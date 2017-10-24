Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/24/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61009

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Trevor Paul Schield filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: TREVOR PAUL SCHIELD to Proposed name: TREVOR PAUL YATES.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 7, 2017

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Lassen County Times

Date: Sept. 28, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 28, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Lien Sales

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 702-465 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 28, 2017 unit #25, #31, #62, #65 and #73 none of these units have owners listed. Unit #43 belonging to Deborah Watson, and Unit #80 belonging to Lincoln Williams.

BUDGET MINI STORAGE, 477-655 Grove Street, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017, Unit #14, #52 and Unit #68 none of these have owners listed. Unit #6 belonging to Heather Arter, Unit #8 belonging to Heather Ford, Unit # 10 belonging to Michael Garoppo, Unit #12 belonging to James Rioux and Marcy Woods, Unit #20 belonging to Ellyn Glen, Unit #33 belonging to Craig Anderson, Unit 43 belonging to Penny Shanahan and Unit 67 belonging to Billie Barnick.

All unit contents are sold “as is.” Cash Only. Contents of purchased unit must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

For information call (530) 251-2010.

Lassen County Property Sale

Vacant Land

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4035-38 Title Order No. 05823419 APN 057-020-37-11 TRA No. 074000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/13/2017 at 02:00 PM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 6-18-07 as Doc.# 2007-04650 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by: Thomas G. Mc Bay and Itsuko Kumazaki, Husband and Wife, as Trustor, in favor of Peter Slade, an unmarried man, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At:the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: IN TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 14 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, THE LAND IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA, COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. SECTION 9: THE E. 1/2 OF THE NW 1/4 EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM ROBERT BLEDSOE, ET UX, TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, RECORDED MAY 13, 1970, IN BOOK 236 PAGE 98, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERN PACIFIC RAILROAD RIGHT OF WAY. Beneficiary Phone: (650) 941-5196. Beneficiary: Peter Slade, 201 Del Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022.The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: Vacant Land. UNKNOWN. DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED THE THE BENEFICIARY WITHIN 10 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AT THE ADDRESS ABOVE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4035-38. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$57,637.36 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid.The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 10/5/17 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Gwen Cleveland, Asst. Vice President. A-4634907 10/17/2017, 10/24/2017, 10/31/2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F046

(Expires: 10/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OSCAR NAILS.

Business Address: 2850 MAIN STREET, #3, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ANN T P LE, 55 SAPPHIRE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 10/10/17.

Signed: /s/ Ann T P Le.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Pit RCD is accepting bids for work on a project in the Fall River RCD area of Shasta County near Burney. Project is on Burney Creek and includes installation of 9,000 feet of irrigation pipe within an existing open ditch system. Mandatory pre-bid tour is scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00 am. For information contact Sharmie Stevenson at (530) 299-3405.

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 17-03

2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT

CITY OF SUSANVILLE,

66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT located along Main Street (State Highway 36) from Weatherlow Street to Park Street within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE, described by title as the 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT and having Project Number 17-03 will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 9, 2017 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE, 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE REPLACEMENT, REMOVAL OR ABANDONMENT OF WATER MAINS AND RECONNECTION WITH NEW SERVICES TO EXISTING PROPERTIES ON MAIN STREET FROM WEATHERLOW TO PARK STREET, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS A OR C34 CONTRACTORS LICENSE at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY of Susanville, California.

Dated this __________ day of ________________, 2017.

CITY ENGINEER of the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 9, 2017. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 17-03, 2017 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requests notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. A voluntary pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM on November 2, 2017.

The CITY ENGINEER working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at [email protected]

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

LASSEN COUNTY WESTWOOD ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on November 9, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary to complete a remodel of an office building in accordance with the plans and specifications for the project.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess a Class B License.

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project can only be obtained at the Lassen County Department of Public Works, Room 200, 707 Nevada Street Suite 4, Susanville, California 96130, FAX No. (530) 251-2675, Telephone No. (530) 251-8288, and it may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $25

Specifications: $60.00

Mailing Fee: $10.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and a performance bond equal to fifty percent (100%) of the contract price.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

A pre-bid meeting (non-mandatory) will be held at the project site, 463-975 Birch Street, Westwood, CA on October 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by facsimile or mail:

Lassen County Public Works

707 Nevada Street, Suite 4

Susanville, California 96130

Fax Number: (530) 251-2674

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered Bid Book issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Special Provisions, Proposal and Contract for “LASSEN COUNTY WESTWOOD ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

Contractor Registration with California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR):

Labor Code Section 1771.1(a):

A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public works, as defined in this chapter, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period; the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

Board of Supervisors

County of Lassen

State of California

BY: _______________________________

Larry D. Millar

Director of Transportation

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROVISION OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS INTERVENTION SERVICES

The Health and Social Services Administration Department announces its intent to contract for the provision of Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services.

The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from qualified individuals or organizations specializing in providing culturally and community based behavioral health crisis intervention services designed to provide emergency mental health and substance abuse crisis services.

Proposal forms are available at the Department of Health and Social Services, 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, CA 96130 or phone Program Manager, Cynthia Raschein at (530) 251-8260, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to request forms by mail.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Lassen County Health and Social Services Administrative Office, Lassen County RFP No. HSS-2017-02, attention Cynthia Raschein, 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen,

Barbara Longo

Director

INVITATION TO BID

2018 OR NEWER DIESEL 5-7 CY DUMP TRUCK

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of one (1) each new (2018 or newer) Diesel 5-7 Cubic Yard Dump Truck complete with front plow, wing plow, and sander box.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, November 2, 2107 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) and Sheriff Office (Motor Pool) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2018.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Susanville Property Sale

Wild Wood Way

T.S. No.: 2017-01067-CA

A.P.N.:103-034-05-11

Property Address: 540 Wild Wood Way, Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/28/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: William Cutler AN UNMARRIED MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 09/29/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-09313 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 11/20/2017 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 58,580.81

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 540 Wild Wood Way, Susanville, CA 96130 A.P.N.: 103-034-05-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 58,580.81.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01067-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: October 12, 2017

____________________________________

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF CALIFORNIA

DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY AND FIRE PROTECTION

HQ TECHNICAL SERVICES DIVISION

CAPITAL OUTLAY UNIT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER: 2200MAA07005

PROJECT TITLE: WESTWOOD FIRE STATION – REPLACE FACILITY

DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY AND FIRE PROTECTION

LOCATION: 463-220 COUNTY ROAD A21 (3RD & GREENWOOD STREETS), WESTWOOD, CA 96137

Demolition of the existing facility and construction of a new one-story, 7,280 sf wood-framed building which houses CAL FIRE personnel and fire engines. The living quarters of the new fire station has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, kitchen, pantry, storage, laundry room, dining and living room area, office space and radiant hydronic system. The apparatus area of the building has 3 indoor parking stalls for fire engines, storage mezzanine, offices, work room, locker room, uniform laundering room, and a public rest room. Project includes a 648 sf CMU generator/storage/boiler building, site demolition, grading and paving, new utilities including fiber optic system, automatic fire sprinklers and fire alarm, sanitary sewer, hose wash rack, fire hydrant, yard hydrants, above ground fuel vaults, site fencing, CMU wall, flagpole, communications tower, CMU trash enclosure (164 sf), bicycle rack, site/curb/gutter/sidewalks, site lighting, landscaping, irrigation, storm drainage, and entrance. Fire station is Occupancy Type B, Construction Type V-B. Generator/Storage building is Occupancy Type S2, Construction Type V-B.

License required to bid project: B.

Successful bidder shall furnish payment and performance bonds each in the amount of 100 percent of the Contract price.

Bids will only be accepted from those Contractors having attended the mandatory pre-bid site inspection tour on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the existing Westwood Fire Station, 463-220 County Road A21 (3rd & Greenwood Streets), Westwood, CA 96137. Tour will begin at 11:00 am. The State’s contract requirements, including Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) participation, will be presented along with other contract requirements. Contractors will be notified 48 hours prior to scheduled pre-bid site inspection tour if meeting must be re-scheduled due to weather.

Drawings and Project Manuals may be ordered directly for a non-refundable charge from the ARC Document Solutions’ PlanWell¨ located at 801 Broadway, Sacramento, California 95818 (916) 443-1322. Bidders may also view the plans and specs in ARC’s public plan room and documents are also available at the local building exchanges.

Bid opening is Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 1:00 pm in the CAL FIRE HQ Conference Room #136 located at 1300 U Street, Sacramento, CA 95818. State’s estimated cost: $3,500,000 to $4,000,000. The term of this project is eighteen (18) calendar months. Construction estimated to start in Spring 2018. All questions and inquiries regarding this State contracting opportunity are to be directed to the following person: Rebecca Beauchene, Project Director, 916-445-4627 or email at [email protected].

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project. The project includes management activities designed to restore the area affected by the 2007 Moonlight Fire; to reduce the negative post-fire effects to vegetation, watersheds, and recreation; and to enhance resiliency to future fires, droughts, insect and disease infestations, and climate change. The project area is located on National Forest System (NFS) lands on the Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District. It is approximately 5 to 15 miles north and east of Taylorsville, California and 20 to 30 miles northeast of Quincy, California. The project includes treatments in watersheds within and surrounding the Moonlight Fire perimeter in T26N, R10E sections 1, 12-14, 23-25; T26N, R11E sections 1-24, 29-31; T26N, R12E sections 1-34; T26N, R13E section 6; T27N, R10E section 1-3, 10-15, 22-27, 36; T27N, R11E sections 1-36; T27N, R12E sections 2-36; T27N, R13E sections 17-21,28-30; T28N, R10E sections 13-14, 23-27, 34-36; T28N, R11E, sections 1-36, and T28N, R12E, sections 5-9, 14-23, 26-35, Mount Diablo Base Meridian. The project area is within and northwest of Antelope Lake Recreation Area. Other notable features within the project area include: Taylor Lake, Diamond Mountains, and Wilcox Valley.

The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; or, on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421 .

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Please submit your comments through the online comment form. You can access the comment form by clicking on “Comment/Object on Project” on the right-hand side of the project website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421. Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. You may also submit your comments by: mail to Micki Smith, District Ranger, c/o Christine Handler, Project Leader, Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; hand-delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00am to 4:30pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Please include “Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project” in the subject line. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, Christine Handler, email: [email protected] phone 559-920-2188.

