Lassen Rural Bus offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve — it’s one of those holidays when many revelers traditionally head to our local nightspots and tend to drink just a wee bit more than they should, especially if they have to drive home afterwards.

Thanks to Lassen Rural Bus, that’s not a problem as the company provides safe rides home for the fifth consecutive year this New Year’s Eve.

Beginning about 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, buses will circulate between three different businesses — The T&A Lounge, Lassen Ale Works and Diamond Mountain Casino — providing free rides from party to party. Those wishing to go home need only tell their driver where they live within the city limits of Susanville, and they’ll get a ride home. About 100 patrons take advantage of this free service each year, designed to help partiers get home safely after their celebration.

The T&A Lounge features live entertainment, party favors, drink specials and special dinners prepared by Skinny’s Ribs.

Lassen Ale Works also will feature a live band, party favors and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Diamond Mountain Casino features a great New Year’s Eve celebration with local classic rock band Forgery from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. along with special promotions, including a dinner and show package and a room and show package.

Have a great time on New Year’s Eve, just catch the bus and make sure you get home safely.