Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/18/17

Summons filed

No. JC 60295

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Donica McHenry

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): SIRCO Property Management

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Nicole St. Germain, Rosette, LLP, 193 Blue Ravine Rd., Folsom, CA 95630; 916-353-1084.

Dated: Sept. 7, 2016.

Barone, Court Exec. Officer, Lassen Superior Court, by L. Sibert, Deputy

Published LCT

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F036

(Expires: 3/17/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRIPLE H HUNTING CLUB AND GUIDE SERVICE.

Business Address: 719-625 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128; P.O. BOX 18, STANDISH, CA 96128 , County of Lassen.

HOWARD H. HANLON, 719-625 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein. Signed: /s/ Howard H. Hanlon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 17, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

3rd Street

T.S. No.: 2016-03239-CA

A.P.N.:105-072-04-11

Property Address: 1308 3rd Street, Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/16/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Randy Ross Riche and Lisa Marie Riche, Husband and wife, as Joint Tenants

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Recorded 11/23/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-11291 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 05/01/2017 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 146,927.77

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1308 3rd Street, Susanville, CA 96130

A.P.N.: 105-072-04-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 146,927.77.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03239-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published LCT

April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Herlong Property Sale

Tamarack Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TTD No.: 161081168276-1 Control No.: XXXXXX2881 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTORS ONLY. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02-25-2008 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04-26-2017 at 2:00 P.M., TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03-04-2008, as Instrument No. 2008-01248, in book XXX, page XXX , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA , executed by HENRY HARDEN AND SADIE LEE HARDEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) at AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, and State described as: APN No.: 139-141-05-11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 124 TAMARACK AVE HERLONG CA 96113. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale of property will be made in “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $103,471.24. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off. before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com or www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 161081168276-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03-23-2017 TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, As Trustee BRENDA B. PEREZ, Trustee Sale Officer TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY 26540 Agoura Road Suite 102 Calabasas CA 91302 Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com or Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: www.nationwideposting.com. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. We are assisting the Beneficiary to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose whether received orally or in writing. A-4614141 04/04/2017, 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017

Published LCT

April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Herlong Property Sale

Lakeview Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129340 Title No. 3134429 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/02/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/26/2017 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 06/17/2009, as Instrument No. 2009-03453, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Albert S. Hamilton, a Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 139-070-18-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 446-395 Lakeview Drive, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $142,471.17 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/17/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 Enterprise Circle North, Ste. 228, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800)280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 129340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4613765 04/04/2017, 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017

Published LCT

April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Susanville will hold a public hearings to solicit comments on proposed Resolution No. 17-5368, amending Resolution No. 16-5281, establishing Rates and Fees for City Services for fiscal year 2017-2018.

The public hearings will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed rates.

As required by California Government Code Section 66016, public data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost required to provide the service for which rates or charge is levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service for Resolution No. 17-5368 will be available at City Hall as of April 4, 2017. Any questions regarding the proposed fees may be directed to the Finance Department at 530-257-1000, ext 5112.

The amount of the rate or charge cannot exceed the estimated amount to provide the service for Resolution No. 17-5368

Published LCT

April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Eagle Lake Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 21981 Order No.: 8467256 A.P.N.: 099-180-26-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED (The below statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3 (d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3 (d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: AUBREY J. JOHNSON, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: BERGSTROM LAW, LTD. Deed of Trust recorded on December 20, 2013 as Instrument No. 2013-06512 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: May 1, 2017 at 02:00PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $116,810.91 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 478-760 Eagle Lake Road Susanville, CA 96130-9521 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772, using the file number assigned to this case 21981. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 16, 2017 BERGSTROM LAW, LTD. 9555 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 200 Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 Phone: (702) 333-0007 Sale Line: (916) 939-0772 Jeremy T. Bergstrom, Esq., as Authorized Signor A-4614466 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017

Published LCT

April 11, 18, 25, 2017|

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

Case No. 17-SCV-640

IN THE JUSTICE COURT

OF SPARKS TOWNSHIP

COUNTY OF WASHOE, STATE OF NEVADA

Plaintiff, Alexander Bradshaw,

Vs

Defendent, One 1955 Chevrolet 3100

To: Original owner of one 1955 Chevrolet 3100

RE: one 1955 Chevrolet 3100

VIN: H255L020425

Plaintiff has filed an action seeking to confirm his/her ownership of and right to clear title to the above vehicle. Official records indicate you may have an interest in the vehicle. If you wish to assert an interest in this vehicle, you must file a written objection to Plaintiff’s action for title with the Sparks Justice Court Civil Division at 1675 E. Prater Way, Ste. 107, Sparks, NV 89434, before 5/15/17, 2017, otherwise Plaintiff’s request will be granted.

Dated this 4th day of April, 2017

Signed: Jessica L. Longley

Justice of the Peace

Filed April 4, 2017

Anita Whitehead, Clerk, Sparks Justice Court

By: T. Parsons, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

April 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Janesvillie Property Sale

Stuart Lane

TSG No.: 8686137 TS No.: V550293 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 129-560-26-11 Property Address: 458-505 STUART LN JANESVILLE, CA 96114 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/27/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05/08/2017 at 02:00 P.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/13/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-05253, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of California. Executed by: JOE E. HUNTER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 129-560-26-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 458-505 STUART LN, JANESVILLE, CA 96114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $30,480.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case V550293 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0305487 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017, 05/02/2017

Published LCT

April 18, 25, May 2, 2017|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM HAND CREW AND MASTICATION CONTRACTORS

The Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. is soliciting proposals from fuel reduction hand crew and mastication contractor’s to perform work on our Little Valley & Day Lassen Bench projects that we expect to implement in 2017 in Lassen, Modoc & Lassen Counties. These will be projects that involve hand crew cutting & piling and/or mastication work.

Selection of a contractor or contractors will be based on multiple factors including, but not limited to, experience, references, quality of equipment, price for services and the ability to adapt innovative technologies that will result in efficient project implementation. Council’s preferred method of project implementation will be through contract awards to a prime contractors.

Any interested party should contact Tom Esgate, Managing Director, Lassen Fire Safe Council, Inc. by telephone at 530-310-0146 or email at twesgate@sbcglobal.net prior to April 24, 2017. Once contacted, Mr. Esgate will provide information for a site tour that is expected to be conducted on April 25 or 26, 2017. A contract award is anticipated on or about May 1, 2017. Contractors should plan on beginning work in the late spring of 2017.

Published LCT

April 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F037

(Expires: 3/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LONE WOLF TRUCKING – PETER M. GORBET.

Business Address: 472-090 SHARPE LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PETER MORRIE GORBET, 472-090 SHARPE LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Peter M. Gorbet.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 20, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F032

(Expires: 3/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LONE WOLF AUTO RECYCLING CONSULTANT.

Business Address: 523 BIRCH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JOHN LUYSTER, 523 BIRCH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ John Luyster.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 10, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F038

(Expires: 3/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JMC PHOTOGRAPHY.

Business Address: 413 DELWOOD ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JESSICA COMPTON, 413 DELWOOD ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/Jessica Compton.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 21, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F041

(Expires: 3/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ADVANCED COMFORT CONTROL, INC..

Business Address: 470-755 COUNTY RD. A3, STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

ADVANCED COMFORT CONTROL, INC., 470-755 COUNTY RD. A3, STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 1/3/17.

Signed: /s/ Crystal M. Harkness, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Monte Vista Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 16-01027-CI-CA Title No. 160282024-CA-VOI A.P.N. 101-190-07-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/29/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Gary S. Burton and Deborah A. Burton, husband and wife. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 04/06/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-02777 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 05/10/2017 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: Main Entrance of Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $180,768.67. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 665 Monte Vista Way, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 16-01027-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/31/2017 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website:www.ndscorp.com/sales Zahara Joyner, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4615261 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017

Published LCT

April 11, 18, 25, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO AMEND THE SUSANVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO AMEND CHAPTERS 1.12 GENERAL PENALTY, CHAPTER 10.22.30 INOPERATIVE VEHICLES, CHAPTER 8.32 ADMINISTRATIVE NUISANCE ABATEMENT, CHAPTER 8.40 ADMINISTRATIVE CITATIONS AND ADD CHAPTERS 8.52 PROPERTY MAINTENANCE, CHAPTER 15.09 VACANT AND NEGLECTED BUILDINGS AND CHAPTER 15.10 ABATEMENT OF DANGEROUS BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES

The City of Susanville City Council will be conducting public a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the Susanville Municipal Code regarding the adoption of comprehensive changes and additions to the code to address minimum standards for the maintenance of property within the city jurisdiction. The changes to the municipal code will also include revisions to enforcement procedures and penalties for violations of the new and amended chapters. The City does not currently have defined standards for how property owners or tenants maintain properties which they control. Proposed chapters 8.52 Property Maintenance, 15.09 Vacant and Neglected Buildings and 15.10 Abatement of Dangerous Buildings and Structures set forth certain minimum standards for maintaining structures and yard areas and define properties which are not so maintained as a public nuisance. The proposed municipal code additions include, but are not limited to, issues such as the accumulation junk and inoperative vehicles, general dilapidation of structures and other improvements such as fences, neglected vegetation and landscaping, and other conditions which contribute to blight within the city.

The proposed municipal code changes are available for review from Susanville’s Building and Planning division located at 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville, CA, 96130, during normal business hours. The City Council invites all persons interested in this matter to attend the public hearing on this item to be held on April 19, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the City Council Chambers located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

Any questions regarding the item may be directed to Craig Sanders at 530-252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Craig Sanders, City Planner

FOR: City of Susanville Building and Planning Division

Published LCT

April 11, 18, 2017|

Estate of Jackson

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson, decedent

Case Number P8242

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Wesley Christopher Burch in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Wesley Christopher Burch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 2, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed April 6, 2017

Barone, Court Exec. Officer

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

April 11, 18, 25, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

U.S. ARMY AT SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, HERLONG, CALIFORNIA

ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF

FIVE-YEAR REVIEW

The U.S. Army at Sierra Army Depot (SIAD), California completed its fifth Five-Year Review (FYR). The FYR process includes team members from SIAD, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Army Environmental Command. The FYR was reviewed by the the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) and the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board (LRWQCB). This FYR was conducted as a statutory review to meet the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) of 1980. The FYR process is required because hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants remain at the site above levels that allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure. This FYR included six Installation Restoration Program (IRP) sites and seven Military Munitions Response Program (MMRP) sites that have signed Records of Decision (RODs) and reviewed the five-year period from 2011 through 2016. The purpose of the FYR is to evaluate the performance of the remedy, determine whether the remedy remains protective of human health and the environment and is functioning as intended based on the decision documents, and assesses whether the remedy will continue to be protective in the future.

The following six IRP sites were included in this FYR: Trinitrotoluene (TNT) Leaching Beds Area (SIAD-001), Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO) Trench Area (SIAD-002), Abandoned Landfill and Southern Sites Area (SIAD-003), Upper Burning Ground (SIAD-010), Old Popping Furnace (SIAD-022), and Buildig 210 Area (SIAD-014). The following MMRP sites were included in this FYR: .50 Caliber Firing Range (SIAD-006-R-01), 1960 Demolition Area (SIAD-007-R-01), Hazard Classification Test Site (SIAD-009-R-01), Honey Lake Demolition Range C (SIAD-010-R-01), Lower Burning Ground (SIAD-012-R-01), Upper Burning Ground (SIAD-014-R-01), and Bureau of Land Management Administered Land (SIAD-015-R-01).

The DTSC and LRWQCB concurred with the protectiveness determinations and approved the report in correspondence dated December 20th and December 27th, 2016, respectively. In accordance with CERCLA, remedies will continue to be evaluated for effectiveness and protectiveness every five years until the cleanups are complete.

Copies of the FYR Report are available to the public at:

Department of the Army, Sierra Army Depot Installation Restoration Library

74 Currant Street, Herlong, CA 96113

Cortney Carrier (530) 249-5402

Herlong Library

California Street, Building 2067, Herlong, CA 96113

(530) 827-3007

Lassen Library District

1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

(530) 251-8127

The Administrative Record file for SIAD that formed the basis for the findings of the report, is available to the public at the SIAD Installation Restoration Library.

Published LCT

April 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F021

(Expires: 2/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN LOCK & KEY.

Business Address: 330 NORTH ROOP STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JASON LELAND BERNARD, 330 N. ROOP ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jason L. Bernard.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F043

(Expires: 4/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHANDLERS DIESEL REPAIR.

Business Address: 474-215 BIG SKY BLVD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PAUL CHANDLER, 1834 THIRD ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 4/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Paul Chandler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 7, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F044

(Expires: 4/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YOUR H20 PRO’S.

Business Address: 711-715 SEARS RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JONATHAN DAVID RIDGWAY, 708-885 R AND S ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Ridgway.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 12, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F045

(Expires: 4/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: REBEL METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 472-675 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD, # H, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON, 455 N. ROOP ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris Thompson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 13, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2017|