Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/18/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F063

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: The Old Mill Grill

Business Address: 303 Market St., Bieber, CA 96009

Laura A. Finlay, 110 Hwy 299 E. Bieber, CA 96009

This business is conducted by: individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 04/01/2017

Signed: /s/ Laura A Finlay

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2017

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Whitney Muller, Deputy

6/27, 7/4, 7/11, 7/18/17

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DAVID ALLEN JOHNSTON

IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 60749

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner David Allen Johnston filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DAVID ALLEN JOHNSTON to Proposed name: DAVID ALLEN WOODBURY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 25, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: June 9, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 9, 2017

Barone, Clerk of the Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F067

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STONECO CONSTRUCTION, INC.

Business Address: 1105B GENTRY LN., P.O. BOX 1210, SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130, County of Lassen.

LARRY L. STANDIFORD, 470-480 AMESBURY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RETA M. STANDIFORD, 470-480 AMESBURY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 6/30/1986.

Signed: /s/ Larry L. Standiford, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Doyle Property Sale

Susan Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-17-7989-CS Order # 170098514-CA-VOI Loan # 9804793025 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction saie to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT A. GRAF AND LAURIE M. GRAF, HUSBAND AND WIFE A5 JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 11/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-11349 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 7/31/2017 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $130,673.70. The purported property address is: 437-000 SUSAN DRIVE DOYLE, CA 96109. Assessor’s Parcel No. 141-340-18. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA-17-7989-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 6/19/2017 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4624424 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F068

(Expires: 1/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RED LION INN & SUITES.

Business Address: 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

TRIPLE INVESTMENT CO., INC., 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein 6/2016.

Signed: /s/ William Ellena.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Fifth Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006660583 Title Order No.: 730-1702564-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 043-7497961 203 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/05/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/12/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-02778 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: TEYA R. BURCIAGA, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2017. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1707 FIFTH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 105-050-31-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $80,593.11. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006660583. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/20/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4624582 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Riverside Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 131461 Title No. 3202381 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/09/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/24/2017 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/15/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-02118, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Shannon S. Patterson, an Unmarried Woman,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 107-100-04-11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1515 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $147,805.06. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/28/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 Enterprise Circle North, Ste. 228, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200.FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site -www.servicelinkASAP.com- for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 131461. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4624852 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

CARL MOYER

GRANT FUNDS AVAILABLE

Applications are now being accepted by the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District for Year 19 Carl Moyer Grant Funding to assist Lassen County individuals and businesses in reducing pollutants from diesel engines by repowering or retrofitting them with newer, cleaner technologies. Projects that will be considered for funding are school buses, remotely located diesel to diesel engines conversions, diesel to electric conversions and replacement of agricultural off-road equipment i.e. tractors, forklifts, etc.

Other projects may be considered on a case by case basis. Grants will be made available to qualified applicants subjects to requirements of the program.

Applications may be obtained by calling the District at 530-257-1041 or visiting the District office at 720 South Street, Susanville, California 96130.

Applications will be considered based on cost effectiveness of the project(s) and on date of application receipt. Initial application deadline July 28, 2017.

July 11, 18, 25, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Susanville 2016 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) is an annual water quality report that the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires the City of Susanville to provide to its water customers. The purpose of the CCR is to raise customers’ awareness of the quality of their drinking water, where their drinking water comes from, what it takes to deliver water to their homes, and the importance of protecting drinking water sources. TO VIEW YOUR 2016 CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT (CCR) AND TO LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER, PLEASE VISIT THE FOLLOWING URL:

susanvillepublicworks.org/files/124009634.pdf

If you would like a paper copy of the 2016 CCR or would like to speak with someone about the report, please call the City of Susanville Public Works Department at (530) 257-1041.

Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua beber. Tradúzcalo ó hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

July 12, 18, 2017|

Janesville Property Sale

Ponderosa Boulevard

Notice of sale pursuant to NRS 159.1425 of guardianship real property at 459 – 765 Ponderosa Blvd., Janesville, CA 96114. Submit all bids to Wayne Pressel, 3094 Research Way, Suite 61, Carson City, NV 89706.

July 11, 18, 25, 2017|

NOTICE OF DATE CHANGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF PORTION OF BUFFUM LANE

COUNTY ROAD 212

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:15 a.m.

On: August 22, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing has been rescheduled from July 18, 2017 to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a portion of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 in the Johnstonville/Leavitt Lake area, described as follows:

That 0.510 mile section of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 which extends from a point 1.016 miles from its intersection with U.S. Highway 395 North, in the East 1/2 of Section 17, Township 29 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, south to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: July 12, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

July 18, 25, 2017|

NOTICE OF DATE CHANGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF

OLSON ROAD

COUNTY ROAD 532

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:30 a.m.

On: August 22, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing has been rescheduled from July 18, 2107 to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a the entire portion of Olson Road, County Road 532 in the Madeline area, described as follows:

That 1.400 miles of Olson Road, County Road 532 which extends from its intersection with Madeline Road, County Road 510 in Section 15, Township 37 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: July 12, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

July 18, 25, 2017|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON AUGUST 8, 2017

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance revises Chapter 12.25 (Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings) of the Lassen County Code to adopt the most current version of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings, to empower the Building Official to “abate any public nuisance summarily without notice in an emergency where life or safety of the public is endangered,” and to complete any abatement work himself or herself or to contract with a private party in order to accomplish said work. The proposed ordinance also amends the above chapter of the Lassen County Code and Chapter 12.15 (Uniform Housing Code) to empower a hearing officer to function as the board of appeals for appeals under both the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings and the Uniform Housing Code. The Planning Commission currently serves those functions.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

July 18, 2017|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON AUGUST 8, 2017

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance repeals and replaces Chapter 12.22 (Board of Appeals) of the Lassen County Code in its entirety. The duties of the board of appeals shall be to hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the uniform codes. The proposed ordinance amends Section 12.22.010, citing the current sections of the California Building Code under which the Appeals Board is established; Section 12.22.020, amending the Board composition from up to six members to three members; and eliminates Section 12.22.050 allowing for an appeal of the Board of Appeals’ decision to the Board of Supervisors, rendering the decision of the Board of Appeals final.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

July 18, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Isaac Thornton

File No.: Design Review # 2017-012

Project: Proposal to allow for a 2,400-square-foot garage that deviates from the siding material requirement of Lassen County Code § 18.108.235. Deviations from this requirement are allowed upon approval by the Architectural Review Committee through the Design Review process. This project has been referred to the Planning Commission by the Architectural Review Committee for a determination pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 18.118.040 (a).

Location: The project site is located approximately one mile southwest of the intersection of Lake Leavitt Road and U.S. Highway 395 at 471-440 Cody Lane, Susanville, CA 96130.

Zoning: The project site is zoned A-2-B-10-A (Agricultural Residential District, 10 Acre Building Site Combining District, Agricultural Combining District) and its land use designation is “Rural Residential” in the Standish-Litchfield Area Plan, 1986.

A.P.N.: 117-450-58

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

July 18, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

RECOMMENDATION TO

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Lassen County

File: File #318.01.51, Amendment to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code to Allow for Medical Helipads in Certain Districts with a Use Permit

Project: Proposed amendment to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code to add sections 18.14.762 “Medical helipad” and 18.102.030(e) “Selected District Uses.” This amendment would allow for the placement of medical helipads, subject to securing a use permit, in all zoning districts except for residential districts as defined in Lassen County Code Section 18.14.995, and medical helipads shall not be permitted in “P-C” Planned Community Districts, “O-S” Open Space Districts, “O-D” Primitive Area Districts, “O-H” Historical Site Districts, “O-C-B” Public Campground/Boating/Beach Districts, “T-P-Z” Timber Production Zone Districts, or “A-P” Agricultural Preserve Combining Districts.

Location: Countywide

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

As the advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, and then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

July 18, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Sierra Street

T.S. No. 054422-CA APN: 107-181-08-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/21/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/2/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/29/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-10299, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBBI L ROBISON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND PATTI J CRAIG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740 SIERRA ST SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $84,247.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 054422-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117

July 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Property Sale

Susanville Area

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST LOAN: 4130-08 OTHER: 160367075-CA-MSI TS NUMBER:F1611008 LRC A.P. NUMBER 137-050-01-11 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED March 24, 1982, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California Corporation , as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by WAYNE P. PARKS AND WENDY PARKS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded on 03/24/1982 as Instrument No, 1532 in Book 399 Page 463 of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 02/16/2017 in Book N/A, Page N/A, as Instrument No. 2017-00656 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 07/31/2017 at THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 at 2:00 P.M. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn, by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: IN TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF.SECTION 3: ALL.EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION DESCRIBED IN THE DEED TO LASSEN ‘ COUNTY, RECORDED NOVEMBER 17,1914, IN BOOK “X” OF DEEDS, AT PAGE 553. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 45% OF ALL MINERAL RIGHTS,” INCLUDING OIL, URANIUM AND ANY OTHER MINERAL OR PRECIOUS METAL AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED TO H.A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, RECORDED OCTOBER 27, 1955, IN BOOK 114, PAGE 294 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 27 1/2% OF ALL MINERAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING OIL, URANIUM, OR ANY OTHER MINERALS OR PRECIOUS METAL AND INCLUDE GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES OF EVERY KIND AND NATURE AND ANY PRODUCTS RELATED THERETO, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM HAROLD A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, TO RICHARD L BAILEY, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 1, 1977, IN BOOK 316, PAGE 929 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 50% OF ALL GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES OF EVERY KIND AND NATURE AND PRODUCTS RELATED THERETO WHICH MAY NOT HERETOFORE HAVE BEEN RESERVED, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM HAROLD A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, TO RICHARD L. BAILEY, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 1, 1977, IN BOOK 316, PAGE 929 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM AN UNDIVIDED 27 1/2% INTEREST OF THE GRANTOR’S INTEREST IN AND TO ALL MINERAL RIGHTS, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM RICHARD L BAILEY, ET UX, TO MAURICE ROOS, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 6, 1978, IN BOOK 333, PAGE 45 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. APN: 137-050-01-11. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: NONE GIVEN: DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CALIFORNIA STATE FSA OFFICE, BRYAN F. LAUGHLIN, 430 G STREET, #4161, DAVIS, CA 95616-4161; WITHIN TEN DAYS FROM THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation if any, shown herein. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more that one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case F1611008 . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$160,941.35 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their credit bid.The Beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located and more than 3 months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (714) 730-2727 Dated: 06/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California Corporation, as said Trustee 7330 N. PALM AVE., SUITE 101 (93711), P.O. BOX 60016 FRESNO, CA, 93794-0016 (559) 451-3700 By: L. R. Cavalla Assistant Secretary A-4625049 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017, 07/25/2017

July 11, 18, 25, 2017|

STATE OF CALIFORNIA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITIATION

BIDDER NOTICE

CALIFORNIA

CORRECTIONAL CENTER

KITCHEN/DINING FACILITY REPLACEMENT

ANTELOPE CAMP AND ARNOLD UNIT

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) intends to receive bids and issue a contract for the construction of the Kitchen/Dining Facility Replacement at California Correctional Center located in Susanville, California.

PRIME CONTRACTORS INTERESTED IN BIDDING MUST ATTEND THE SCHEDULED MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE AND WALK-THROUGH. The mandatory walk-through of the project construction site will be conducted after the pre-bid conference. For more information regarding security clearance to be eligible to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference and walk-through refer to the Notice to Contractors, available at caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or

http:// www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS which includes the Projected Timetable & all bid information is available to view and download on the Cal eProcure website at caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or questions regarding downloading documents should be directed to the Fi$Cal Service Center at

1-855-421-6355. Reference Bid Number C5607436-D.

CDCR Contact: Marie Bevilaqua

E-mail: Marie.Bevilaqua@cdcr.ca.gov

DRAWINGS & SPECIFICATIONS: Drawings, Specifications, and a sample Bid Proposal Package for this project can be obtained by contacting ARC Northern California at (916) 443-1322. The bid documents can also be viewed and ordered by selecting the project from the online plan well at the ARC Northern California Public Planroom by going to www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento. Click on the “Order from PlanWell” button, the click the “Go” button under the Public Planroom Heading. Please note when using Internet Explorer compatibility view must be turned on to see the project list (Tools -> Compatibility View Settings -> add www.e-arc.com). Questions in regards to the website can be directed to the PlanWell team at ARC Sacramento by calling 916-443-1322 or e-mailing sac.planwell@e-arc.com. Bid documents may be purchased either in hard copy of electronic media format.

Drawings & specifications may also be viewed at local builder’s exchanges.

STATE’S DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DVBE) 3% MINIMUM PARTICIPATION GOAL IS A REQUIREMENT OF THIS PROJECT.

In accordance with M&VC §999.5(a) and PCC §10115, an incentive will be given to bidders who provide DVBE participation.

Award of a contract is dependent upon the availability of interim financing or bond proceeds to fund construction of the project. The State’s Estimate for the project is approximately $11,287,700.00.

7/11, 7/18/17

July 12, 18, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will receive sealed bids prior to the date and time stated for the Bid Opening for the award of the Contract to construct:

WATER PROOFING – GYM WALL

as per drawings and specifications which may now be obtained from the Architect

RGA-

115 Meyers Street Suite 110 Chico, California 95928

t530-342-0302 f530.342.1882

The lowest bid shall be determined:

On the amount of the base bid, by a blind bid process pursuant to Public Contract Code section 20103.8, subdivision (d).

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (§§1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (§§1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Time is of the essence in this Contract, and the time of Completion for the Work (“the Contract Time”) shall be December 29th, 2017.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at:

Lassen Union High School District

Attn: Cori Shields

1000 Main Street

Susanville, CA 96130

on August 1st, 2017 at 12:45pm on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Bids will be opened on August 1st, 2017, at LUHSD District Office, at 1:00pm. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

Contact the Lassen Union High School District Office for more details. (530)251-1194

July 12, 18, 2017|

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. CL-16-053

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): PAUL PENTECOST and LULLY PENETCOST aka LUCIA SANTA and DOES 1 TO 5,

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): CARTER-JONES COLLECTION SERVICE, INC., an Oregon Corporation dba NORTHERN CREDIT SERVICE.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: MODOC COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 205 South East St., Alturas, CA 96101.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: JOHN W. LAWRENCE, Attorney at Law, P O Box 820, Yreka, CA 96097 (530) 842-3824.

Dated: Oct. 27, 2016.

RONDA GYSIN, Clerk, by SHANNON PEDOTTI, , Deputy

July 11, 18, 75, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017R039

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Verizon Wireless

Business Address: 15505 Sand Canyon Avenue Irvine CA 92618

AirTouch Cellular Inc., 15505 Sand Canyon Avenue Irvine CA 92618

This business is conducted by: corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/00

Signed: /s/Karen M. Shipman, Assistant Secretary

AirTouch Cellular Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Michele Yderagga, Deputy

Renewal Filing

Current Registration No. 2012R027

7/11, 7/18, 7/25, 8/1/17

July 12, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F072

(Expires: 6/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK MOUNTAIN RANCH.

Business Address: 448 515 SIMMS ROAD, DOYLE, CA 96109, County of Lassen.

JOHN F. DRAPER, 17715 SMOKE CT., RENO, NV, 89508.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ John F. Draper.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F074

(Expires: 6/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: $ $AVER MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 472-310 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

THOMAS E. MILLER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130; JEANNETTE CARTER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife/ A Trust.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on June 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Thomas E. Miller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F077

(Expires: 7/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LEAVITT LAKE RANCH.

Business Address: 470-100 BUFFUM LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RAMSEY WOOD, 470-100 BUFFUM LN., SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130; TRISHA WOOD.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on July 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Ramsey Wood; Trisha Wood.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F075

(Expires: 6/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RAIN SCAPE.

Business Address: P.O. BOX 555, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

RAIN MARGARET LEATHERS, 606 CEDAR ST., WESTWOOD, CA, 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 6/29/17.

Signed: /s/ Rain Leathers.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F078

(Expires: 7/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA GOLD.

Business Address: 1740 MAIN STREET, SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM R. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; PEGGY L. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ William R. Butler; Peggy L. Butler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2017|

Lien Sale

Big Sky Self Storage and Big Sky Annex properties are having a lien sale and our auction date is July 27, 2017 at 4pm. The address is 474-445 Big Sky Blvd. Susanville, Ca 96130. This is a cash only auction so come prepared to pay as soon as you win the locker. We have a wide variety of household goods, tools, vintage, collectables, and much more

William Ashman

David Waller

Adam Butler

David Booker

Elijah Logan-Cobb

Mathew Hink

Kimberley Van Mear

Patricia Barrett

Frank Robberson

Donna Draper

Terry Weber

Brenda Walker

Justin Edwards

Shannon Cunningham

Franklin Scott

Raphael Flowers

Danielle Mason

Jason Smith

Abandoned 9

Abandoned 12

Abandoned 14

Abandoned 16

Abandoned 18

Abandoned 23

Abandoned 34

Abandoned 36

Abandoned 46

Abandoned 97

Abandoned 121

Abandoned 123

Abandoned 129

Abandoned 136

Abandoned 138

Abandoned 148

Abandoned 157

Abandoned 162

Abandoned 98

Unidentified 57

Unidentified 58

Unidentified 73

Unidentified 78

Unidentified 4

Unidentified 7

Unidentified 22

Unidentified 25

Unidentified 39

Unidentified 40

Unidentified 42

Unidentified 49

Unidentified 12

Unidentified 17

July 11, 18, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Mudplant MP Reoffer II Sale is located within T28N R6E Sec. 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16; T27N R6E Sec. 2; T29N R6E Sec. 1, 11, 12, 13; T29N R7E Sec. 5, 6, 7, 8, 17, 18; MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 08/22/2017 for an estimated volume of 29088 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8580 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

July 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F066

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AXIA HOME LOANS.

Business Address: 2940 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, SUITE C, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

GELLERT DORNAY, PRESIDENT AND CEO, 1120 112TH AVE. NE, SUITE 600, BELLEVUE, WA 98004.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on June 20, 2013.

Signed: /s/ Axia Financial LLC, Danelle S. Jaeger, Licensing Specialist.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2017|

BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District has adopted a preliminary Budgets for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies and (3) Fixed Assets, for the Fiscal year 2017-2018, which the preliminary fiscal year 2017-2018 budget can be inspected during weekday at the district office 462-895 Clear Creek Drive or the Fire House bulletin board on Hwy 147 Clear Creek. The Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District will meet at the Fire House on Hwy 147, Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. for fixing the final fiscal year 2017-2018 budgets for the Clear Creek Community Services District and Fire Department. At which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omissions of any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. Raechelle Glover, President John Hunter, Fire Chief

July 18, 25|

aNOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR BIDS

McKinley School Painting Project

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Susanville School District (District), 109 S. Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130, until the hour of 3:00 p.m., July 27, 2017 for the McKinley School Paining Project.

The District is requesting proposals for preparation and painting of the lower half of McKinley School. Bid documents shall be made available by the District upon request by qualified Contractors, as determined by the District. The District reserves the right to reject or accept any and all bids.

Two (2) printed copies of the sealed proposal clearly marked “McKinley School Paint Project,” shall be delivered to the Susanville Elementary School District no later than 3:00 p.m., July 27, 2017. Time is of the essence with this project. Work shall begin immediately upon awarding of contract. All work shall be completed no later than August 14, 2017.

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 4:00 p.m. of the 27th day of July, 2017 at the Susanville School District located at 190 South Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

For information regarding this project, prospective bidders are requested to contact Jason Waddell, Superintendent at the Susanville School District.

Each bid shall be accompanied by verification of Contractor and Subcontractor DIR Registration, the bid security, list of Designated Subcontractors, Certificate of Recycled Content, Noncollusion Declaration, Iran Contracting Act Certification, and Employment Certification.

Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purpose of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html. This Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations (Labor Code §1771.4).

All bidders shall be contractors properly licensed to perform work of the nature of the Contract. The bidder shall possess at the time of the contract award the required classification of Contractor’s California State License for performance of this work.

Questions during the proposal period should be addressed to Jason Waddell at (530) 257-8200.

First Publication: July 18, 2017

Second Publication: July 25, 2017

Bid Date: July 27, 2017 at 4:00p.m.

For: SUSANVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Jason Waddell- Superintendent

July 18, 25, 2017|