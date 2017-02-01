Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 1/31/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016F085

(Expires: 11/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TOP SHELF GUNSTOCK REPAIR.

Business Address: 420-275, MILFORD, CA, 96121, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 420-275, MILFORD, CA, 96121.

MICHAEL A. OTNISKY, 45 OAKRIDGE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Michael A. Otnisky.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 14, 2016.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016F089

(Expires: 12/7/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUALITY CABINETS.

Business Address: 116 SMITH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 116 SMITH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

JOHN COBB, 208 8TH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/7/16.

Signed: /s/ John Cobb.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 7, 2016.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Plum Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-745356-CL Order No.: 730-1609109-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/19/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): John B. Stout, a single man and Holly J. Sibert, a single woman as joint tenants Recorded: 12/8/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-06874 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 2/15/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $165,147.73 The purported property address is: 645 PLUM STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 107-123-18-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-745356-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-745356-CL IDSPub #0120281 1/17/2017 1/24/2017 1/31/2017

Susanville Property Sale

Plumas Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-747117-JB Order No.: 8669675 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ALFRED D. ROBLES, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 4/30/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-02196 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 2/16/2017 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse, located at 220 South Lassen Street Susanville, California 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $110,644.59 The purported property address is: 739 PLUMAS STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 107-172-23-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 888-988-6736 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-747117-JB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 888-988-6736 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-747117-JB IDSPub #0120676 1/17/2017 1/24/2017 1/31/2017

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: GIFT BOUTIQUE & ANTIQUES.

Business Address: 1420 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BEVERLY SMITH, 716-415 HYATT LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015F144.

Original Filing Date: 12/16/2015.

Signed: Beverly Smith

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F001

(Expires: 1/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2308 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 2308 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Robert A. Hardy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

REQUEST FOR BID

The Janesville Fire Protection District is requesting construction bids for a station bathroom remodel for the Main Street Station. Specifications can be picked up, or e-mailed. Please contact: JFPD at (530) 253-3737, jfpdfirechief@frontiernet.net, or 463-390 Main Street, Janesville CA 96114. Proposals must be returned by 2/6/17 in order to be considered.

Public Notice Calling for

Letters of Intent for

Fiscal Years 2017/2018 – 2019/2020 Funding:

OLDER AMERICANS ACT

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) is pleased to announce the availability of funding for senior services in Modoc county, in the amount of $104,535* through Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA).

OAA funds are allocated for programs to provide the following services: Congregate Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, Chore, Homemaker and Transportation.

Funding will be awarded to programs based on successful proposals submitted through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

If you wish to receive a copy of the RFP application packet, please submit your request in writing, on formal letterhead, to the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 1400, Yreka, CA 96097, or by fax at 530-842-4804. (Requests via email will not be accepted.)

Please be certain to include your name, phone number, e-mail address, correct mailing address and programs of interest with your request.

The closing date for submission of the RFP application is Friday, March 10, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.

Questions regarding this notice may be directed to PSA 2 AAA at 1-800-221-7722.

*Funding amount subject to change based on the availability of Older Americans Act funding.

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of LINDA RODRIGUEZ-ZEB IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 60682

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Linda Rodriguez-Zeb filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LINDA RODRIGUEZ-ZEB to Proposed name: LINDA RODRIGUEZ.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Feb., 14, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Jan. 12, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Jan. 12, 2017

A. Barone, Clerk of the Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F002

(Expires: 1/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA CLEANING SERVICES AND BEYOND.

Business Address: 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

JOANN LEE EMERSON, 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ JoAnn L. Emerson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. 60228

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Eric L. Swanson, individually and d/b/a/ Rocky Crest Mobile Home Park.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): Aaron Fisher; Rebecca Fisher.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Eugene B. Chittock, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 257-9351.

Dated: July 5, 2016.

A. Barone, Court Exec. Officer

L. Sibert, Deputy

Government Public Notice

Frontier Services

Frontier brinda servicios residenciales básicos por tarifa fija desde $18.60 hasta $22.00. Asimismo, las tarifas de Frontier por los servicios comerciales básicos oscilan entre $33.00 y $42.00. Es probable que se cobren otros impuestos, aranceles y recargos. Frontier ofrece servicio para usuario único, sistema de telefonía electrónica, bloqueo de llamadas, acceso a llamadas de larga distancia, servicios de emergencia, asistencia de operador y asistencia de guía telefónica. El uso de estos servicios puede generar cargos adicionales. Frontier también pone a tu disposición servicios económicos y servicios acordes a tu presupuesto.

Frontier ofrece el servicio de Lifeline, un programa gubernamental de asistencia no transferible que concede un descuento único de $9.25 por hogar en el costo del servicio telefónico mensual o en productos de banda ancha seleccionados (cuando estén disponibles). Además de Lifeline Básico, los individuos que residen en tierras tribales reconocidas por el gobierno federal y reúnan las condiciones de elegibilidad exigidas también podrán acceder a otros descuentos mensuales a través de Enhanced Lifeline de hasta $100.00 en los costos de instalación mediante el programa Tribal Link-Up. En ciertos estados, también podrás solicitar y acceder a otros descuentos estatales.

Si tienes alguna pregunta sobre los servicios o las tarifas de Frontier o quieres obtener más información, llámanos al 1-800-921-8101 o visita nuestra página www.Frontier.com.

Government Public Notice

Frontier Services

Frontier provides basic residential services for rates from $18.60-$22.00 for flat rate service. Frontier also provides basic business services for rates from $33.00-$42.00. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Budget or economy services also may be available.

Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $9.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or eligible broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available.

If you have any questions regarding Frontier’s rates or services, please call us at 1-800-921-8101 for further information or visit us at www.Frontier.com.

Janesville Property Sale

Ponderosa Boulevard

T. S. No. 16-43491

A.P.N.: 129-362-05-11

Property Address: 460-065 Ponderosa Blvd.

Janesville, CA 96114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: JOANN S. FLAHERTY, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY

Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 6/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-05956 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 2/22/2017 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse

220 South Lassen Street

Susanville, California 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $179,140.19

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 460-065 PONDEROSA BOULEVARD

JANESVILLE, CA 96114

Described as follows:

All that certain real property situated in the County of Lassen, State of California, described as follows: LOT 87, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED HONEY LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION NO. 1, FILED AUGUST 11, 1964 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 34.

A.P.N #.: 129-362-05-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-43491. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 1/19/2017

LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com

Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 21257 1/31, 2/7, 2/14/17

INVITATION TO BID

CATTLE GRAZING – SUSANVILLE RANCH PARK

The County of Lassen intends to enter a Spring cattle grazing lease at Susanville Ranch Park for the following time period; May 22, 2017 thru June 19, 2017. The grazing areas are located in the vicinity of Paiute Creek, immediately northwest of the City of Susanville. The Susanville Ranch Park is open to the public as a multiuse non-motorized recreation area.

Feed supply is estimated to sustain approximately 60 cows for a period of four weeks. Bids will be accepted for a minimum of 50 cows and a maximum of 90 cows, with the stipulation that the duration of occupancy will be adjusted to accommodate the proposed number of cows relative to the amount of feed available. The County of Lassen will retain the authority to determine the location and period of livestock use to meet the objectives of the Grazing/Range Plan for the Park.

Please contact Lassen County Public Works for complete bid information and bid form.

Bid Deadline

All bids must be received by the County of Lassen on or before February 10, 2017 by 3:00 pm by mail or in person.

Questions can be directed to the Lassen County Public Works Department at (530) 251-8428.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SOCIAL SERVICES TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Lassen County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council (SSTAC) will hold a public hearing at 4:30 P.M., Wednesday February 22, 2017 at the Lassen Senior Services facility located at 1700 Sunkist Street, Susanville, California for the purpose of taking public comment on future and unmet transit needs of the senior and disabled community. This hearing is an important element of the Lassen County Transportation Commission’s “unmet transportation needs that are reasonable to meet” process and is a requirement of the Transportation Development Act. All interested citizens are invited and encouraged to attend. If you need assistance with transportation to the meeting, please contact the Lassen Rural Bus office at (530) 252-7433. For any further information, contact David Knaut at (530) 251-8305.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

NORTEC REGIONAL AND LOCAL PLANS 2017-2020

Notice is hereby given that a draft of the 2017-2020 Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC) Workforce Development Board Regional and Local Plans is now available for review and public comments for a period of 30 days beginning February 10, 2017, as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.

REGIONAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Regional Plan 2017-2020 describes the workforce development needs of an eleven-county area, which includes, Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity Counties. This regional plan articulates the Region’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs as required under the WIOA.

LOCAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Local Plan 2017-2020 reflects the current and future strategies that the WDB will use to address the continuing innovation of the workforce system and creation of a customer- centered system: where the needs of business and workers drive workforce solutions; where the America’s Job Centers of California provide excellent customer service to all jobseekers and businesses; and where the workforce system supports strong regional economies, as well as alignment with State and local priorities, and the NoRTEC Regional Planning Unit’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs.

The Plans are available for review at NoRTEC administrative offices at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA or online at www.ncen.org.

To request an email copy of the Draft Regional or Local Plans:

Submit your request to Andrea Campos at acampos@ncen.org

Any comments concerning the Regional Plan and the Local Plan shall be submitted to NoRTEC at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA 95928 or via email to Andrea Campos, Director of Program Administration at acampos@ncen.org. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2017

WIOA is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F004

(Expires: 1/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAR NORTH DISTRIBUTING.

Business Address: 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

DUSTIN LOUIS VARGAS, 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Dustin Vargas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 26, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO

ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

for

East Creek Restoration Project

NOTICE is given that a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared setting forth the findings that the following proposed action, restoration of East Creek, will have a less than significant adverse effect on the environment. This project is located at: T28N, R10E, Sections 31 and 32, Lassen County, CA. The project area is approximately 6 miles southeast of the township of Westwood on the south end of Mountain Meadows Reservoir. This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with the Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (RCD). It is now available for inspection and review. It is also available at the Plumas Corporation website at www.plumascorporation.org. The review period for this Mitigated Negative Declaration is from February 1, 2017 through March 3, 2017. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

For further information on this, contact: Ian Sims, Honey Lake Valley RCD, 530-257-7271 x110, 170 Russell Ave, Suite C, Susanville, CA 96130.

