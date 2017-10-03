Obituaries for the week of 10/3/17

Keith Winship

April 10, 1950 – Sept. 20, 2017

Born and raised in Susanville, Keith was the eldest son of Ralph and Loretta Winship. Keith attended Lassen High School, where he excelled at football and was scouted by several universities. After graduating in 1968, Keith elected to attend junior college in Sacramento, but shortly returned to Susanville to work with his father in the woods. Keith was an excellent timber faller and traveled the west coast working for a helicopter logging company. He loved working in the woods, looking forward to each new season.

Keith retired from logging after an automobile accident in 1981. Through strength and determination, he returned to work when he and his father purchased Diamond Saw Shop. Keith accepted the role as single father to his three daughters while operating his own business. Taking an early retirement in 1991, Keith filled his time with bass fishing and leatherwork. He was an award winning leatherworker, creating pieces for friends and family to enjoy. The greatest joy was brought to him by his three grandsons. He loved spending time with them and taking care of them during the summer. That was his “job.” His love and dedication to his family are cherished and will live on in the generations that follow.

Keith was loved, respected and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Loretta Winship.

Keith is survived by his daughters, Kerri Cobb, Stacy Winship and Carly Winship; his son-in-law, Terry Cobb, Jr.; his grandsons, Tanner Cobb, McCoy Cobb and Dominic McClain; his brothers, Ralph Winship Jr. and Randy Winship; and sister-in-law, Nancy Winship. Also surviving Keith are his aunt, Vernice Palmer, and numerous cousins and nephews.

A luncheon to honor Keith’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Monticola Club in Susanville. Please bring a story to share with his family and friends to celebrate his life.

Kadin Spafford

On Sept. 20, 2017 Kadin Vanee Spafford, age 16 years, departed this world for his true home. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Freitas; twin brother, Corbin Spafford; brothers, Case and Kolten Dustin, of Janesville; his father, Cory Spafford, of Tustin, California.

Paternal grandparents Lynn and Gary Spafford, of Susanville; maternal grandparents, Karen and Bill Freitas, of Sutherlin, Oregon; aunts and uncles, Dezarae and Berry Young, of San Diego, California; Callie and Josua Pettigrew, of Janesville; and numerous cousins as well as “aunt and uncle” Marleen and Sean Norvell, of Janesville; and Tyler Rollings, of Reno, Nevada.

Celebration of Life was held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Susanville Community Church located at 1400 Numa Rd., Susanville.

Angelina Goni

Angelina Marie (Garate) Goni was born on Oct. 4, 1932 in Smith Valley, Nevada and entered into rest on Sept. 24, 2017. Angie moved to Susanville with her mother and three siblings when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Lassen High School in 1951. After graduating, Angie attended Chico State University for one year and then transferred to Reno Business College where she completed her studies.

She lived and worked in Reno for a short time before returning back to Susanville. In August 1957, Angie married Richard Goni, her husband of 47 years. She worked in the business office at Lassen High School before starting their family. At this time, Angie took on various roles in the operation of the family owned St. Francis Hotel. After selling the longtime family-owned business, Angie and Richard retired in June 2000. Her retirement years were filled with taking care of others; her husband, her grandchildren, and her mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Goni, and her mother, Rufina Aguirre. She is survived by her four children: Michelle Zubillaga, Maurice Goni (Connie), Yvette Neely (Darin), and Jeanette Goni; her two brothers, Julian Garate and Johnny Garate; one sister, Rosemary Murphy; and one step-brother, Paul Aguirre; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary and funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Burial to follow at Diamond Crest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Sacred Heart Church Sharing and Caring or Lassen High School Alumni Association.

Otis Keith Murchison

Otis Keith Murchison, 50, passed away Sept. 26, 2017. Keith was born Sept. 4, 1967, in Red Bluff, California, to Merald and Shirley Murchison. Soon after, the family moved to Susanville where Keith enjoyed his childhood. He continued on to graduate from Lassen High School, married his childhood sweetheart and worked as a professional millwright. He was a talented welder, fabricator and a dedicated father to his two sons. He was also an avid sport fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors and at the racetrack with his sons and brothers. Keith could always be counted on to host family events and holidays where he provided memorable barbecues and activities and created lasting memories for the entire family. Keith will be remembered by his family as compassionate, funny and always caring for others.

He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Murchison; beloved sons, Keith Murchison Jr. (spouse, Jocelyn Parady) and Cory Murchison (spouse, Shelby Steinocher); adored grandchildren, Travis Murchison, Tyla Murchison, Brodee Murchison; and siblings whom will miss their brother dearly, Lyle Murchison, Gene Murchison, Penny Mears and Boyd Murchison

Keith joins his father, Merald Lyle Murchison; sister, Sharlene Murchison; brother, Michael Murchison and nephew, Michael Lee Murchison, in Heaven.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Community Church Susanville. Pastor Rick Conrad will officiate.