harder in the process,” according to the bio on Discovery.com. The show is currently in its third season.

During the airing of the show, Winchester said he’d probably have a small and private viewing party with his family, who he said are his biggest supporters.