Now we know: Trump is the reason why

We now know the reason The United States has been hit by two devastating hurricanes in 2017: It’s because Donald Trump was elected president and this is Mother Nature’s way of expressing outrage. So says Academy Award actress Jennifer Lawrence who seems to have a direct line to the big Mom. We also know that the first lady doesn’t wear the right shoes when touring a national disaster site with our president.

Never mind that past first ladies didn’t tour disaster sites at all with their husbands. If we support President Trump in any way, or protest for free speech, we run the risk of being assaulted by groups who physically attack anyone who disagrees with their agenda.

The riot in Charlottesville, North Carolina, consisted of two opposing sides taking things too far with physical attacks. Not too many people today will argue that white supremacist groups are despicable. No right thinking person wants to see that brand of hatred revived. However, when our president condemned both groups for the violence, there was an immediate condemnation from the liberal left.

Eyewitness accounts have both groups resorting to violence and when that happens there is no justification for either side. The president was only stating what happened. The group, Antifa (anti-fascist) has become more than a protest movement. When they attend these demonstrations to counter the protest that is going on, they do so armed.

They carry pepper spray, wear protective armor and advocate the use of violence against those who disagree with them. In Berkeley, a group of Trump supporters marched in a “Rally Against Hate.” They were set upon by a group of masked Antifa members who screamed things like “fascist go home.”

There was a similar type of group that was active in Germany in the 1930s. These guys were actually fascists, were called Brown Shirts and beat people up in the name of their leader: Ssome guy named Adolf. What we are seeing from groups like Antifa is the philosophy that their ideals are the right ones, so no others may exist.

The scary part of all this is that while the liberal Democrat leaders are quick to condemn the white supremacist groups and anything that has to do with our president, they are strangely quiet about this Antifa group. I can only assume that they agree with the strong-arm tactics as long as it agrees with their own views.

The United States of America was founded on the freedom of speech, a free press and the right of assembly. Our Founding Fathers faced violent reaction from the minions of King George of England, which is one reason they made freedom of speech the founding cornerstone of our constitution.