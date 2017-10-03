Man in custody after dragging officer with stolen vehicle

A man is in custody after dragging a Susanville police officer with a stolen vehicle and hitting a patrol car.

Brenton Sullivan, who, “Is known to be responsible for multiple stolen vehicles and fleeing from law enforcement throughout Lassen County,” according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, was taken into custody after being found in a stolen vehicle.

At about 4:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 3, Susanville Police Department officers received a report of a stolen Dodge pickup form the Johnstonville Road area, according to the statement. The keys were left in the truck, which was stolen from the owner’s driveway.

Later in the morning, about 6:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person behind the wheel of a white pickup on Joaquin Street in the Lassen Indian Health Center parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, the statement alleged, they confirmed the white pickup was the vehicle stolen earlier in the morning.

Officers approached the running vehicle with a single occupant identified as Sullivan.

Officers attempted to reach over Sullivan, who was initially unresponsive, to try and turn off the ignition; however, upon opening the driver’s door, Sullivan became combative with officers, the statement alleged.

While still struggling with officers, Sullivan shifted the vehicle into reverse and accelerated into a SPD patrol car, dragging an officer several feet and disabling the patrol car, the statement detailed.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers removed Sullivan and took him into custody.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Susanville Police Department expressed gratitude to the observant and diligent citizens who reported the situation, and also took time to remind residents to not leave their keys in their vehicles.