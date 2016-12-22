LHS students recognized for high scores

Seven Lassen High School students were recognized for their academic test-taking skills in front of family and Lassen Union High School District board members.

During the Tuesday, Dec. 13 board meeting, principal Robin Pedrett and counselor Micah Freeman presented a power point and recognized the top ACT and SAT test-takers.

“We compete really well nation-wide,” said Freeman, comparing LHS’ average to the national average. He added for the ACT, the school’s average was higher than the national average.

For the SAT, the top scores belong to Jared Lile, Hudson Northrop and Connor Lewis.

The highest possible score is 800 for math and reading and writing. Lile scored 720 in math, 710 in reading and writing, Northrop scored 740 in math and 650 in reading and writing and Lewis scored 720 in math and 620 in reading and writing.

The highest score for the ACT is 36. Henry Anderson scored 33, Lile received 33, Northrop, Nathan Egan and Holly Fortin earned 30 and Lewis and Ben Watson scored 29.

Each student received a certificate noting his or her achievements in test taking.

Colleges and universities rely heavily on national test scores from the ACT and SAT since curriculum varies by institution, according to Freeman.