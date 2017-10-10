Obituaries for the week of 10/10/17

Robert George Brent Jr.

Robert George Brent Jr. known to most as “Bob”, passed away on Oct. 1, 2017 at the age of 66 from natural causes. Born June 28, 1951 to Mercedes (Collier) Brent and Robert George Brent Sr.

Bob was raised in Westwood, California. He joined the U.S. Navy shortly after he graduated from high school and served in the Vietnam War. He received Navy Unit Commendation Medals for being a part of the Apollo 13 Recovery Force.

Upon returning home from military service, he began his employment with Collins Pine Lumber Company in Chester, during which time he also attended Lassen College and received an associate degree, majoring in criminal justice. He remained with Collins Pine Lumber Company for over 18 years. Bob then began his federal law enforcement career with department of defense at Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, California. He was the deputy chief of police and served the base for 28 years. During his law enforcement career, he received numerous certifications and commendations.

His greatest passion as an officer was educating young people from grades K through 12 about the D.A.R.E. Program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). He taught at several local schools in South Lassen County for 22 years. He and his wife Shirley made a huge impact in their local community in many ways through their dedication to the children and the D.A.R.E. Program. He will be sorely missed by the communities.

He was a member of the California Narcotics Officers Association, a firearms instructor and expert marksman.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. During their “Huntingmoon,” he and his wife Shirley shot and brought home a six point Elk from Colorado. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat, water ski and snow ski. He enjoyed football and was a huge Raider fan.

Bob was a man of intelligence and high integrity. He had a top tier level commitment to family, work and the D.A.R.E program. At work, he was fondly referred to as “By the book Bob.” He was a very kind, supportive, dedicated, sensitive and gentle natured man. The world is a better place because of him and he will be greatly missed by all.

His love for family knew no limits or boundaries. He was not just an “In-law,” but became a son, brother and uncle to his wife’s family.

Robert “Bob” will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Shirley; his son, Larry, his two grandsons, Nick and Zack; his sister, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Vern

Ceaglio; his niece and nephew, Cara and Sean Ceaglio; his aunt, Eve DeVeir; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at noon, Friday, Oct. 20 at Community Church, 1400 Numa Road in Susanville, California. A potluck reception will follow.

Please join us in celebrating Bob’s life.

Kathleen M. Davis



Kathy passed peacefully on Oct. 5, 2017 after a long battle with severe dementia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Davis, and mother, June Bernice Davis.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of many years, Leonard (Bill) Poor, of Susanville; and her sister, Jennifer Conn, and brother-in-law, Bill Conn, of Southern California.

There will be no services per her request. The family would like to thank all those who offered and have given support over the years.

Curt Raye

Lake Almanor resident Curt Raye passed from this life peacefully, with his loving family at his side early Sunday morning, Oct. 1, 2017, at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Porterville to Jerry and Claudean (Rold) Raye on Dec. 12, 1968, Curt was raised and educated in Porterville, graduating from Monache High School as a member of the Class of 1987, where he lettered in football. He went on to further his education at Porterville Community College where again he played football.

After leaving college, he began a career as an ironworker, a career that led him north to the community of Susanville where he helped in the construction of the High Desert State Prison.

In 1994, he moved to Lake Almanor and, in 1998, began employment with Womack Construction as a crane operator. Not only was Curt an exemplary employee with a strong work ethic but he considered his employer his second family.

Curt was a dedicated family man and will be remembered by many as the Pop Warner Grizzlies football coach from 2005-2011. He enjoyed the outdoors through mountain biking, hiking and, in his younger years, down hill snow skiing.

In his passing Curt leaves his son, Robert Glenn; daughter, Misty Raye Glenn, and their mother and longtime companion, Jessica Glenn, all of Susanville; father, Jerry Raye, of Porterville, and a brother,

Alan Raye, currently serving our country in the U.S. Army.

Curt joins his mother, Claudean Carol Raye, who passed from this life in 1999, in their eternal home.

A celebration of Curt’s life will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at the graveside in the Chester District Cemetery.

An opportunity to express condolences to the family, along with signing the memorial guest register, is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.