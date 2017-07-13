Long Valley Fire reaches 63,000 acres

Update:

Now at more than 63,000 acres and 24 percent containment, Sunday, July 16, the Long Valley Fire near Doyle is remaining active and intense, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The blaze has moved southeast to Moonstone Road and Winnemucca Ranch Road and is traveling eastward towards Pyramid Lake. The fire is currently on Tule Ridge in the Dogskin Mountains, according to a statement from the BLM.

The abundance of fuels, including sage brush, cheat grass and junipers, in addition to the high temperatures, low humidity and wind, has only helped to increase the intensity of the blaze.

According to BLM, “An advisory evacuation order has been issued for Sutcliffe, the Grass Valley area of the Palomino Valley, and east on Winnemucca Ranch Road. All other evacuation advisories remain in place.”

An evacuation center has been set up at:

Nixon Gym

301 Hwy 447

Nixon, NV

Contact: Fire Information (831) 265-4193

_______

The Long Valley Fire, which started Tuesday, July 11, has reached about 30,500 acres and threatens about 300 structures today, Thursday, July 13, according to a Bureau of Land management Northern California District statement.

The blaze, which is 3 percent contained as of 9:30 a.m. today, has totaled five outbuildings, damaged three residences and has destroyed seven vehicles; however, no primary residences have been destroyed.

The statement continued extreme fire behavior has been observed, and stated that weather is expected to continue to remain dry and hot.

Multiple structures are threatened, and 12 residences have been requested to evacuate, with structure protection in place.

The fire has burned a habitat for sage-grouse and evacuation orders have been lifted in the Doyle area. Evacuations are in place for residences on Fish Springs Road and Winnemucca Ranch Road, according to the BLM.

The Fort Sage OHV area is still closed due to fire activity.

According to the Lassen County Public Health Department, a phone number has been established for those affected by the Long Valley Fire. For assistance, call 331-0025, or email lassenemergencyshelter@gmail.com.

A total of 169 personnel are working on the fire, with 21 fire engines, three water tenders, two hand crews, six dozers and one helicopter.

Estimated date of containment is Thursday, July 20.