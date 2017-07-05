Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/4/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F053

(Expires: 4/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GLAMOUR ON THE GO.

Business Address: 461-650 MEADOWS EDGE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

DAWN C. WILLIAMS, 461-650 MEADOWS EDGE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/15/17.

Signed: /s/ Dawn Williams.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 28, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F058

(Expires: 5/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRACE EQUINE.

Business Address: 712-215 SEARS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

BRITTANY GRACE LUTHER, 712-215 SEARS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 5/1/17.

Signed: /s/ Brittany G. Luther.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 24, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F062

(Expires: 6/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE RIVER INN.

Business Address: 1710 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

SUKHJINDER KAUR MALHI, 1067 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Sukhjinder Kaur Malhi, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Hagata Road

APN: 091-130-06-11, 091-130-07-11 TS No: CA07000100-17-1 TO No: 8691902 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 29, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On July 19, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 11, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-01364, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by TIMOTHY B. JOHNSON, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for EAGLE HOME MORTGAGE OF CALIFORNIA, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 705 -135 HAGATA ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $117,990.88 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000100-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 31, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000100-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 32024, Pub Dates: 06/20/2017, 06/27/2017, 07/04/2017, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

June 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

View Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006627509 Title Order No.: 730-1702001-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 1279219 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/30/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/07/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-06767 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID P. LECLERC, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 07/20/2017. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 240 VIEW DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 103-130-17-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $225,593.61. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006627509. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/08/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4623205 06/20/2017, 06/27/2017, 07/04/2017

Published LCT

June 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF PORTION OF BUFFUM LANE

COUNTY ROAD 212

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:15 a.m.

On: July 18, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing will be held to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a portion of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 in the Johnstonville/Leavitt Lake area, described as follows:

That 0.510 mile section of Buffum Lane, County Road 212 which extends from a point 1.016 miles from its intersection with U.S. Highway 395 North, in the East 1/2 of Section 17, Township 29 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, south to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: June 20, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

Published LCT

June 27, July 4, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ABANDONMENT OF

OLSON ROAD

COUNTY ROAD 532

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

At: 10:30 a.m.

On: July 18, 2017

Location: Lassen County Department of Public Works

Board of Supervisors Chambers

707 Nevada Street

Susanville, California

A public hearing will be held to consider the abandonment, in accordance with Section 8320 et seq. of the Streets and Highways Code, of a the entire portion of Olson Road, County Road 532 in the Madeline area, described as follows:

That 1.400 miles of Olson Road, County Road 532 which extends from its intersection with Madeline Road, County Road 510 in Section 15, Township 37 North, Range 13 East, MDM&M, to its end.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: June 20, 2017

Larry Millar

Director of Transportation

Published LCT

June 27, July 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F063

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: The Old Mill Grill

Business Address: 303 Market St., Bieber, CA 96009

Laura A. Finlay, 110 Hwy 299 E. Bieber, CA 96009

This business is conducted by: individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 04/01/2017

Signed: /s/ Laura A Finlay

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2017

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Whitney Muller, Deputy

6/27, 7/4, 7/11, 7/18/17

CNS-3022734#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DAVID ALLEN JOHNSTON

IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 60749

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner David Allen Johnston filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DAVID ALLEN JOHNSTON to Proposed name: DAVID ALLEN WOODBURY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 25, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: June 9, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 9, 2017

A. Barone, Clerk of the Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017

Estate of Jackson

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson, decedent

Case Number P8242

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Andrew Valunder Jackson, aka Andrew V. Jackson, and Andrew Jackson

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Wesley Christopher Burch in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Wesley Christopher Burch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed June 15, 2017

A. Barone, Court Exec. Officer

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

June 20, 27, July 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F065

(Expires: 6/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PROUD AMERICAN TRUCKING.

Business Address: 109 FAIR DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN LAVERN KINMAN, 109 FAIR DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ John LaVern Kinman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 9, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F061

(Expires: 6/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HOMME’S LANDSCAPE.

Business Address: 225N MCDOW, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BRUCE A. HOMME, 225N MCDOW, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed in 2007.

Signed: /s/ Bruce Homme.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 5, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F067

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STONECO CONSTRUCTION, INC.

Business Address: 1105B GENTRY LN., P.O. BOX 1210, SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130, County of Lassen.

LARRY L. STANDIFORD, 470-480 AMESBURY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RETA M. STANDIFORD, 470-480 AMESBURY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 6/30/1986.

Signed: /s/ Larry L. Standiford, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Doyle Property Sale

Susan Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-17-7989-CS Order # 170098514-CA-VOI Loan # 9804793025 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction saie to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT A. GRAF AND LAURIE M. GRAF, HUSBAND AND WIFE A5 JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 11/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-11349 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 7/31/2017 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $130,673.70. The purported property address is: 437-000 SUSAN DRIVE DOYLE, CA 96109. Assessor’s Parcel No. 141-340-18. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA-17-7989-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 6/19/2017 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4624424 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

Published LCT

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

SUMMARY OF REPEAL OF SECTIONS OF THE LASSEN COUNTY CODE ADOPTED BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON JUNE 20, 2017

Title 10 of the Lassen County Code relates to “Vehicles and Traffic”. Sections 10.12.050, 10.12.060, and 10.12.070 imposes weight restrictions on certain county roadways in Lassen County. Chapter 10.24 appoints, defines the powers and duties of, and arrest authority for a county “traffic officer”. Chapter 10.36 imposes on school buses and all public conveyances a “stop” requirement at rail crossings in the County of Lassen. All of the above listed chapters and subsections are obsolete or have been superseded by state law.

A repeal of these provisions was adopted at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors located at 707 Nevada St. in Susanville on June 20, 2017.

A complete copy of the repeal ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste. 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

The repeal ordinance was adopted by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors Gallagher, Teeter, Hemphill, and Albaugh.

NOES:

ABSENT: Hammond.

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

July 4, 2017|

SUMMARY OF AMENDMENT TO TITLE 19 OF THE LASSEN COUNTY CODE ADOPTED BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ON JUNE 20, 2017

Title 19 of the Lassen County Code relates to the abatement of public nuisances associated with the cultivation of marijuana. An amendment to Title 19 was adopted at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors located at 707 Nevada St. in Susanville on JUNE 20, 2017.

The amendment does several things:

1. It would change some of the definitions of terms used in the Title.

• It would prohibit all commercial marijuana activities, recreational or medical.

• It would, subject to limitations, allow certain non-commercial marijuana cultivation.

A complete copy of the amendment is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

The amendment was adopted by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors Albaugh, Teeter, and Gallagher.

NOES: Supervisor Hemphill

ABSENT: Supervisor Hammond

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

July 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F068

(Expires: 1/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RED LION INN & SUITES.

Business Address: 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

TRIPLE INVESTMENT CO., INC., 3015 RIVERSIDE DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein 6/2016.

Signed: /s/ William Ellena.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Fifth Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006660583 Title Order No.: 730-1702564-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 043-7497961 203 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/05/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/12/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-02778 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: TEYA R. BURCIAGA, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2017. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1707 FIFTH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 105-050-31-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $80,593.11. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006660583. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/20/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4624582 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

Published LCT

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Riverside Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 131461 Title No. 3202381 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/09/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/24/2017 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/15/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-02118, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Shannon S. Patterson, an Unmarried Woman,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 107-100-04-11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1515 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $147,805.06. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/28/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 Enterprise Circle North, Ste. 228, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200.FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site -www.servicelinkASAP.com- for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 131461. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4624852 07/04/2017, 07/11/2017, 07/18/2017

Published LCT

July 4, 11, 18, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

For: Greenville High School Gym Remediation-Abatement-

Construction

117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 94947

Open: June 23, 2017 8:00am

Close: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California will receive sealed bids up to and not later than the following: July 17, 2017, at 3:00pm sealed bids for Greenville High School Gym Remediation-Abatement-Construction project. Located at: 117 Grand Street. Greenville Ca, 95947 Faxed bids will NOT be accepted. Sealed bids must be mailed to 1446 East Main Street. Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business, Plumas Unified School District. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971 on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager. dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDING: PAINTING CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Painting at PUSD Various Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District (PUSD), County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017 , sealed packages for Proposal and Qualifications from Contractors for Painting at PUSD Various Sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: FLOORING CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Flooring at Various PUSD School Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017. Sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for Flooring at various sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy, Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request Proposals and Qualifications for Drainage System Repair: Trench, Repair Drainage Grading System

OPEN: June 23, 2017 8:00am

DUE: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017 sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification for Request Proposals and Qualifications for Drainage System Repair: Trench, Repair Drainage Grading System Located at Greenville Junior Senior High School 117 Grand Street Greenville Ca 95947. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971 Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO ROOFING CONTRACTORS

For: Greenville High School Gym Roofing Gutters, Downspouts

117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 95947

Open: June 23, 2017 8:00am

Close: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive sealed bids up to and not later than the following: July 17, 2017, at 3:00pm. Sealed bids for Greenville High School Gym Roofing, Gutters, and Downspouts Construction Project. Located at: 117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 95947. Faxed bids will NOT be accepted. Sealed bids must be mailed to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business, Plumas Unified School District. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District located at: 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971 on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager. dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: CONTRACTORS FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Fencing at Various Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017, sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for Fencing at various sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

FOR: Request for Bids for School Furniture at Various PUSD Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23,, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given that Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive sealed bids up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017, Sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for School Furniture at various PUSD Sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Notice is hereby given that the Lassen Union High School District is requesting statements of qualifications for architecturallengineering services for various local and state-funded construction projects..

Qualification packets and forms may be obtained from Cori Shields, Chief Business Officer, Lassen Union High School District, 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Statements of qualifications will be received until no later than 4:00 P.M., July 31st, 2017 at Lassen Union High School District, 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

Published LCT

July 4, 2017|