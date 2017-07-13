Long Valley Fire reaches 30,500 acres

The Long Valley Fire, which started Tuesday, July 11, has reached about 30,500 acres and threatens about 300 structures today, Thursday, July 13, according to a Bureau of Land management Northern California District statement.

The blaze, which is 3 percent contained as of 9:30 a.m. today, has totaled five outbuildings, damaged three residences and has destroyed seven vehicles; however, no primary residences have been destroyed.

The statement continued extreme fire behavior has been observed, and stated that weather is expected to continue to remain dry and hot.

Multiple structures are threatened, and 12 residences have been requested to evacuate, with structure protection in place.

The fire has burned a habitat for sage-grouse and evacuation orders have been lifted in the Doyle area. Evacuations are in place for residences on Fish Springs Road and Winnemucca Ranch Road, according to the BLM.

The Fort Sage OHV area is still closed due to fire activity.

According to the Lassen County Public Health Department, a phone number has been established for those affected by the Long Valley Fire. For assistance, call 331-0025, or email lassenemergencyshelter@gmail.com.

A total of 169 personnel are working on the fire, with 21 fire engines, three water tenders, two hand crews, six dozers and one helicopter.

Estimated date of containment is Thursday, July 20.