Obituaries for the week of 01/03/17

Charles Bennett

Westwood resident Charles Aubrey “Chuck” Bennett unexpectedly passed from this life to join his mother and sister in their eternal home for Christmas, on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2016 at his home.

Born in Chico, California on March 26, 1962 to Robert and Shirley (Williams) Bennett, at age three he and his family relocated to the Northeastern California community of Westwood where Chuck attended grammar school and high school graduating from Westwood High School as a member of the Class of 1980. While attending high school he lettered in football, wrestling and golf.

Chuck enlisted in the United States Navy’s delayed entry program and within a week of his high school graduation, began a 14-year career serving his country with the Navy’s elite Seabee’s. While stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he was introduced to a pretty young fellow seaman named Patricia Lynn Frantz. As their love for one another blossomed the couple was united in matrimony on May 4, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Upon leaving the service with his honorable discharge, Chuck shortly thereafter in 1994 began a career with the California Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer currently working at the Salt Creek Camp in Paskent, California.

Chuck was a devoted father who loved to “drag” his family behind their boat at Lake Almanor, while also enjoying fishing and the challenge of a good round of golf. He served his community as a member of the volunteer fire department, as well as volunteering at the Westwood High School. He is a former member of the Westwood Rotary and a current member of the Chester Post of the American Legion.

In his untimely passing, he leaves his partner, best friend and loving wife of 31 years, Patricia, of Westwood; daughters, Katrina King, of Jacksonville, Florida, Amanda Alegrete and her husband Mike, of Westwood, Tracy McCann and her husband Shawn, of Westwood, and Emily and Destiney Bennett, both of Westwood; and father and step mother, Robert and Anna Bennett, of Westwood. He was the proud grandfather to both Erynn and Andrew Alegrete while also being survived by a brother, David Bennett, of Crescent City, California.

Chuck joins his mother, Shirley; and sister, Dawn, in their eternal home.

A celebration of Chuck’s life to include military honors was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at the Westwood Community Center with a reception to follow. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Jacquelyne Weston-Chase

Jacquelyne “Jackie” Weston-Chase passed away on Dec. 4, 2016. Jackie was born Jan. 16, 1958, in Sacramento, California, to parents Jack Weston and Karen Weston (Gordon). Jackie was a long time resident of Lassen County. Her passions were reading, puzzle books and knitting. She always had an open door and heart for everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, David Chase; five children and 13 grandchildren, Bill Weston and his wife, Deanna; Casey Humphrey and his wife, Angel; Rocky Rodriguez and his wife, Nina; Nikki (Rodriguez) Johnson and her husband, Leon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jackie was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Shelly Humphrey, and her father, Jack Weston. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jackie at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Fort Sage Family Resource Center’s chapel in Herlong, California. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Lassen County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1575, Susanville, California 96130.

Bobetta (Betty) Florine Holstin

Betty Florine Holstin age 76 passed away December 2016 in a Reno, Nevada hospital with complications of COPD. Betty was born in Greely, Colorado Oct. 25, 1940 Floyd Clayton and Merle Penton Holstin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bobby Holstin, Berry Holstin; and her beautiful daughter, Loretta Tuttle.

Surviving are her six sons, Jack Tuttle, of Susanville, California, Lonnie Tuttle Scott Tuttle, John Ellis, of Reno, Nevada. Kirk Ellis, of Lovelock, North Carolina, Robert Wilburn, of Susanville, and daughter, Stephanie Wolfe, also from Susanville. Sister-in-laws Carol Holstin and Patty Holstin, both of Fernley, Nevada.

Betty lived in Willits, California, for 24 years where she and her late husband Lee Wilburn raised their family. Betty and a love for all children, her home was always open to family and friends. Betty also has two nieces; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A viewing was held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 30, 2016. Chapel services were at Walton’s Colonial Mortuary located at 115 S. Lassen St. in Susanville. Burial will follow at Diamond Crest Cemetery, where she will be put to rest next to her daughter, Loretta. A Celebration of Life was held shortly after the burial in the Susanville Community Center located at 75 Weatherlow St. in Susanville.

Jimmie Corine Newton

Oct. 24, 1925

Dec. 26, 2016

Jimmie Corine Newton, age 91, passed away peacefully with her son by her side. She was a longtime Johnstonville resident of 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin.

Jimmie loved working the snack bar at the theatre and drive-in. She was very proud and loved her family. She loved to bake goodies for the holidays. She was always ready to drive her boys and her number three boy to any function they had. She was a big San Francisco Giants fan. She loved life, having an awesome vegetable and flower garden every year. She loved taking care of her little dog, Lacy. She was also a member of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie (Mary) and Jim (Ramona); grandkids, Tina and Ronnie Jr.; and several great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2017 at Walton’s Colonial Mortuary in Susanville. A gathering will be held at the Masonic Lodge afterward.

Charles Ransdell

Charles Thomas Ransdell, 93 years old, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2016 at his home in Medford, Oregon. Charles was born Feb. 14, 1923 in Santa Rosa, California and moved with his family to the Ukiah, California area when he was five-years-old. Charles joined the U.S. Navy shortly after Dec. 7, 1942 and served on several destroyers during WWII. In 1944, while in the service, Charles met Kathryn Hudnall in Charleston, South Carolina. The couple moved back to Ukiah at the end of WWII where he was the service manager for Mendocino Motors and later worked for the California Highway Patrol as an automotive service manager.

Charles and Kathryn retired in 1975 and lived in a number of areas afterwards including Burney, Kelseyville; Janesville, California; Harstine Island, Washington; Golden Shores, Arizona; and Medford, Oregon.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Tom; wife, Kathryn; and sisters, Lois, June and Emma.

He is survived by his son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Sharon, of Florence, Oregon; granddaughter, Jill and husband, Nick Visser; great grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylee, of Shelton, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Medford, Oregon.