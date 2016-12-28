Lassen County public notices for the week of December 27, 2016

Susanville Property Sale

Richmond Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-743181-CL Order No.: 730-1608449-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Darrell R Nolen and Kathi Lee Nolen, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 7/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-07049 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/4/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $124,060.93 The purported property address is: 354-358 RICHMOND ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 103-400-09-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-743181-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-743181-CL IDSPub #0118647 12/13/2016 12/20/2016 12/27/2016

Published LCT

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2016|

Lake Almanor Property Sale

Rainbow Drive

APN: 123-052-01 TS No: CA05001896-14-1 TO No: 8492353 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 11, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 18, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on April 13, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-01609, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by DAN L KELLOGG AND LINDA MAY KELLOGG, MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, (UNINCORPORATED AREA), COUNTY OF LASSEN AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WESTERN LINE OF LOT 83, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED. “CLEAR CREEK SUBDIVISION”, FILED JULY 1, 1947, IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER, INBOOK 2 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 18, WHICH SAID POINT LIES NORTH 2 DEG 55 MIN EAST 160 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT, THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO A POINT ON THEEASTERN BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT WHICH LIES NORTH 3 DEG 23 MIN WEST 67.5 FEET AND NORTH 9 DEG 26 MIN EAST 52.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT, THENCE NORTH 9 FEET 26 MIN EAST60.1 FEET, THENCE ON A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 30 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 0 DEG 36 MIN A DISTANCE OF 36.98 FEET THENCE NORTH 61 DEG 22 MIN WEST 169.2 FEET; THENCE NORTH53 DEG 49 MIN WEST 50 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT; AND THENCE SOUTH 2 DEG 55 MIN WEST ALONG THE WESTERN LINE OF SAID LOT 115.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 462-925 RAINBOW DRIVE aka 462-925 STATE HIGHWAY 147, (WESTWOOD), LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $177,232.10 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05001896-14-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 7, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05001896-14-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 26019, Pub Dates: 12/13/2016, 12/20/2016, 12/27/2016, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2016|

GENERAL MANAGER

SPALDING COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

The Spalding Community Services District is seeking energetic qualified candidates for the General Manager position. This is a part-time 3 day/week position. It’s a non-PERS position with Dental, Life, Vacation, Travel and Sick Leave benefits.

Hourly Compensation Range: $20.00 to $26.50/hr.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration or related field or the equivalent experience in private management. Must possess a valid California drivers license.

Job Requirements: Ability to prepare budgets, written and oral communication skills, ability to deal with the public and governmental agencies, personal management and knowledge of QuickBooks, Microsoft Word and Excel. Maintain a constructive and harmonious relationship with the Board of Directors and carry into effect the goals, objectives and expressed policies of the Board, including the planning of short and long term work programs.

He/she shall prepare and manage the District budget making monthly oral/written presentations and reports to the Board. The GM will supervise up to three employees and may work in the field as required.

The Spalding Community Services District is an equal opportunity employer but reserves the right to refuse unqualified applications. GM Position is an at-will position and classified management and under contract.

Application Requirements: Resume, completed application form and three references.

Application available for download at: http://spaldingcsd.org/uploads/Employment_Application_Templete.pdf.

Please send to:

Spalding Community Services District

502-907 Mahogany Way

Susanville CA 96130

(530) 825-3258 Fax: (530) 825-3264

Published LCT

Dec. 20, 27, 2016|

Estate of Masoner

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of David R. Masoner, decedent

Case Number P8229

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: David R. Masoner

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Melissa Masoner in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Melissa Masoner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 3, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Dec. 7, 2016

A. Barone, Clerk of the Court

By K. Jimenez, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2016|

Janesville property sale

Wray Road

TS# 16-2319 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 3/10/16. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any shown herein. Trustor: Amar Singh Mathfallu, a single man. Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists LLC Recorded 3/16/16 as Instrument No. 2016-01152 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: January 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. The common designation of the property is purported to be: 460-760 Wray Road, Janesville, CA 96114. APN:129-490-001. Estimated opening bid: $49,909.10. Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727 or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS# 16-2319. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/9/16. Foreclosure Specialists LLC 1388 Court Street, Ste C Redding, CA 96001 530-246-2727, Toll Free: 844-333-6766, Janelle St. Pierre / Manager Foreclosure Specialists LLC is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. TAC: 6093. PUB: 12/13/16, 12/20,16, 12/27/16.

Published LCT

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016F088

(Expires: 12/7/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY RANCH.

Business Address: 465-320 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 465-320 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

DONALD L. MCMULLEN, 465-320 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114; SHARON E. MCMULLEN, 465-320 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife. The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the above name(s). Signed: /s/ Donald L. McMullen; Sharon E. McMullen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 7, 2016.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2016, Jan. 3, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Lassen Way

TS# 16-2312 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 4/28/16. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any shown herein. Trustor: Ian Cavallo, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists LLC Recorded 6/28/16 as Instrument No. 2016-02936 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The common designation of the property is purported to be: 691-480 and 691-485 Lassen Way, Susanville, CA 96130 APN: 099-210; 17; & 22 Estimated opening bid: $50,262.15 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727 or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS# 16-2312. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/8/16 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS LLC 1388 Court Street, Ste C Redding, CA 96001 530-246-2727, Toll Free: 844-333-6766, Janelle St. Pierre / Manager Foreclosure Specialists LLC is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. TAC: 6332 PUB: 12/20/16, 12/27/16, 01/03/17.

Published LCT

Dec. 20, 27, 2016, Jan. 3, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Tamarack Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-734315-BF Order No.: 730-1605558-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/17/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Jack L. Brooks, unmarried Recorded: 10/30/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-05758 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/10/2017 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse, located at 220 South Lassen Street Susanville, California 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $40,928.92 The purported property address is: 710-005 TAMARACK ST, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-8759 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 117-430-08-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 888-988-6736 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-734315-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 888-988-6736 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-734315-BF IDSPub #0119551 12/20/2016 12/27/2016 1/3/2017

Published LCT

Dec. 20, 27

Estate of Keeler

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Lee B. Keeler, decedent

Case Number P8226

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lee B. Keeler

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: James Rainbow-Hough in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: James Rainbow-Hough be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 10, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 6, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-4300, SBN: 219389

Published LCT

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 3, 10, 2017|

Estate of Todd

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Ridgeway Todd, decedent

Case Number P8230

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ridgeway Todd

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Steve Todd in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Steve Todd be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 10, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 3, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, Esq., 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-4300, SBN: 219389

Published LCT

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 3, 10, 2017|

Herlong Property Sale

Juniper Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-691103-CL Order No.: 150274351-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/6/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RETHA M HALL AND LYNETTE HALL Recorded: 7/12/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-05219 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/17/2017 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $100,188.75 The purported property address is: 103 JUNIPER ST, HERLONG, CA 96113 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 139-152-02 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-691103-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-691103-CL IDSPub #0119999 12/27/2016 1/3/2017 1/10/2017

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016, Jan. 3, 10, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT. The State Water Resources Control Board will receive written comments and hold a public hearing to receive oral comments on the Draft Staff Report, Including Substitute Environmental Documentation, for Part 2 of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays and Estuaries of California-Tribal and Subsistence Beneficial Uses and Mercury Provisions. The Provisions include: new beneficial uses, five statewide mercury objectives to protect human health and wildlife from consumption of mercury in fish tissue, and a program of implementation. The public hearing will be held on February 7th, 2017, at 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, and will begin at 9:00 a.m. An agenda for the hearing will be posted online 10 days prior to the Board meeting (see below). Written comments are due February 17th, 2017 by 12:00 p.m. and should be sent to Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento, CA 95812-2000. Comments submitted via email must be sent to commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov with the subject line: “Comments-Beneficial Uses and Mercury Provisions.” For additional information and copies of relevant documents, see: http://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/mercury or contact Zane Poulson at 916-341-5488(Zane.Poulson@waterboards.ca.gov). Any change in the date, time, and place of the public hearing will be noticed by the Lyris e-mail list. Any person desiring to receive future notices concerning the proposed Provisions, including any changes to the notice of public comment and public hearing and the subsequent meeting for consideration of adoption, must sign up for the Lyris e-mail list. To sign up for the Lyris list, access the Email List Subscription Form at the web address listed below, select the box for ‘Mercury – Statewide Provisions’ (located within the section entitled ‘Water Quality’), and provide the required information. The subscription form is located at: http://www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml

12/27/16

CNS-2958557#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016|

SUMMARY OF

ORDINANCE No. 2016-010

ADOPTED ON DECEMBER 20, 2016

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Ordinance 2016-010 was adopted by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting of December 20, 2016. This ordinance repealed previous ordinances which had been enacted by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors. The specific ordinances which were repealed were ordinance numbers 483, 483A, 483B, and 483C. These laws which are being repealed all related to a system of regulations for the operation of solid waste systems by the County of Lassen. They are no longer necessary as the solid waste operations within the County of Lassen and the City of Susanville are maintained by another entity.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

The ordinance was adopted by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors Chapman, Hemphill, Albaugh and Hammond

NOES: None

ABSENT: Supervisor Pyle

ABSTAIN: None

/s/ Julie Bustamante

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016|

ORDINANCE NO 16-1008

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING ZONE CHANGE NO GZ-15-018 FOR LARRY STANDIFORD PROJECT AMENDING THE ZONING MAP FOR THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE

The City Council of the City of Susanville does hereby ordain as follows:

Section 1. That certain ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE (referred to in Title 17, Section 17.04.070 of the ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE), is hereby amended to provide as follows:

One parcel of property commonly known as Assessor’s Parcel No. 105-130-06, being more precisely described as follows:

All that real property situated in the County of Lassen, State of California, described as follows:

FARM 21 AS SAID FARM IS SHOWN UPON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “OFFICIAL MAP OF MILWOOD TRACT, LASSEN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA”, FILED JUNE 8, 1920 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 1 OF MAPS AT PAGE 15. (APN 105-130-06)

And as shown on the attached map labeled Exhibit A is hereby zoned as to an R-3 (Duplex and Triplex Residential) zone district, as established by Chapter 17.20 of the ZONING ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE.

Section 2. The City Clerk shall, within fifteen (15) days after its passage, cause this Ordinance to be published at least once in the Lassen County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, printed, published and circulated within the City.

Section 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this ordinance, it being expressly declared that this ordinance and each section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase hereof would have been prepared, proposed, adopted, approved and ratified irrespective of the fact that any one or more other sections, subsections, sentences, clauses or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall take effect upon the thirty-first day after its passage.

APPROVED:

Kathie Garnier, Mayor

ATTEST:

Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

The foregoing ordinance was adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville held on the 21st day of December, 2016, by the following vote:

AYES:

NOES:

ABSENT:

ABSTAIN:

Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

Jessica Ryan, City Attorney

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

The Powerline Fuelwood Deck Sale is located within T.22N, R.13E, Section 18. on Hwy 70E, 0.3 miles from the east entrance to Mohawk Vista Lane, across from Sierra Springs Drive. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office; 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 01/27/2017 for an estimated volume of 32 cords of Ponderosa Pine in log form marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, complete information concerning the timber, and the conditions of sale is available to the public from the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Rd, Blairsden, CA 96103, and the web site. http://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016|