Theresa Phillips, public relations manager for the Lassen Municipal Utility District, announced a system-wide, 90-minute planned outage that will begin about 4 a.m. and end about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 so crews can perform essential maintenance at the Westwood Substation.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to improve our facilities,” Phillips said.

For more information, call LMUD at 257-4174.