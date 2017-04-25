Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/25/17

Notice of Invitation to

Bid – Public Facility

Pine Meadows Apartment Complex Overlay Roofing on Four Buildings

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Pine Meadows, located at 616 Pearl Road, Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a Contractor’s State License Board Class B – General Building – license and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

This is a notice only. A Bid Package must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. May 12, 2017 at PCCDC’s Chester Office Conference Room, located at Wildwood Village, 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Steve Burkman

(530) 258-3154

sburkman@plumascdc.org

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (800) 735-2929 TDD #

Susanville Property Sale

Eagle Lake Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 21981 Order No.: 8467256 A.P.N.: 099-180-26-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED (The below statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3 (d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3 (d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: AUBREY J. JOHNSON, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: BERGSTROM LAW, LTD. Deed of Trust recorded on December 20, 2013 as Instrument No. 2013-06512 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: May 1, 2017 at 02:00PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $116,810.91 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 478-760 Eagle Lake Road Susanville, CA 96130-9521 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772, using the file number assigned to this case 21981. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 16, 2017 BERGSTROM LAW, LTD. 9555 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 200 Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 Phone: (702) 333-0007 Sale Line: (916) 939-0772 Jeremy T. Bergstrom, Esq., as Authorized Signor A-4614466 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

Case No. 17-SCV-640

IN THE JUSTICE COURT

OF SPARKS TOWNSHIP

COUNTY OF WASHOE, STATE OF NEVADA

Plaintiff, Alexander Bradshaw,

Vs

Defendent, One 1955 Chevrolet 3100

To: Original owner of one 1955 Chevrolet 3100

RE: one 1955 Chevrolet 3100

VIN: H255L020425

Plaintiff has filed an action seeking to confirm his/her ownership of and right to clear title to the above vehicle. Official records indicate you may have an interest in the vehicle. If you wish to assert an interest in this vehicle, you must file a written objection to Plaintiff’s action for title with the Sparks Justice Court Civil Division at 1675 E. Prater Way, Ste. 107, Sparks, NV 89434, before 5/15/17, 2017, otherwise Plaintiff’s request will be granted.

Dated this 4th day of April, 2017

Signed: Jessica L. Longley

Justice of the Peace

Filed April 4, 2017

Anita Whitehead, Clerk, Sparks Justice Court

By: T. Parsons, Deputy Clerk

Janesvillie Property Sale

Stuart Lane

TSG No.: 8686137 TS No.: V550293 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 129-560-26-11 Property Address: 458-505 STUART LN JANESVILLE, CA 96114 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/27/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05/08/2017 at 02:00 P.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/13/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-05253, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of California. Executed by: JOE E. HUNTER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 129-560-26-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 458-505 STUART LN, JANESVILLE, CA 96114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $30,480.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case V550293 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0305487 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017, 05/02/2017

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM HAND CREW AND MASTICATION CONTRACTORS

The Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. is soliciting proposals from fuel reduction hand crew and mastication contractor’s to perform work on our Little Valley & Day Lassen Bench projects that we expect to implement in 2017 in Lassen, Modoc & Lassen Counties. These will be projects that involve hand crew cutting & piling and/or mastication work.

Selection of a contractor or contractors will be based on multiple factors including, but not limited to, experience, references, quality of equipment, price for services and the ability to adapt innovative technologies that will result in efficient project implementation. Council’s preferred method of project implementation will be through contract awards to a prime contractors.

Any interested party should contact Tom Esgate, Managing Director, Lassen Fire Safe Council, Inc. by telephone at 530-310-0146 or email at twesgate@sbcglobal.net prior to April 24, 2017. Once contacted, Mr. Esgate will provide information for a site tour that is expected to be conducted on April 25 or 26, 2017. A contract award is anticipated on or about May 1, 2017. Contractors should plan on beginning work in the late spring of 2017.

PSREC 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2017. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CALIFORNIA HOME FINANCE AUTHORITY CLEAN ENERGY PROGRAM AND PACE PROGRAM:

Golden State Finance Authority (“GSFA”), formerly known as California Home Finance Authority (“CHF”) is seeking to amend the validation Judgment obtained in Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2015-00174212, which authorized the finance or refinance for acquisition, installation and improvement of energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements affixed to or on real property and in buildings, whether the real property or buildings are privately or publicly owned and whether the real property or buildings are used for residential, commercial, industrial, or other purposes (the “Clean Energy Program”) and authorized the CHF Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) Program to include the financing of the seismic strengthening infrastructure for all types of property located in GSFA jurisdictional areas..

GSFA is now seeking to amend the validation Judgment, to include (1) Resolution No. 2016-05, (2) to amend the Program Report for the PACE program to authorize the financing of seismic strengthening improvements that are permanently fixed to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural or other real property in California pursuant to AB 811, and (3) to authorize the levy of a special tax to finance or refinance Authorized Improvements which shall include seismic improvements pursuant to AB 2618.

Any person who wishes to challenge the amendment to the validation Judgment must provide written notice to Danielle Sakai at Best Best & Krieger LLP, 3390 University Ave., 5th Floor, Riverside, CA 92501, phone number (951) 686-1450, by May 22, 2017, or appear at the hearing on May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Department 54 of the Sacramento County Superior Court located at 720 9th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Public Notice

BNSF Railway is proposing to construct two communications towers within existing railway right-of-way in Lassen County, CA. The first tower will be 170′ tall, located within the town of Nubieber, near the intersection of the Lassen State Highway and the railway (41°5’57.60″ N, 121°10’32.87″W). The second tower will be 120′ tall, located 1 mile northwest of the town of Little Valley, 500 feet south of Little River Road (40°54’07.98″N, 121°11’33.69″W). On behalf of BNSF, Arcadis, Inc. invites comments from any interested party regarding the potential effects on historic properties. Comments may be sent to Shane Rosenthal, Arcadis, 189 Cedar Street, Buffalo, WY 82834. Comments must be received by May 25, 2017.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F041

(Expires: 3/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ADVANCED COMFORT CONTROL, INC..

Business Address: 470-755 COUNTY RD. A3, STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

ADVANCED COMFORT CONTROL, INC., 470-755 COUNTY RD. A3, STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 1/3/17.

Signed: /s/ Crystal M. Harkness, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Monte Vista Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 16-01027-CI-CA Title No. 160282024-CA-VOI A.P.N. 101-190-07-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/29/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Gary S. Burton and Deborah A. Burton, husband and wife. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 04/06/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-02777 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 05/10/2017 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: Main Entrance of Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $180,768.67. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 665 Monte Vista Way, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 16-01027-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/31/2017 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website:www.ndscorp.com/sales Zahara Joyner, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4615261 04/11/2017, 04/18/2017, 04/25/2017

Estate of Jackson

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson, decedent

Case Number P8242

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Wesley Christopher Burch in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Wesley Christopher Burch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 2, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. Two, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed April 6, 2017

Barone, Court Exec. Officer

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F021

(Expires: 2/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN LOCK & KEY.

Business Address: 330 NORTH ROOP STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JASON LELAND BERNARD, 330 N. ROOP ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jason L. Bernard.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F043

(Expires: 4/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHANDLERS DIESEL REPAIR.

Business Address: 474-215 BIG SKY BLVD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PAUL CHANDLER, 1834 THIRD ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 4/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Paul Chandler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 7, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F044

(Expires: 4/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YOUR H20 PRO’S.

Business Address: 711-715 SEARS RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JONATHAN DAVID RIDGWAY, 708-885 R AND S ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Ridgway.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 12, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F045

(Expires: 4/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: REBEL METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 472-675 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD, # H, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON, 455 N. ROOP ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris Thompson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 13, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

CITY OF SUSANVILLE

HONEY LAKE VALLEY

COMMUNITY POOL

The City of Susanville has contracted with the Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority to provide staff for the Community Swimming Pool. The City has the following temporary full time, part time and seasonal employment opportunities available:

Pool Director/Manager

Assistant Pool Manager

Head Swim Instructor

Swim Instructor, Swim Instructor I & II

Head Lifeguard

Lifeguard, Lifeguard I & II

Applications are available on the City of Susanville website, www.cityofsusanville.org and may be mailed or dropped off at City Hall, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

Filing Deadline: Second round of applications due May 5, 2017.Open until filled. EOE.

