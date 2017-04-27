Market gets county approval

The Leavitt Lake Market is a step closer to reopening its doors, and when it does, it has the county’s approval to sell beer and wine. The building’s owner, Pamela Lee Matlock, addressed the Lassen County Supervisors Tuesday, April 25 regarding a resolution determining the market’s ability to sell beer at wine at the Buffum Lane location.

The county’s approval is a needed step for the application for licensure from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. While the county approved the resolution for the market, Matlock stressed she intends to make the store a community market.

“We are not looking to exploit the community with it,” she said, explaining that alcohol would not be advertised in the windows of the shop, intended to be open from Monday through Saturday.

She explained how she relocated to the area for work and saw the empty market sitting there. From then, she invested her own money to make the store a place for the community to go, with the nearest stores being miles away. Alcohol, she said, is not the main focus.

“The store is not opening for that to be the main sell,” she said.

The board discussed whether there was crime in the area and if there were any restrictions before unanimously voting to approve the resolution. The board also expressed gratitude toward Matlock for sprucing up the spot for the Leavitt Lake community.

“Really, I thank you for the effort,” said supervisor