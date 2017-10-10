Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/10/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELSEY ANN GIBBS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61006

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelsey Ann Gibbs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELSEY ANN GIBBS to Proposed name: KELSEY ANN FAYTAK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 17, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times

Date: Sept. 11, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 11 2017

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F095

(Expires: 9/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D & S PROPERTIES.

Business Address: P O BOX 270461, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127; 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DAVID WILLIAM JUNETTE, 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; SUSAN BEVERLY JUNETTE, 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 8/18/17.

Signed: /s/ Susan Junette.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F084

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL SEASON HEATING & AIR.

Business Address: 922 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

KYLE BAUMILLER, 462-600 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 8/15/17.

C4056631

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

North Spring Street

T.S. No.: 2017-01159-CA

A.P.N.:105-122-01-11

Property Address: 375 N Spring St, Susanville, CA 96130-4235

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/04/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Glenn L. Anderson, a Single Man and Anthony R. Danes, and Christina Danes, Husband and wife, all as Joint Tenants

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 11/16/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-10859 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 10/23/2017 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 77,746.54

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 375 N Spring St, Susanville, CA 96130-4235

A.P.N.: 105-122-01-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 77,746.54.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01159-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299

www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: September 15, 2017

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published LCT

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F094

(Expires: 9/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J.R. JOHNSTON PRODUCTIONS, THE FUNTOUCHABLES, SHARK SANDWICH.

Business Address: 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN RICHARD JOHNSTON, 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name on 11/30/07.

Signed: /s/ John R. Johnston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Fifth Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00153-2 Loan No: 6403 QUAM APN 105-050-12-11 and 105-050-24 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923,3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 14, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 18, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-09200 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: SYLVIA J. QUAM, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: Commencing at a point on the northern line of Block 7 as shown on the map of East addition to Susanville, in the City of Susanville, County of Lassen, Filed in the Office of the Lassen County Recorder on January 6, 1911 in Book 1 of maps at page 24, said point being Distant Thereon Westerly 56.38 feet from the northeastern corner of Said Block 7; thence N 12º15″ E, 60 feet to the northern line of Fifth Street and the true point of beginning; thence continuing N 12º15′ E, 140 feet; thence S 73º13″ E, 69.90 feet to the Westerly line of Ash Street as described in the deed to Lassen-Modoc Joint Highway District No. 14 recorded February 14, 1947 in book 38 of deeds at page 390; thence along said Westerly Line of Ash Street S 16º23’15” W 139.20 feet to said Northern Line of Fifth Street; thence along said Northern Line of Fifth Street N 73º34″ W, 59.80 feet to the true point of beginning. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00153-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 1617 FIFTH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $49,179.52 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 19, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00153-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4633910 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Merrillville Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00152-2 Loan No: 5988 GIFFORD APN 089-210-25-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 4, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 10, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-02769 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: RICHARD W. GIFFORD AND LINDA D. GIFFORD, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 37, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF WILLOW CREEK PINES SUBDIVISION, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED JULY 1, 1963 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 4 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 94. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714,730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00152-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 696-365 MERRILLVILLE ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $80,333.07 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 21, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00152-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4634009 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of one Board of Trustees of the Johnstonville Elementary School District, the Board voted at its September 21, 2017 meeting to call for One (1) provisional appointment to fill the vacancy for the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Tawnya Merrill at Johnstonville Elementary School, Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2471. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Johnstonville Elementary School Office no later than 4:00 p.m. November 1, 2017.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 9, 2017, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointees shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2018.

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129679-5 Loan No. 2014-15/Russell Title Order No. 95311475 APN 105-180-20 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/12/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): AMAR S. MATHFALLU Deed of Trust: recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-00736 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 10/23/2017 at 02:00PM Trustee Sale Location: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 266 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $478,684.02 (Estimated). * Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. *The debt is additionally secured by Deed of Trust recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-016737 in Official Record of San Joaquin County. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 129679-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/18/2017 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0316576 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530-257-1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Public Notice

Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union Elementary School District, the Board voted at its September 19, 2017 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above.

Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Union Elementary School District, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3660 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Union Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the October 17, 2017, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2018.

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Bid Invitation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, of the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2017, sealed bids for the award and contract for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation and services required for the Re-Roof of the District Building located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California and such bids shall be received at the PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE, 1446 E Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above stated time and place. All bidders are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 9:00 am at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California. For further information, please contact Terry Oestreich by email [email protected].

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) and Sheriff’s Office (Motor Pool) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2018.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017| Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61009

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Trevor Paul Schield filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD to Proposed name: TREVOR PAUL YATES.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 7, 2017

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Lassen County Times

Date: Sept. 28, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 28, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

USDA FOREST SERVICE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST OVER-SNOW VEHICLE USE DESIGNATION

The Forest Service has conducted a revised environmental analysis of the Lassen National Forest Over-snow Vehicle (OSV) Use Designation. A revised draft environmental impact statement (RDEIS) is now available online at the Lassen National Forest website at

www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45832

The revised draft discloses the analysis of the environmental impacts of designating snow trails and areas of National Forest System land for OSV use, as well as the grooming of snow trails for OSV use.

The RDEIS contains a no action alternative which continues current OSV management, as well as the proposed action and three other action alternatives.

The Lassen National Forest Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation is an activity implementing a land management plan. Therefore, this activity is subject to pre-decisional administrative review consistent with subparts A and B of 36 CFR part 218.

Pursuant to 36 CFR 218.25, comments on this proposed project will be accepted for 45 days beginning on the first day after the date of publication of the Notice of Availability of this RDEIS in the Federal Register. The Notice of Availability for the Lassen OSV Use Designation RDEIS was published in the Federal Register on October 6, 2017. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. The publication date of the Notice of Availability in the Federal Register is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. You should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely and specific written comments about this proposed project or activity during this or another public comment period established by the Responsible Official will be eligible to file an objection. Comments should be within the scope of the proposed action, have a direct relationship to the proposed action, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR 218.2). Other eligibility requirements are defined by 36 CFR 218.25(a)(3) and include name, postal address, title of the project and signature or other verification of identity upon request and the identity of the individual or entity who authored the comments. Individual members of an entity must submit their own individual comments in order to have eligibility to object as an individual. A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25(a)(4). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.

Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment, will be part of the public record for this proposed action. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered; however, anonymous comments will not provide the Agency with the ability to provide the respondent with subsequent environmental documents.

Submit comments to me, Forest Supervisor of the Lassen National Forest, by one of the following methods; hand-delivered or mail: 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; telephone: (530) 257-2151; facsimile: (530) 252-6428; or email: [email protected] with Subject: “Comments on Lassen OSV Designation” in order to be considered when making the final decision. Office hours, for those who wish to call in or hand deliver their comments, are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday (except Federal holidays). Acceptable formats for electronic comments are text or html e-mail, Adobe portable document format, and formats viewable in Microsoft Office applications (.doc or .docx).

Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Christopher O’Brien, Ecosystems and Public Services Staff Officer for the Lassen National Forest, at 530-252-6698.

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 2017|

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING OF

THE CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PURSUANT TO

INTERNAL REVENUE CODE SECTION 147(F)

Notice is hereby given that the California Housing Finance Agency (the “Agency”) will hold a public hearing on October 27, 2017, pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 147(f) with respect to the proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the Agency of one or more separate issues of housing revenue bonds or notes in an aggregate amount sufficient to finance loans for the construction, acquisition or rehabilitation of one or more multifamily housing developments located in California and/or to refund bonds previously issued to finance one or more multifamily housing developments located in California.

Each of the developments to be financed is/are identified on the attached list, which also provides a general, functional description of each development (including the approximate number of units in each development) and identifies the address, initial owner, operator and/or manager, and the maximum face amount of obligations to be issued with respect to each development. Inclusion on the list is neither a final commitment by the Agency to finance a development nor a final commitment by the owner to participate in the financing.

Susanville Gardens Apartments

1070 Paiute Lane

Susanville

Lassen County

96130

OWNER: Susanville Garden Apartments Limited Partnership

OPERATOR/MANAGER: MBS Property Management, Inc.

$5,000,000

64 Units / Family

2-Story Walk-Up

Acquisition / Rehabilitation

The hearing will commence at 10:00 a.m. and will be held in the California Housing Finance Agency Conference Room, 500 Capitol Mall, 14th Floor, Sacramento, California. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of such bonds or on the nature of the developments to be financed with the proceeds of the bonds, will be given the opportunity to do so at the public hearing or may, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments to the California Housing Finance Agency, Attention: Julie Dunann ([email protected]), 500 Capitol Mall, 14th Floor, Sacramento, California 95814. No particular form for the written comments is required. To allow all interested individuals a reasonable opportunity to express their views, the California Housing Finance Agency will impose the following requirements on persons who wish to participate in the hearing:

(1) persons desiring to speak at the hearing must file with the Agency a request, in writing, at least 24 hours before the hearing; and

(2) each person is to limit his/her oral remarks to a period no longer than ten (10) minutes.

DATED: October 10, 2017 TIA BOATMAN PATTERSON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

10/10/17

CNS-3058030#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 2017|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE INTRODUCED ON OCTOBER 17, 2017, AND ADOPTED ON OCTOBER 24, 2017, BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance repeals, in its entirety, Chapter 18.140 (Water Utility Rates for the Johnstonville Water System) of the Lassen County Code, because the requirements found therein are no longer needed. The utility rates for the Johnstonville Water System were adopted in 1994, to facilitate water connection, and service at County Service Area No. 2 (CSA 2). On August 19, 2014, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors adopted resolution 14-045, transferring ownership, operation, and maintenance of the Johnstonville Water System to the City of Susanville. On April 14, 2015, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors adopted Resolution No. 15-029, directing staff to proceed with the dissolution of CSA 2. On August 10, 2015 the Local Agency Formation Commission adopted resolution 2015-0005 ordering the change of organization, and on October 6, 2015, a certificate of completion was recorded for the Dissolution of CSA #2 Johnstonville Water System. Because the County no longer owns operates or maintains the Johnstonville Water System, and because CSA # 2 has been dissolved, the Utility Rates found in section 18.140 of Lassen County Code no longer serve purpose.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Lien Sales

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 702-465 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 28, 2017 unit #25, #31, #62, #65 and #73 none of these units have owners listed. Unit #43 belonging to Deborah Watson, and Unit #80 belonging to Lincoln Williams.

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 477-655 Grove Street, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017, Unit #14, #52 and Unit #68 none of these have owners listed. Unit #6 belonging to Heather Arter, Unit #8 belonging to Heather Ford, Unit # 10 belonging to Michael Garoppo, Unit #12 belonging to James Rioux and Marcy Woods, Unit #20 belonging to Ellyn Glen, Unit #33 belonging to Craig Anderson, Unit 43 belonging to Penny Shanahan and Unit 67 belonging to Billie Barnick.

All unit contents are sold “as is.” Cash Only. Contents of purchased unit must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

For information call (530) 251-2010.

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: Spalding Community Services District

Mailing Address: Spalding Community Services District (SCSD), C/O Coleman Engineering, 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678.

Sealed Bids for the construction of: Spalding Community Services District (SCSD) Sewer Pond Ballast Project.

Improvements will include construction of the following:

Installation of ballast tube along approximately 4,500 feet of pond toe in two existing, lined sewer ponds.

The Engineers Estimate for the project is approximately $130,000.

Bids will be received by: Coleman Engineering office at 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678 until 2:00 p.m. (local time), November 10, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following location(s):

Spalding Community Services District (SCSD): 502-907 Mahogany Way, Susanville, CA 96130. Phone number: (530) 825-3258

Coleman Engineering: 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678. Phone number: (916) 791-1188

Shasta Builders Exchange: 5800 Airport Road, Redding, CA 96002. Phone number: (530) 222-1917

Valley Contractors Exchange: 951 E 8th Street, Chico, CA 95928. Phone number (530) 343-1981

Copies of the Contract Documents and Plans may be obtained in electronic version (PDF form) from: Coleman Engineering via e-mail to: Nicole Cook, [email protected].

Bidders are notified that a Pre-Bid Conference and Site Walk will be held at 2 p.m. local time, on Thursday, October 17, 2017 beginning on the West side of County Road A1 (Eagle Lake Road) near the intersection with Lake View Drive, North of Spalding Drive.

Questions concerning these documents should be sent via e-mail to: Chad Coleman, P.E., at: [email protected], and to Bryan Burnitt at [email protected].

Bidders are notified that financing for this project is provided through a Community Development Block Grant. The Contractor may, in accordance with California Public Contract Code Section 22300, substitute securities for any monies which the District may withhold to insure performance under the Contract. Alternatively, on written request of the Contractor and at its expense, the District shall make payments of the retention earnings directly to an escrow agent pursuant to an escrow agreement entered into consistent with the terms of Public Contract Code Section 22300. Contractor shall comply with the “Guidelines for Community Development Block Grant Requirements (CDBG)”

Anticipated Project Schedule:

Commencement of Contract Time (Notice to Proceed) no later than 10 days after the day of Bid opening to allow review and approval of bid by all parties, including Community Development Block Grant, and Lassen County. This Bid will remain subject to acceptance for 60 days after the Bid opening.

The Work must be completed and accepted by December 15, 2017.

Prospective Bidders shall be licensed Contractors in the State of California and shall be skilled and regularly engaged in the general class or type of work called for under the Contract. Each Bidder shall have a Class A California Contractor’s license.

Date: ___________

Spalding Community Services District: ____________________________________

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 2017|