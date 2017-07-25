Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/25/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F068

(Expires: 1/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RED LION INN & SUITES.

Business Address: 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

TRIPLE INVESTMENT CO., INC., 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein 6/2016.

Signed: /s/ William Ellena.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

CARL MOYER

GRANT FUNDS AVAILABLE

Applications are now being accepted by the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District for Year 19 Carl Moyer Grant Funding to assist Lassen County individuals and businesses in reducing pollutants from diesel engines by repowering or retrofitting them with newer, cleaner technologies. Projects that will be considered for funding are school buses, remotely located diesel to diesel engines conversions, diesel to electric conversions and replacement of agricultural off-road equipment i.e. tractors, forklifts, etc.

Other projects may be considered on a case by case basis. Grants will be made available to qualified applicants subjects to requirements of the program.

Applications may be obtained by calling the District at 530-257-1041 or visiting the District office at 720 South Street, Susanville, California 96130.

Applications will be considered based on cost effectiveness of the project(s) and on date of application receipt. Initial application deadline July 28, 2017.

Janesville Property Sale

Ponderosa Boulevard

Notice of sale pursuant to NRS 159.1425 of guardianship real property at 459 – 765 Ponderosa Blvd., Janesville, CA 96114. Submit all bids to Wayne Pressel, 3094 Research Way, Suite 61, Carson City, NV 89706.

NOTICE OF DATE CHANGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF PORTION OF BUFFUM LANE

COUNTY ROAD 212

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:15 a.m.

On: August 22, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing has been rescheduled from July 18, 2017 to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a portion of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 in the Johnstonville/Leavitt Lake area, described as follows:

That 0.510 mile section of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 which extends from a point 1.016 miles from its intersection with U.S. Highway 395 North, in the East 1/2 of Section 17, Township 29 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, south to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: July 12, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

NOTICE OF DATE CHANGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF

OLSON ROAD

COUNTY ROAD 532

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:30 a.m.

On: August 22, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing has been rescheduled from July 18, 2107 to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a the entire portion of Olson Road, County Road 532 in the Madeline area, described as follows:

That 1.400 miles of Olson Road, County Road 532 which extends from its intersection with Madeline Road, County Road 510 in Section 15, Township 37 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: July 12, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR BIDS

McKinley School Painting Project

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Susanville School District (District), 109 S. Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130, until the hour of 3:00 p.m., July 27, 2017 for the McKinley School Paining Project.

The District is requesting proposals for preparation and painting of the lower half of McKinley School. Bid documents shall be made available by the District upon request by qualified Contractors, as determined by the District. The District reserves the right to reject or accept any and all bids.

Two (2) printed copies of the sealed proposal clearly marked “McKinley School Paint Project,” shall be delivered to the Susanville Elementary School District no later than 3:00 p.m., July 27, 2017. Time is of the essence with this project. Work shall begin immediately upon awarding of contract. All work shall be completed no later than August 14, 2017.

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 4:00 p.m. of the 27th day of July, 2017 at the Susanville School District located at 190 South Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

For information regarding this project, prospective bidders are requested to contact Jason Waddell, Superintendent at the Susanville School District.

Each bid shall be accompanied by verification of Contractor and Subcontractor DIR Registration, the bid security, list of Designated Subcontractors, Certificate of Recycled Content, Noncollusion Declaration, Iran Contracting Act Certification, and Employment Certification.

Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purpose of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html. This Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations (Labor Code §1771.4).

All bidders shall be contractors properly licensed to perform work of the nature of the Contract. The bidder shall possess at the time of the contract award the required classification of Contractor’s California State License for performance of this work.

Questions during the proposal period should be addressed to Jason Waddell at (530) 257-8200.

Bid Date: July 27, 2017 at 4:00p.m.

For: SUSANVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Jason Waddell- Superintendent

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR STONES BENGARD CSD

Stones Bengard Community Service District will hold a public hearing for the 2017-2018 budget on, August 14, 2017, at 6:00 pm at the Stones Bengard Community Service District Hall, 509-695 Stone Road, Eagle Lake, Susanville, California.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON GENERAL. MANAGER’S REPORT 0F CLEAR. CREEK COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT RELATIVE TO DELINQUENT WATER FEES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 05, 2017, the General Manager of the Clear Creek Community Services District caused to be filed a written report (Report) containing a description of each parcel of real property for which water fees were delinquent as ofJune 01, 2017 for the purpose of collecting the same off the tax rolls.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on August 03, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 P.M. at the Clear Creek Firehouse on Hwy 147, Clear Creek, Lassen County, California, a public hearing will be held before the District’s Board of Directors, at which time the Board will hear and consider all objections, written or oral, if any, to said Report.

Reference is made to copies of said Report which is on file with the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District, at 462-895 Clear Creek Dr., Clear Creek, California.

Dated July 14, 2017

Nicolette Moroney, General Manager of District

Susanville Property Sale

Adele Court

T.S. No. 16-0545-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT L ANDERSON, A MARRIED MAN WITH 33 1/3 PERCENT INTEREST, AND STEPHEN E. ANDERSON, A UNMARRIED MAN WITH 33 1/3 PERCENT INTEREST AND PHILIP ERIC ANDERSON, A MARRIED MAN WITH 11 1/9 PERCENT INTEREST AND KAREN ANDERSON, A MARRIED WOMAN WITH 11 1/9 PERCENT INTEREST AND JENNIFER ANDERSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WITH 11 1/9 PERCENT INTEREST ALL AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 5/2/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-03411 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 472 880 ADELE CT SUSANVILLE, CA 95130 A.P.N.: 116-110-26-11 Date of Sale: 8/30/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $79,012.68, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-0545-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/13/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: (800) 280-2832 Auction.com Darlene Clark, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. . NPP0312477 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 07/25/2017, 08/01/2017, 08/08/2017

Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union Elementary School District, the Board voted at its June 13, 2017 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above.

Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Union Elementary School District, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3660 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Union Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the August 15, 2017, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2018.

Property Sale Termo

Prairie Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-53479 Title (TSG) No.: 063-53479 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/30/2015 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by LOR PAO HER Recorded on 11/05/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-04925, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 04/11/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-01405 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 08/15/2017 at 02:00PM At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 522-025 PRAIRIE DR., AND VACANT LAND, TERMO, CA 96132 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 055-150-16-11; 055-150-17-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $48,637.04. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-53479. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: LOR PAO HER DATED: 07/19/2017 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0312829 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES PUB: 07/25/2017, 08/01/2017, 08/08/2017

Opportunity to Give Scoping Comments on the Little Bear Forest Health Restoration Project

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest is initiating scoping for the Little Bear Forest Health Restoration Project. The proposed project was originally part of the Grizzly Restoration Project scoped on May 1, 2015. Since 2015 it was decided to separate the Little Bear analysis. With this project, the Lassen National Forest is proposing to enhance the health and vigor of forested stands by reducing tree density on approximately 241 acres.

Copies of the proposed action, purpose and need, and decision to be made, are available at the Almanor Ranger District office located at 900 E. Highway 36, Chester, CA 96020-0767, and the Lassen National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/lassen. Comments should relate to the proposed action and identification of any issues (point of discussion, debate, or dispute) about the anticipated effects from this proposed action. Responses must be in a written format to have standing during the objection period for this project. Please respond on or before August 9, 2017 so your input can be considered as we move into the next phase of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

The Little Bear Forest Health Restoration Project is subject to the Pre-decisional Administrative Review (Objection) process as described under 36 CFR 218, subparts A & B for non-Healthy Forests Restoration Act (HFRA) projects. To be eligible to object to an environmental assessment under this regulation, an individual or organization must submit timely, specific written comments regarding a proposed project during scoping or any other public comment period established by the responsible official (36 CFR 218.5(a)). The commenter is responsible for providing literature cited in their comment, as well as the full citation and an explanation of how each piece of literature cited applies to the proposed action. A 30-day legal notice and comment period will be provided for this project. A 45-day objection period prior to a decision being made will follow rather than a post- decisional appeal period.

Scoping comments may be submitted to: Eric Stemmerman, Acting District Ranger, Almanor Ranger District, P.O. Box 767, 900 East Highway 36, Chester, CA 96020 and fax number (530) 258-5194. The Almanor Ranger District business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Electronic comments may be submitted through the project specific electronic comment form at: www.f pacificsouthwest-lassen-almanor@fs.fed.us,s.usda.gov/lassen, with the subject line of Little Bear Project. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (pdf), or MS Word (.doc or .docx).

A decision regarding this proposal is expected in January 2018. For more information on the project, please contact Laura Corral, District Silviculturist, by phone at (530) 258-5156 or email at lcorral@fs.fed.us.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission held a public hearing on July 5, 2017, and due to the non-action, the project has been appealed to the Board of Supervisors for a decision on the following project:

Applicant: Danny Leung

File: DR#2017-009

Project: Appeal of the Planning Commission’s non action on Design Review #2017-009, Danny Leung, to bring into compliance, an existing (unapproved/unpermitted) 1,080 square foot detached garage. The proposed project does not meet the building height requirements of Lassen County Code § 18.22.050(B) or the roof pitch requirements of Lassen County Code § 18.108.235 (iii). The appeal was filed by Everd A. McCain.

Location: 473-645 Audrey Drive, Susanville CA 96130

Zoning: R-1-NH-3-AA-D (Single Family Residential 3 Acre Natural Habitat, Accessory Animal, and Design Combining District) and has a land use designation of “Estate Residential” in the Richmond/Gold Run Area Plan, 1993, and The Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 116-460-15

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Assistant Planner

As the appeal body for the Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider the appeal at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit written comments prior to the public hearing in c/o the Lassen County Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California; the project files are available for review at this Department.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

LASSEN COUNTY HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC HEARING

The Lassen County Hearing Officer, appointed by the Board of Supervisors for the abatement of civil nuisances under County Code Chapter 1.18 et seq, solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Neng Mua

File Number: Case Number 2015-006

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement of a manufactured home that has been placed of the property without securing the required building permits. Said structure has been posted “Do Not Enter, Unsafe to Occupy” in accordance with Chapter 4 of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings. The property owner has failed to abate the structure as ordered by the Building Official on October 13, 2016.

Location: 521-605 Raven Road, Termo CA 96132

A.P.N. 055-160-10

Staff Contact: Gaylon Norwood, Assistant Director

The Hearing Officer will hold a hearing on this item at 8:30 a.m. on August 7, 2017, in the conference room of the County Administrative Building, 221 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Hearing Officer prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the Hearing Officer,

Maurice L. Anderson, Director

Acting Building Official

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F071

(Expires: 6/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SEMSA AIR.

Business Address: 625 E. CARNEGIE DRIVE, SUITE 150, SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408.

MERCY AIR SERVICE, INC., 7301 SOUTH PEORIA STREET, ENGLEWOOD, C0 80112.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 9/16/2015.

Signed: /s/ Crystal Gordon, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District has adopted a preliminary Budgets for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies and (3) Fixed Assets, for the Fiscal year 2017-2018, which the preliminary fiscal year 2017-2018 budget can be inspected during weekday at the district office 462-895 Clear Creek Drive or the Fire House bulletin board on Hwy 147 Clear Creek. The Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District will meet at the Fire House on Hwy 147, Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. for fixing the final fiscal year 2017-2018 budgets for the Clear Creek Community Services District and Fire Department. At which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omissions of any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. Raechelle Glover, President John Hunter, Fire Chief

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F066

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AXIA HOME LOANS.

Business Address: 2940 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, SUITE C, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

GELLERT DORNAY, PRESIDENT AND CEO, 1120 112TH AVE. NE, SUITE 600, BELLEVUE, WA 98004.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on June 20, 2013.

Signed: /s/ Axia Financial LLC, Danelle S. Jaeger, Licensing Specialist.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Sierra Street

T.S. No. 054422-CA APN: 107-181-08-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/21/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/2/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/29/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-10299, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBBI L ROBISON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND PATTI J CRAIG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740 SIERRA ST SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $84,247.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 054422-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117

Property Sale

Susanville Area

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST LOAN: 4130-08 OTHER: 160367075-CA-MSI TS NUMBER:F1611008 LRC A.P. NUMBER 137-050-01-11 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED March 24, 1982, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California Corporation , as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by WAYNE P. PARKS AND WENDY PARKS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded on 03/24/1982 as Instrument No, 1532 in Book 399 Page 463 of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 02/16/2017 in Book N/A, Page N/A, as Instrument No. 2017-00656 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 07/31/2017 at THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 at 2:00 P.M. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn, by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: IN TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF.SECTION 3: ALL.EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION DESCRIBED IN THE DEED TO LASSEN ‘ COUNTY, RECORDED NOVEMBER 17,1914, IN BOOK “X” OF DEEDS, AT PAGE 553. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 45% OF ALL MINERAL RIGHTS,” INCLUDING OIL, URANIUM AND ANY OTHER MINERAL OR PRECIOUS METAL AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED TO H.A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, RECORDED OCTOBER 27, 1955, IN BOOK 114, PAGE 294 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 27 1/2% OF ALL MINERAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING OIL, URANIUM, OR ANY OTHER MINERALS OR PRECIOUS METAL AND INCLUDE GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES OF EVERY KIND AND NATURE AND ANY PRODUCTS RELATED THERETO, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM HAROLD A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, TO RICHARD L BAILEY, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 1, 1977, IN BOOK 316, PAGE 929 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM 50% OF ALL GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES OF EVERY KIND AND NATURE AND PRODUCTS RELATED THERETO WHICH MAY NOT HERETOFORE HAVE BEEN RESERVED, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM HAROLD A. KIMBRIEL, ET UX, TO RICHARD L. BAILEY, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 1, 1977, IN BOOK 316, PAGE 929 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM AN UNDIVIDED 27 1/2% INTEREST OF THE GRANTOR’S INTEREST IN AND TO ALL MINERAL RIGHTS, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM RICHARD L BAILEY, ET UX, TO MAURICE ROOS, ET UX, RECORDED JUNE 6, 1978, IN BOOK 333, PAGE 45 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. APN: 137-050-01-11. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: NONE GIVEN: DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CALIFORNIA STATE FSA OFFICE, BRYAN F. LAUGHLIN, 430 G STREET, #4161, DAVIS, CA 95616-4161; WITHIN TEN DAYS FROM THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation if any, shown herein. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more that one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case F1611008 . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$160,941.35 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their credit bid.The Beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located and more than 3 months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (714) 730-2727 Dated: 06/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California Corporation, as said Trustee 7330 N. PALM AVE., SUITE 101 (93711), P.O. BOX 60016 FRESNO, CA, 93794-0016 (559) 451-3700 By: L. R. Cavalla Assistant Secretary A-4625049 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017, 07/25/2017

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. CL-16-053

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): PAUL PENTECOST and LULLY PENETCOST aka LUCIA SANTA and DOES 1 TO 5,

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): CARTER-JONES COLLECTION SERVICE, INC., an Oregon Corporation dba NORTHERN CREDIT SERVICE.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: MODOC COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 205 South East St., Alturas, CA 96101.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: JOHN W. LAWRENCE, Attorney at Law, P O Box 820, Yreka, CA 96097 (530) 842-3824.

Dated: Oct. 27, 2016.

RONDA GYSIN, Clerk, by SHANNON PEDOTTI, , Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F072

(Expires: 6/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK MOUNTAIN RANCH.

Business Address: 448 515 SIMMS ROAD, DOYLE, CA 96109, County of Lassen.

JOHN F. DRAPER, 17715 SMOKE CT., RENO, NV, 89508.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ John F. Draper.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F074

(Expires: 6/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: $ $AVER MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 472-310 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

THOMAS E. MILLER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130; JEANNETTE CARTER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife/ A Trust.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on June 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Thomas E. Miller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F077

(Expires: 7/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LEAVITT LAKE RANCH.

Business Address: 470-100 BUFFUM LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RAMSEY WOOD, 470-100 BUFFUM LN., SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130; TRISHA WOOD.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on July 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Ramsey Wood; Trisha Wood.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F075

(Expires: 6/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RAIN SCAPE.

Business Address: P.O. BOX 555, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

RAIN MARGARET LEATHERS, 606 CEDAR ST., WESTWOOD, CA, 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 6/29/17.

Signed: /s/ Rain Leathers.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F078

(Expires: 7/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA GOLD.

Business Address: 1740 MAIN STREET, SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM R. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; PEGGY L. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ William R. Butler; Peggy L. Butler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NATIONAL FOREST FUELWOOD FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Bull Fuelwood Re-offer Sale is located within Township 31 North, Range 8 East, Section 5. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Eagle Lake Ranger District Office, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd., Susanville, CA, 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on August 24, 2017 for an estimated volume of 65 cords of Lodgepole Pine fuelwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd., Susanville, CA, 96130. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017R039

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Verizon Wireless

Business Address: 15505 Sand Canyon Avenue Irvine CA 92618

AirTouch Cellular Inc., 15505 Sand Canyon Avenue Irvine CA 92618

This business is conducted by: corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/00

Signed: /s/Karen M. Shipman, Assistant Secretary

AirTouch Cellular Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 27, 2017

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Michele Yderagga, Deputy

Renewal Filing

Current Registration No. 2012R027

