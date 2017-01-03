Little Valley man charged with manslaughter

A Little Valley man is in custody on voluntary manslaughter charges after another Little Valley man died of gunshot wounds in a New Year’s Day incident in the North County.

Stephan Thomas, 21, of Little Valley, was booked into the Lassen County Jail and is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office received a report someone was threatening to kill another at a Little Valley residence about 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 1, and a male was laying on the ground outside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies from Shasta and Modoc county sheriff agencies responded to the incident.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies discovered Little Valley resident Jeffery Morehouse, 49, had been shot multiple times. Medical personnel were on the scene treating him. Prior to being transported by helicopter to the nearest trauma center, Morehouse succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was present at the scene and was admittedly involved in the altercation.

A formal cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The case is still under investigation and will be submitted to the Lassen County District Attorney’s office.