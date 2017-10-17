Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/17/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F094

(Expires: 9/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J.R. JOHNSTON PRODUCTIONS, THE FUNTOUCHABLES, SHARK SANDWICH.

Business Address: 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN RICHARD JOHNSTON, 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name on 11/30/07.

Signed: /s/ John R. Johnston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Fifth Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00153-2 Loan No: 6403 QUAM APN 105-050-12-11 and 105-050-24 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923,3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 14, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 18, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-09200 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: SYLVIA J. QUAM, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: Commencing at a point on the northern line of Block 7 as shown on the map of East addition to Susanville, in the City of Susanville, County of Lassen, Filed in the Office of the Lassen County Recorder on January 6, 1911 in Book 1 of maps at page 24, said point being Distant Thereon Westerly 56.38 feet from the northeastern corner of Said Block 7; thence N 12º15″ E, 60 feet to the northern line of Fifth Street and the true point of beginning; thence continuing N 12º15′ E, 140 feet; thence S 73º13″ E, 69.90 feet to the Westerly line of Ash Street as described in the deed to Lassen-Modoc Joint Highway District No. 14 recorded February 14, 1947 in book 38 of deeds at page 390; thence along said Westerly Line of Ash Street S 16º23’15” W 139.20 feet to said Northern Line of Fifth Street; thence along said Northern Line of Fifth Street N 73º34″ W, 59.80 feet to the true point of beginning. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00153-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 1617 FIFTH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $49,179.52 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 19, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00153-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4633910 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Merrillville Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00152-2 Loan No: 5988 GIFFORD APN 089-210-25-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 4, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 10, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-02769 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: RICHARD W. GIFFORD AND LINDA D. GIFFORD, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 37, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF WILLOW CREEK PINES SUBDIVISION, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED JULY 1, 1963 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 4 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 94. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714,730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00152-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 696-365 MERRILLVILLE ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $80,333.07 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 21, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00152-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4634009 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129679-5 Loan No. 2014-15/Russell Title Order No. 95311475 APN 105-180-20 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/12/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): AMAR S. MATHFALLU Deed of Trust: recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-00736 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 10/23/2017 at 02:00PM Trustee Sale Location: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 266 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $478,684.02 (Estimated). * Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. *The debt is additionally secured by Deed of Trust recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-016737 in Official Record of San Joaquin County. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 129679-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/18/2017 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0316576 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530-257-1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61009

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Trevor Paul Schield filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD to Proposed name: TREVOR PAUL YATES.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 7, 2017

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Lassen County Times

Date: Sept. 28, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 28, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Lien Sales

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 702-465 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 28, 2017 unit #25, #31, #62, #65 and #73 none of these units have owners listed. Unit #43 belonging to Deborah Watson, and Unit #80 belonging to Lincoln Williams.

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 477-655 Grove Street, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017, Unit #14, #52 and Unit #68 none of these have owners listed. Unit #6 belonging to Heather Arter, Unit #8 belonging to Heather Ford, Unit # 10 belonging to Michael Garoppo, Unit #12 belonging to James Rioux and Marcy Woods, Unit #20 belonging to Ellyn Glen, Unit #33 belonging to Craig Anderson, Unit 43 belonging to Penny Shanahan and Unit 67 belonging to Billie Barnick.

All unit contents are sold “as is.” Cash Only. Contents of purchased unit must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

For information call (530) 251-2010.

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: Spalding Community Services District

Mailing Address: Spalding Community Services District (SCSD), C/O Coleman Engineering, 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678.

Sealed Bids for the construction of: Spalding Community Services District (SCSD) Sewer Pond Ballast Project.

Improvements will include construction of the following:

• Installation of ballast tube along approximately 4,500 feet of pond toe in two existing, lined sewer ponds.

The Engineers Estimate for the project is approximately $130,000.

Bids will be received by: Coleman Engineering office at 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678 until 2:00 p.m. (local time), November 10, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following location(s):

• Spalding Community Services District (SCSD): 502-907 Mahogany Way, Susanville, CA 96130. Phone number: (530) 825-3258

• Coleman Engineering: 1358 Blue Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95678. Phone number: (916) 791-1188

• Shasta Builders Exchange: 5800 Airport Road, Redding, CA 96002. Phone number: (530) 222-1917

• Valley Contractors Exchange: 951 E 8th Street, Chico, CA 95928. Phone number (530) 343-1981

Copies of the Contract Documents and Plans may be obtained in electronic version (PDF form) from: Coleman Engineering via e-mail to: Nicole Cook, [email protected].

Bidders are notified that a Pre-Bid Conference and Site Walk will be held at 2 p.m. local time, on Thursday, October 17, 2017 beginning on the West side of County Road A1 (Eagle Lake Road) near the intersection with Lake View Drive, North of Spalding Drive.

Questions concerning these documents should be sent via e-mail to: Chad Coleman, P.E., at: [email protected], and to Bryan Burnitt at [email protected].

Bidders are notified that financing for this project is provided through a Community Development Block Grant. The Contractor may, in accordance with California Public Contract Code Section 22300, substitute securities for any monies which the District may withhold to insure performance under the Contract. Alternatively, on written request of the Contractor and at its expense, the District shall make payments of the retention earnings directly to an escrow agent pursuant to an escrow agreement entered into consistent with the terms of Public Contract Code Section 22300. Contractor shall comply with the “Guidelines for Community Development Block Grant Requirements (CDBG)”

Anticipated Project Schedule:

• Commencement of Contract Time (Notice to Proceed) no later than 10 days after the day of Bid opening to allow review and approval of bid by all parties, including Community Development Block Grant, and Lassen County. This Bid will remain subject to acceptance for 60 days after the Bid opening.

• The Work must be completed and accepted by December 15, 2017.

Prospective Bidders shall be licensed Contractors in the State of California and shall be skilled and regularly engaged in the general class or type of work called for under the Contract. Each Bidder shall have a Class A California Contractor’s license.

Date: ___________

Spalding Community Services District: ____________________________________

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 2017|

Lassen County Property Sale

Vacant Land

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4035-38 Title Order No. 05823419 APN 057-020-37-11 TRA No. 074000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/13/2017 at 02:00 PM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 6-18-07 as Doc.# 2007-04650 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by: Thomas G. Mc Bay and Itsuko Kumazaki, Husband and Wife, as Trustor, in favor of Peter Slade, an unmarried man, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At:the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: IN TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 14 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, THE LAND IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA, COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. SECTION 9: THE E. 1/2 OF THE NW 1/4 EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM ROBERT BLEDSOE, ET UX, TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, RECORDED MAY 13, 1970, IN BOOK 236 PAGE 98, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERN PACIFIC RAILROAD RIGHT OF WAY. Beneficiary Phone: (650) 941-5196. Beneficiary: Peter Slade, 201 Del Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022.The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: Vacant Land. UNKNOWN. DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED THE THE BENEFICIARY WITHIN 10 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AT THE ADDRESS ABOVE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4035-38. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$57,637.36 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid.The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 10/5/17 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Gwen Cleveland, Asst. Vice President. A-4634907 10/17/2017, 10/24/2017, 10/31/2017

Published LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F046

(Expires: 10/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OSCAR NAILS.

Business Address: 2850 MAIN STREET, #3, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ANN T P LE, 55 SAPPHIRE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 10/10/17.

Signed: /s/ Ann T P Le.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2017|

REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Pit RCD is accepting bids for work on a project in the Fall River RCD area of Shasta County near Burney. Project is on Burney Creek and includes installation of 9,000 feet of irrigation pipe within an existing open ditch system. Mandatory pre-bid tour is scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00 am. For information contact Sharmie Stevenson at (530) 299-3405.

Published LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 2017|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 17-03

2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT

CITY OF SUSANVILLE,

66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT located along Main Street (State Highway 36) from Weatherlow Street to Park Street within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE, described by title as the 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT and having Project Number 17-03 will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 9, 2017 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE, 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE REPLACEMENT, REMOVAL OR ABANDONMENT OF WATER MAINS AND RECONNECTION WITH NEW SERVICES TO EXISTING PROPERTIES ON MAIN STREET FROM WEATHERLOW TO PARK STREET, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS A OR C34 CONTRACTORS LICENSE at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY of Susanville, California.

Dated this __________ day of ________________, 2017.

CITY ENGINEER of the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 9, 2017. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 17-03, 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK“. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requests notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. A voluntary pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM on November 2, 2017.

The CITY ENGINEER working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Published LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2017|

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

LASSEN COUNTY WESTWOOD ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on November 9, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary to complete a remodel of an office building in accordance with the plans and specifications for the project.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess a Class B License.

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project can only be obtained at the Lassen County Department of Public Works, Room 200, 707 Nevada Street Suite 4, Susanville, California 96130, FAX No. (530) 251-2675, Telephone No. (530) 251-8288, and it may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $25

Specifications: $60.00

Mailing Fee: $10.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and a performance bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

A pre-bid meeting (non-mandatory) will be held at the project site, 463-975 Birch Street, Westwood, CA on October 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by facsimile or mail:

Lassen County Public Works

707 Nevada Street, Suite 4

Susanville, California 96130

Fax Number: (530) 251-2674

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered Bid Book issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Special Provisions, Proposal and Contract for “LASSEN COUNTY WESTWOOD ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

Contractor Registration with California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR):

Labor Code Section 1771.1(a):

A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public works, as defined in this chapter, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period; the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

Board of Supervisors

County of Lassen

State of California

BY: _______________________________

Larry D. Millar

Director of Transportation

Published LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 2017|

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROVISION OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS INTERVENTION SERVICES

The Health and Social Services Administration Department announces its intent to contract for the provision of Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services.

The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from qualified individuals or organizations specializing in providing culturally and community based behavioral health crisis intervention services designed to provide emergency mental health and substance abuse crisis services.

Proposal forms are available at the Department of Health and Social Services, 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, CA 96130 or phone Program Manager, Cynthia Raschein at (530) 251-8260, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to request forms by mail.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Lassen County Health and Social Services Administrative Office, Lassen County RFP No. HSS-2017-02, attention Cynthia Raschein, 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen,

Barbara Longo

Director

Published LCT

Oct. 17, 24, 2017|