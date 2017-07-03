Lassen College camp draws in eight wrestlers

Eight local boys greatly enhanced their skill in wrestling during the Lassen College Athletic Summer Kids Wrestling Camp held from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

The camp saw wrestlers between the ages of 6 and 13 years.

Throughout the week, the young athletes were taught a variety of moves, stances and techniques to improve their performance on the mat.

According to Lassen College head wrestling coach Francis Beaujon, the main focus of the camp was to show the campers as many moves as possible so they can retain the ones that fit their wrestling style.

During the four days of camp, the young athletes learned between 60 and 80 different moves in total. The number of moves taught wouldn’t have been possible without current LCC wrestler Tim Trainor and incoming LCC wrestler, Tanner Otteson.

On day one, campers learned a variety of different moves to successfully take down their opponent offensively.

Day two focused on escapes and reversals to help the boys see different techniques for regaining the upper hand.

Day three focused on defensive takedowns, and day four taught a variety of pinning combinations.

With the many different moves divided into groups for the days, each child in attendance had the opportunity to learn which move came easy to them and which was more of a challenge.

With a smaller camp of eight participants, each camper was also able to have more individual time with the coaches. In addition, each athlete formed a bond with the fellow camper acting as his opponent.

As the sport is more individually focused, the children benefited greatly from receiving direct feedback from both the coaches and their peers.

Beaujon explained that the camp was more concerned with volume rather than intense conditioning.

By showing the campers many different moves, Beaujon hopes they each have a wide arsenal of techniques they can use in future matches.