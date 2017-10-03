Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/3/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F093

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOE’S.

Business Address: 2300 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Robert A. Hardy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F092

(Expires: 9/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA DESERT PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 55 ASH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELANIE WESTBROOK, 700 MILL ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Melanie Westbrook.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 1, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2017|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY

Juvenile Department

In the Matter of

LIAM RAY STEPHENS

A Child

Case No 16JU09097

PUBLISHED SUMMONS

TO: Roger Anthony Stephens

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON:

A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above named children for the purpose of placing the children for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Douglas County Court House, 1036 SE Douglas, Roseburg, OR 97470, on the 31st day of October 2017 at 1:15 p.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS.

This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated August 23, 2017. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lassen County, California.

Date of first publication: September 19, 2017 Date of last publication: October 2, 2017

NOTICE

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named children either ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law.

RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS

(1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter.

IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Douglas Juvenile Department at, phone number, (541) 440-4409 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information.

IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636,

IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS.

(2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE.

PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY

Summer R. Baranko

Senior Assistant Attorney General

Department of Justice

975 Oak Street, Suite 200

Eugene, OR 97401

Phone: (541) 686-7973

ISSUED this 30th day of August, 2017.

Issued by:

Summer R. Baranko, OSB #921127

Senior Assistant Attorney General

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELSEY ANN GIBBS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61006

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelsey Ann Gibbs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELSEY ANN GIBBS to Proposed name: KELSEY ANN FAYTAK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 17, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times

Date: Sept. 11, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 11 2017

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F095

(Expires: 9/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D & S PROPERTIES.

Business Address: P O BOX 270461, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127; 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DAVID WILLIAM JUNETTE, 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; SUSAN BEVERLY JUNETTE, 472-450 DEBI DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 8/18/17.

Signed: /s/ Susan Junette.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F084

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL SEASON HEATING & AIR.

Business Address: 922 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

KYLE BAUMILLER, 462-600 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 8/15/17.

C4056631

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

North Spring Street

T.S. No.: 2017-01159-CA

A.P.N.:105-122-01-11

Property Address: 375 N Spring St, Susanville, CA 96130-4235

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/04/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Glenn L. Anderson, a Single Man and Anthony R. Danes, and Christina Danes, Husband and wife, all as Joint Tenants

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 11/16/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-10859 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 10/23/2017 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 77,746.54

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 375 N Spring St, Susanville, CA 96130-4235

A.P.N.: 105-122-01-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 77,746.54.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01159-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299

www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: September 15, 2017

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to JANA DENEECE COWAN, BRENTON A. BURBANK, Interested Party LYNDA PAYNE, and described as a 1986 PALM HARBOR mobilehome, Decal Number LAV4233, Serial Number MAG08830A/ MAG08830B, Label/Insignia Number TEX384837/TEX384838, and stored on property within the Herlong Mobilehome Park, at 740-990 Arroyo Drive, Herlong, County of Lassen, California, 96113 (specifically the space designated as #55 within the park), will be sold by auction at Herlong Mobilehome Park, at 740-990 Arroyo Drive, Herlong, County of Lassen, California, 96113 (specifically the space designated as #55 within the park), on October 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or traveler’s checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is conducted under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

Unless a written waiver is received from park management, the mobilehome and contents must be removed from the park within 10 days. The buyer will have no right to the space after the home is removed.

DATED: September 5, 2017

/S/ JOSEPH W. CARROLL

Attorney at Law

1231 I St., Suite 203

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 443-9000

9/26, 10/3/17

CNS-3048902#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2017-2018 recommended budget for the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District has been prepared and is available for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy. The budget can be picked up at the office of the District Counsel, located at 221 South Roop Street, Suite 2, Susanville, CA 96130 or electronically transmitted via e-mail upon request to [email protected].

NOTICE is hereby given that the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board will be conducting a public hearing on the district budget on October 10, 2017, at 1:30 p.m., located at the Lassen County Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA 96130 and the Modoc County Board of Supervisors Room #203, located at the Modoc County Courthouse, 204 South Court Street, Alturas, CA 96101.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing in either location and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk before the close of the public hearing.

For the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control

and Water Conservation District

Robert Burns, District Counsel

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F094

(Expires: 9/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J.R. JOHNSTON PRODUCTIONS, THE FUNTOUCHABLES, SHARK SANDWICH.

Business Address: 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN RICHARD JOHNSTON, 510 GLENN DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name on 11/30/07.

Signed: /s/ John R. Johnston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Fifth Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00153-2 Loan No: 6403 QUAM APN 105-050-12-11 and 105-050-24 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923,3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 14, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 18, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-09200 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: SYLVIA J. QUAM, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: Commencing at a point on the northern line of Block 7 as shown on the map of East addition to Susanville, in the City of Susanville, County of Lassen, Filed in the Office of the Lassen County Recorder on January 6, 1911 in Book 1 of maps at page 24, said point being Distant Thereon Westerly 56.38 feet from the northeastern corner of Said Block 7; thence N 12º15″ E, 60 feet to the northern line of Fifth Street and the true point of beginning; thence continuing N 12º15′ E, 140 feet; thence S 73º13″ E, 69.90 feet to the Westerly line of Ash Street as described in the deed to Lassen-Modoc Joint Highway District No. 14 recorded February 14, 1947 in book 38 of deeds at page 390; thence along said Westerly Line of Ash Street S 16º23’15” W 139.20 feet to said Northern Line of Fifth Street; thence along said Northern Line of Fifth Street N 73º34″ W, 59.80 feet to the true point of beginning. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00153-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 1617 FIFTH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $49,179.52 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 19, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00153-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4633910 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Merrillville Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00152-2 Loan No: 5988 GIFFORD APN 089-210-25-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 4, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 23, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 10, 2007, as Instrument No. 2007-02769 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: RICHARD W. GIFFORD AND LINDA D. GIFFORD, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 37, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF WILLOW CREEK PINES SUBDIVISION, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED JULY 1, 1963 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 4 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 94. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714,730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00152-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 696-365 MERRILLVILLE ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $80,333.07 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: September 21, 2017. FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00152-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4634009 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of one Board of Trustees of the Johnstonville Elementary School District, the Board voted at its September 21, 2017 meeting to call for One (1) provisional appointment to fill the vacancy for the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

l. Be a resident of the school district listed above.

2. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Tawnya Merrill at Johnstonville Elementary School, Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2471. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Johnstonville Elementary School Office no later than 4:00 p.m. November 1, 2017.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 9, 2017, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointees shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2018.

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129679-5 Loan No. 2014-15/Russell Title Order No. 95311475 APN 105-180-20 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/12/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): AMAR S. MATHFALLU Deed of Trust: recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-00736 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 10/23/2017 at 02:00PM Trustee Sale Location: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 266 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $478,684.02 (Estimated). * Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. *The debt is additionally secured by Deed of Trust recorded on 02/20/2014 as Document No. 2014-016737 in Official Record of San Joaquin County. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 129679-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/18/2017 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0316576 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/03/2017, 10/10/2017, 10/17/2017

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530-257-1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR CDBG SUPPLEMENTAL REQUEST ADDING TO

CDBG STATE CONTRACT

NO. 16-CDBG-11146

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Susanville will conduct a public hearing on October 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers located at 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville, CA to discuss the submittal of a Program Income Supplemental application to the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and to solicit citizen input.

Eligible activities consist of: Homeownership Assistance and Housing Rehabilitation Programs; Public Facility and Public Improvement Projects (Including Public Improvements in Support of New Housing Construction); Public Service Programs, Planning Studies, Economic Development Business Assistance and Microenterprise Activities. Eligible activities paid for with State CDBG funds must meet one or more of the three national objectives listed in CDBG federal statues as follows: Benefit to low income households or persons; elimination of slums and blight; or meeting urgent community development need.

The City of Susanville is proposing the following supplemental activity be added to the 16-CDBG-11146 for the Program Income funds available: Homeownership Assistance (and program activity) and General Administration as required for a total up to $349,000.

The purpose of this public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known on the proposed application of Program Income project(s).

Interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and/or submit comments in writing. Written comments should be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. In addition, information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday.

If you plan on attending the public hearing and need a special accommodation because of a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the City at 530-252-5103 to arrange for those accommodations to be made.

The City of Susanville promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

Oct. 3, 2017|

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) and Sheriff’s Office (Motor Pool) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2018.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Public Notice

Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union Elementary School District, the Board voted at its September 19, 2017 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

1. Be a resident of the school district listed above.

• Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Union Elementary School District, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3660 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Union Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the October 17, 2017, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2018.

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST

FUELWOOD FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Y5 2017 Sale is located within Township 30 North, Range 12 East, Section 32, 5th Street Yard. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd. Susanville, CA, 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 10/10/2017 for an estimated volume of 10 cords of Combined Softwood fuelwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd. Susanville, CA, 96130. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Oct. 3, 2017|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON OCTOBER 10, 2017

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance would rezone approximately 10,393.67 acres of contiguous, partially irrigated land (about 500 irrigated acres) owned by the Nobmann Dixie Valley Ranch, LLC, Lassen County Rezone File #2017-003, from the existing zoning of U-C-2 (Upland Conservation/Resource Management) to E-A-A-P (Exclusive Agriculture, Agricultural Preserve Combining District): Assessor’s Parcel Numbers:

039-010-03, 039-010-04, 039-010-06, 039-010-07, 039-010-08, 039-010-09, 039-010-10, 039-020-03, 039-020-06, 039-020-08, 039-020-09, 039-020-10, 039-020-11, 039-030-04, 039-030-06, 039-030-09, 039-030-12, 039-050-01, 039-050-03, 039-050-04, 039-050-05, 039-050-06, 039-050-07, 039-050-12, 039-050-14, 039-050-18, 039-050-19, 039-060-01, 039-060-02, 039-060-03, 039-060-05, 039-060-06, 039-060-08, 039-070-02, 039-070-04, 037-050-23, 037-110-09.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

Oct. 3, 2017|

Bid Invitation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, of the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2017, sealed bids for the award and contract for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation and services required for the Re-Roof of the District Building located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California and such bids shall be received at the PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE, 1446 E Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above stated time and place. All bidders are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 9:00 am at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California. For further information, please contact Terry Oestreich by email [email protected].

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

