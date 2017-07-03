Local youth share love of softball at camp

The Lassen College Athletic Summer Kids Camp series started week two with softball camp at the LCC softball field on Monday, June 19.

The campers were of different ages and experience levels. The 28 girls present at camp ranged from age 5 to 12 years.

The camp ran until Thursday, June 22 and focused around all aspects of the sport.

The girls in attendance learned how to catch ground balls and fly balls, hit, bunt, pitch, catch and run bases.

During the hot camp days, campers learned new skills and strategies with plenty of water breaks prior to putting their newly learned knowledge to the test with a scrimmage.

On June 19, the girls finished camp with a lesson about sliding that included water and lasting memories.

Natalie Yonan was camp coordinator with assistant coaches from Lassen High School and Lassen College.

Yonan was a four-year All-League softball player at Lassen High, a four-year starter at Division I school Charleston Southern University in Charleston, South Carolina and has worked as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. With her vault of knowledge about the sport, Yonan was more than willing to share the wealth with local youth eager to play.

The camp’s assistant coaches from the Lassen College softball team included Mia Torres, Kennedy Ford, Taylor Knecht and Julisa Rodriguez.

The assistant camp coaches from the softball team at Lassen High were Dani Nevis and Christina Torres.

Lassen College will host the final camp of the series, soccer camp, starting on July 25 at the Lassen College soccer field